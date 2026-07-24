FREE PODCAST 7/23 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Michael Cole-Pat McAfee chemistry, KO-Corbin dynamic, on-site reports, Reigns, Cena, Balor, Edge, more (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (7-23-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch contributor Mike Meyers discussed WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails and two on-site correspondents from Cleveland, Ohio. They discuss what happened in Cleveland in the arena when the two matches aired from Rolling Loud, the dark match where Roman Reigns and John Cena faced off in a tag match, crowd reactions, and more with on-site correspondents. They also discuss with callers and react to emails all the key angles, promos, and matches with Reigns, Jon Cena, Finn Balor, and Edge, the intriguing relationship with Kevin Owens and Baron Corbin and what the upside could be, the continued developing chemistry with Michael Cole and Pat McAfee, and more.

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