WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (7/22): Holyfield vs. Jensen, Marcus Mathews & Cappucinno Jones & Shido Ash & Viktor Zanov, Dorian Van Dux, Sam Holloway, Laynie Luck vs. Nikita Lyons

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WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

JULY 22, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

STREAMED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Blake Howard, Robert Stone

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

-In a purple-lit lounge area, Sloane Jacobs and Evolve Women’s Champion Nikkita Lyons were meditating. Jacobs asked how she could be so calm when she has her first title defense. Lyons said she touched grass early in the morning, as she told her to do. She told Jacobs to be her eyes and ears since everyone was gunning for her.

-Blake Howard and NXT GM Robert Stone introduced the show from ringside.

(1) MARCUS MATHERS & CAPPUCINNO JONES vs. SHIDO ASH & VIKTOR ZANOV

Before the match, they showed a replay of Ash and Zanov going into business for themselves while they were Foreman Thatcher’s security. Mathers started the match against Zanov and promptly got mauled. The Mog Squad were shown sitting in the VIP Lounge enjoying the match. Mathers managed to get to his corner to tag Jones, who took a beating as well. Jones managed a brief high-flying flurry of offense, but it wasn’t long before Ash and Zanov stopped him. Ash delivered some really quick judo throws to Jones, while Zanov resorted to a power game.

Mathers finally took the hot tag and went to town on the former security members. Sam Holloway walked out to confront The Mog Squad. Jones, who was standing on the ring apron, got distracted by the confrontation, as did Mathers. Ash took advantage of the distraction by shoving Mathers into Jones, knocking him off the ring apron and onto the barricade. Ash threw Mathers into the air towards Zanov, who caught him and delivered a stunning German suplex for the pin.

WINNERS: Shido Ash & Viktor Zanov at 5:29.

(Miller’s Take: Wow, watch out for these guys. Ash & Zanov showed off some impressive strength and technical abilities. ID 1.0 just couldn’t get it together for this one and wound up taking the loss. Tension amongst ID 1.0 is being teased, with Jones being the common denominator in the miscommunications. It looks like a heel turn is looming on the horizon, but Jones is just such a natural babyface that I can’t see it in my mind. It will be interesting to see how this plays out.)

-After the match, Holloway helped up Jones as The Mog Squad gave Ash & Zanov a standing ovation in the VIP Lounge. Ash & Zanov didn’t seem impressed and hopped down to the floor, but security ran out to prevent a scuffle.

-In the women’s locker room, Laynie Luck was getting mentally prepared for her title shot while chatting with Layla Diggs and Zena Sterling. Anya Rune stood up and bestowed the power of friendship on Luck after making some silly ceremonial gestures and invoking the power of Oowoo or something like that. This girl is weird.

-Sam Holloway and Dorian Van Dux made their ring entrances before a very brief commercial break. [c]

(2) SAM HOLLOWAY vs. DORIAN VAN DUX

Stone said we’d be seeing a lot of NXT stars on Evolve in the future. DVD attempted an armdrag but couldn’t move Holloway. DVD slipped out of a powerbomb but looked like he tweaked his knee in the process. The referee kept Holloway back while he checked on DVD, who refused to quit. Holloway hit his impressive springboard elbow from the apron for a near fall. The two men stood and threw heavy fists, with Holloway winning that contest, then throwing a vicious dropkick. He climbed to the top, but DVD followed him up and delivered a thunderous superplex. DVD clutched at his knee as he struggled to get up. He somehow lifted him for a Samoan drop, then hit a top rope splash for a near fall. Holloway returned with a Rock Bottom for a two-count. The two men returned to trading blows before DVD knocked Holloway out of the ring. He hit a moonsault to the floor but paid the price for it with his knee. Holloway tried to re-enter the ring, but DVD held onto him until the referee counted to ten.

WINNER: Double count-out at 8:12.

(Miller’s Take: I am more than okay with this result. Van Dux and Holloway are a couple of hard-hitting, athletic men who really put on an explosive display of power and determination. This matchup was unique in that Van Dux is a high-flyer who can wrestle a big man style, and Holloway is a big man who can also fly. I’ll gladly accept another serving of this.)

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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-In the men’s locker room, Tate Wilder lamented that he just could not shake Kam Hendrix and Harley Riggins despite moving to NXT, so he asked Robert Stone to come back to Evolve for one week to deal with Harley Riggins. [c]

-New Evolve Champion Harlem Lewis was introduced by Mike Rome. Lewis proudly strolled out to the ring with his newly won title draped over his shoulder. He said he could get used to being introduced as a champion. He said he was a runner-up in LFG, but he never complained. He said he had to become more dangerous and dominant. He claimed he would only relinquish the belt when he moves up to NXT, as Kendal Grey did. He was interrupted by former champ Aaron Rourke. He told Harlem he wasn’t unbeatable and the belt looked better around his waist and challenged him to a rematch. Tristan Angels came out and called for order. He told Rourke his underwhelming title reign was over. Rourke reminded him that he at least had a title reign. Angels replied, “Zip it, Sparkles”, before Rourke correctly pointed out that Angels was wearing more sparkles than he was.

