TNA IMPACT TV TAPING SPOILERS – NIGHT 2 (6/7): Full results including The Hardys, Moose, Nic Nemeth, Indi Hartwell, Kaz, Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali

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TNA IMPACT TAPINGS SPOILERS – NIGHT 2

JUNE 7, 2026

DENVER, COL. AT COBANK ARENA AT THE NATIONAL WESTERN CENTER

REPORT BY CHRIS GRIFFIN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-HTM beat Dak Draper. This is my chance to put into words my hatred of this gimmick. Kissing the ass of every city he goes to with zero integrity makes HTM a character I have zero interest in. The whole thing adds to the bush league that TNA has never been able to get away from.

-Special Agent beat Jamie Stanley. Basic squash, heel on heel. Odd.

-Ricky Sosa beat Ryan Nemeth. Fun crowd pleaser.

-Righteous came out, Santino came out to make the three way ladder match with them, the “Hard Boys,” and Brian Meyers & Bear Bronson for the tag team championship.

-Nic Nemeth & KC Navarro & Satana beat Mustafa Ali & Jason Hotch & John Skylar. After the match, the two main event stars who are set to face each other stared each other down. After a misdirection involving Ryan Nemeth caused Santana to take out KC Navarro, Nic Nemeth superkicked Santana.

-Moose & Dango came out and were interrupted by Eddie & Alisha Edwards. Teased Moose striking Alisha, which I’m not a fan of, and less a fan of the crowd cheering for man on woman violence.

-Ash by Elegance vs Mara Sadé. Indi Hartwell was on commentary. Ash threw a fit and left, leaving M by Elegance to take her place. Elayna Black came out to ringside as Ash left.

-Mara Sadé beat M by Elegance by DQ. Elayna Black interference caused the disqualification for Mara to win. Indi hit the ring to help Mara, and they were outnumbered until Demon Bunny came out to help.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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-AJ Francis beat Manny Lemons. Basic squash with a spot of offense for our local Denver wrestling star.

-Elijah video played running down Francis.

-Santana came out for a promo, out came Ryan Nemeth to defend his brother. Nic came out when Ryan was failing.

-The Hardys then arrived for a promo segment for what was announced to be a show opening segment. They returned in Broken form.

-Xia Brookside beat Harley Hudson. Brookside won by tapout but kept the hold on, then LeYing Lee came out and Brookside backed off.

-Fabian Aichner & KC Navarro & Leonard Slater beat Mr Elegance & Kaz & Cedric Alexander. A crowd pleaser where Slater won with his finisher.

-Nic Nemeth came out and announced he had attacked Santana, and asked to be crowned champion because he won’t be back. Then he came back and had attacked Ryan Nemeth. Further building of the pending main event.

-The System beat Matt & Jeff Hardy & Moose. I ended up watching the ending on the big screen for this one, I was not about to be at the back of the Hardy line. So not many details. System went over dirty.

(Griffin is a lifelong fan of wrestling, superheroes, and rebellious music of all forms. He is the owner of Nerdstalgia, and you can shop online, learn about visiting the store in Colorado Springs, or catch him at a comic con in the Rocky Mountain area by going to http://nerdstalgia.shop.)