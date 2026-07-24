AEW REDEMPTION PPV PREVIEW: JB’s previews and predictions for Omega vs. Knight, Thekla vs. Nightingale, Fletcher vs. Bandido, Six-Way Ladder Match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Thekla (c) vs. Willow Nightingale – AEW Women’s World Championship

Preview: This is the match that I believe has the most intrigue for the entire PPV. I could see either Thekla or Willow winning this match. On one hand, Willow winning would be a good story and would set-up the traditional face-heel matchup with Mercedes at All In. On the other hand, Thekla has had a widely praised title run and has come into her own voice as well as more than holding her own in the ring.

Prediction: Willow Nightingale defeats Thekla to win the AEW Women’s World Championship

Willow and Mercedes have an established history in AEW and it’s apparent that Tony Khan has a fondness for Willow with the push that he has given her in recent years. Will Thekla has been fantastic in her role as AEW Women’s Champion and has arguably saved the Women’s division in Toni Storm’s sudden and unexpected absence, it would be an awkward build for her and Mercedes going into AEW’s biggest show of the year.

Mark Davis (c) vs. Andrade El Ídolo – AEW National Championship

Preview: I personally believe that this match is a vehicle to begin a build to an Andrade-MJF match at All In. I believe that MJF will somehow interfere in this match, costing Andrade the National Championship and further elevating their feud.

Prediction: Mark Davis (c) defeats Andrade El Ídolo -to retain the AEW National Championship

As previously mentioned, I believe that Mark Davis will win by nefarious means involving an MJF interference costing Andrade the match.

“The Painmaker” Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa -” No Holds Barred” match

Preview: The build to this match has been very odd. Jericho randomly brought back his NJPW “Painmaker” gimmick that doesn’t have much connection to the current AEW audience and Ciampa has ostensibly been playing a face in a heel’s role with his constant making good points about Jericho’s hypocrisy and lameness. I think this match can be fun in that it will likely be violent and hard-hitting, but I have little to no investment in the outcome.

Prediction: “The Painmaker” Chris Jericho defeats Tommaso Ciampa in a “No Holds Barred” match

Jericho tends to go over in these long, extended feuds. In fact, he went over Ricochet in a similarly lengthened feud following Jericho’s year-long absence from AEW.

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Bandido – AEW International Championship and everyone is banned from ringside

Preview: This could easily be the match of the night and the build has been okay. I thought that it was wise to have Brodido Vs. Fletcher and Okada in a tag match on the go-home Dynamite to make the dislike feel more real between Fletcher and Bandido.

Prediction: Kyle Fletcher (c) defeats Bandido to retain the AEW International Championship

It’s likely that Fletcher will have a significant role at All In and his place on the card is inarguably more important than Bandido’s. I expect some form of creative interference (outside of the Callis Family) to play into this match.

Cage & Cope (Adam Copeland & Christian Cage) (c) vs. Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Pac) – AEW World Tag Team Championship

Preview: Cage & Cope have had a fun run as tag champions as they wind down their respective careers. Claudio and PAC are strong workers and I trust Cage & Cope to create a structurally sound tag match at Redemption. The feud with the Dogs has parlayed into the Death Riders for Cage & Cope so there has been a coherent build here.

Prediction: Cage & Cope (Adam Copeland & Christian Cage) defeat Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli & Pac) to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship

Cage & Cope are destined for a huge multi-team tag title match at All In likely featuring several legendary tag teams. The likelihood of them dropping the tag titles to the Death Riders is slim to none.

Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Will Ospreay) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

Preview: Mox and Ospreay are at the centerpiece of the most important AEW storyline heading into their biggest PPV of the year at All In. The interplay between them and Omega has been fascinating to me and I expect this match to further that intrigue. The Bucks relationship to Omega in the Elite has the connective tissue that makes this match fun and PPV-worthy. I’m curious what story-beats will be hit in this match (and likely post-match).

Prediction: Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Will Ospreay) defeat The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

I expect that Ospreay will show an even more dangerous and violent side of himself in this match that will lay more breadcrumbs to, what I believe, will be his true heel turn post-All In and it will be encouraged by Mox in their victory. I can see Mox and Ospreay going overboard on the Bucks causing an Omega appearance before his Main Event title match with Kevin Knight.

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Maya World – AEW TBS Championship

Preview: I think that, similar to the Kenny Omega Vs. Kevin Knight title match, this match will be designed to make Maya World a main event woman in AEW for years to come. This should be a very solid in-ring match.

Prediction: Hikaru Shida defeats Maya World to retain AEW TBS Championship

It’s still a bit too early for Maya to “finish her story” but this will be another rung on the ladder for her. I feel as though we may be getting Shida Vs. Statlander for the TBS Title at All In as this has been a long-term story that AEW has focused on and it has the appropriate face-heel dynamic.

Jack Perry vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. AR Fox or Nick Wayne vs. Lio Rush or El Clon – Six-way Ladder match to determine the #1 contender for the AEW International Championship

Preview: This match feels incredibly random, thrown-together and not worthy of a ladder stipulation. It’s just a high-electricity match to get a bunch of guys on the card (particularly Mike Bailey in his hometown of Montreal). This is one of those PPV-extending matches that people complain about in most AEW PPV’s that I can totally sympathize with.

Prediction: “Speedball” Mike Bailey defeats The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry vs. AR Fox or Nick Wayne vs. Lio Rush or El Clon in a Six-way Ladder match to become #1 contender for the AEW International Championship

This is a match to get Mike Bailey a feel good win in his hometown. Similar to what they did with Jack Perry winning the National Title in Los Angeles a few PPVs ago.

Bang Bang Gang (Jay White & Juice Robinson) vs. The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) – Double Chain Tag team match

Preview: Since Jay White’s return at Forbidden Door they’ve been building to this feud with the Dogs (they do have a history which has been brought into the storyline). The double chain stipulation is an interesting one that I don’t personally remember seeing.

Prediction: Bang Bang Gang (Jay White & Juice Robinson) defeat The Dogs (David Finlay & Clark Connors) in a Double Chain Tag team match

Jay White is the clear priority in this match. I hope that a victory for White here will lead to a White-Finlay singles match where White goes over again. White needs to be steadily moved up the card until he’s firmly legitimized in the main event.

Kenny Omega (c) vs. Kevin Knight – AEW World Championship

Preview: This match is a sign-post to let the AEW audience know that Kevin Knight is a star and is a clear AEW priority for the coming years and beyond. I believe that it’s likely that Kenny Omega was originally supposed to defeat MJF in the main event here, in place of Knight, before MJF’s nagging knee injury called for an acceleration to Omega’s coronation at Beach Break. Kevin Knight is a strong backup plan, in my opinion.

Prediction: Kenny Omega (c) defeats Kevin Knight to retain AEW World Championship

There is no doubt about the outcome of this match. I just hope that Knight rises to the moment. I’m also curious what involvement that we get from Mox, Ospreay and the Callis Family to further the Omega-Ospreay story at All In and the Kevin Knight-Fletcher tension.