-Of course, he was interrupted by Max Abrams, who called the whole spectacle pathetic. He claimed to have mogged all three of them. He said it was time for him to kick off his Hot Boy…and that was as far as he got before Rourke slugged him. Lewis dispatched Angels from the ring while Rourke got rid of Abrams. The new champ then flattened Rourke with a clothesline. He leaned over Rourke and into the mic, exclaiming to Foreman Thatcher that all he needed to do was line them up, and he’d knock them down.

-Kale Dixon and his blonde associate were interrupted during another photo shoot by It’s Gal, who said their last photo shoot was ferocious. He said the abs were popping, the glutes were pumping, and the only thing that would make it better would be if the peaks were peaking, then removed his jacket and posed. The blonde woman feigned disgust as Gal suggested they collaborate for a swimsuit calendar. Dixon called for the photo shoot to wrap, then challenged Gal to a match. As they left, Gal said he just wanted to be friends, then asked the photographer to keep going with the photo shoot as he posed.

-Elijah Holyfield made his ring entrance before a short commercial break. [c]

(3) ELIJAH HOLYFIELD vs. BROOKS JENSEN

Jensen bailed to the floor at the bell and tried to bait his younger, inexperienced opponent. Holyfield took the bait but asserted control once they returned to the ring. Jensen soon used his experience to his advantage, slowing the pace of the match. He mounted Holyfield in the corner for some punches, but Holyfield slipped out and yanked Jensen off the ropes. As in their prior match, Jensen yanked off the turnbuckle pad. He tried to put Holyfield into the exposed turnbuckle, but he learned from his prior match with Jensen and stopped himself. He pounced Jensen into the corner, then tried ramming Jensen’s head into the exposed steel. Jensen stopped short but got rolled up by Holyfield. Jensen used the momentum to reverse the rollup and held onto the ropes. The referee didn’t see Jensen anchoring himself and counted to three.

WINNER: Brooks Jensen at 4:04.

(Miller’s Take: This was kept short and formulaic to suit Holyfield’s inexperience and was a solid effort from both men. Jensen is 2-0 now with Holyfield, so it’s back to the drawing board for the young upstart with the big last name.)

-A very strange video was shown of an unnamed woman talking about the unknown.

(4) NIKKITA LYONS (c) (w/Sloane Jacobs) vs. LAYNIE LUCK – Evolve Women’s Championship Match

Jacobs introduced the champion and gushed over her. Mike Rome made the official ring introductions. Gianna Capri was shown sitting in the VIP Lounge. Lyons went into attack mode at the bell, but Luck rallied after Lyons missed a charge into the corner and tumbled to the floor. [c]

Back from the brief break, Luck confronted Jacobs on the floor, then brawled with the champion until getting pitched into the ring steps. Lyons threw Luck back into the ring, threw some kicks at her, then put her down. She got Jacobs in the corner and executed a reverse bronco buster. Luck again rallied and earned a two-count. Lyons ate a kick and a tornado DDT from her challenger but kicked out at two. Luck tried a sunset flip over the top rope, but Lyons sat down on her and held onto the ropes. The referee saw her and stopped his count. Luck climbed to the top but got knocked off by Lyons. The champ followed that up with a vicious roundhouse kick that dimmed the lights of her challenger. Laynie’s luck ran out as the referee made the three-count.

WINNER: Nikkita Lyons at 6:00 to retain the Evolve Women’s Championship.

(Miller’s Take: Pretty standard fare here. This was a fine first title defense for Nikkita Multimedia. Luck is a decent hand in the ring but doesn’t really stand out from any of the other ladies in the locker room. Her skill is questionable and her personality nonexistent. Lyons, on the other hand, I could see heading back to NXT soon. She’s gotten herself into great physical condition and is loaded with charisma. Still no word from Wendy Choo, but I’m thinking it can’t be long before she steps up for her rematch.)

-As Lyons and her groupie, Jacobs, celebrated her victory, P.J. Vasa ran into the ring and dropped Luck with a Samoan drop to add insult to injury. Gianna Capri jumped up onto the ring apron as Vasa picked up a chair and slammed it down hard onto Luck’s leg. Referees rushed the ring to stop Vasa from delivering another blow with the chair. As Lyons, Jacobs, and Capri trash-talked a fallen Luck, Wren Sinclair and Skylar Raye, and Thea Hail rushed the ring and threw down with Vasa, Lyons, and Jacobs. They cleared the ring of the heels as more officials stepped in to contain the melee. Foreman Thatcher came out and put a stop to the brawl by making an 8-woman tag team match for next week.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Not a terribly newsworthy event, but worth a watch if you have the time. Lewis has the potential for a long-term title reign. Ash & Zanov have obvious talent but need some character development. An appearance by It’s Gal is always a joy. The 8-woman tag match next week has the potential to be an enjoyable trainwreck. See you next week!