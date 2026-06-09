NXT TV RESULTS (6/9): Wells’s live report on Tatum Paxley vs. Zaria, Mason Rook vs. Naraku #1 contender’s match, Kelani Jordan vs. Kendal Grey #1 contender’s match, more, more

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NXT TV RESULTS

JUNE 9, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Emily Agard, Blake Howard

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-Recaps from last week leading to our men’s #1 contender’s match.

(1) FRAXIOM (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. NOAM DAR & ROMEO MORENO

It was a quick start with a lot of quick tags before I even finished writing the match header. Dar chopped down Frazer and covered for two. Frazer popped up with a kick and tagged in Axiom, and they did some quick team offense. Moreno jumped in and got taken out just as quickly, but after Dar got in a strike, Moreno flew off the top with a capoeira kick. Fraxiom bailed and Moreno hit both with a high cross-body from the top. Dar hit an uncharacteristic moonsault from the same turnbuckle and had his team in control as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Moreno laid in a big kick. Rope run and a lariat by Moreno. He hit a snap German. Dar tagged in and hit a slam into his armbar, but Frazer flew from the corner with a frog splash to break it up. Moreno and Dar got dumped to the outside, where both of Fraxiom hit tope suicidas. They went back in and hit two more. Back inside, Axiom hit a missile dropkick for a long two. “This is awesome” chant.

Axiom and Dar went to rollup reversals with each man getting a couple of two counts. Dar caught Axiom in an ankle lock, and Moreno caught an interfering Frazer with one. After the escape, Axiom hit a thrust kick on Moreno, and Frazer hit a superplex on Frazer. Moreno got two with an inside cradle. Axiom tried to superkick Moreno but hit Frazer, and Vic mentioned it was a callback. Dar and Moreno hit a double uranage and Dar got a very long two for another This is awesome chant. Axiom hit a super Spanish Fly on Moreno. Golden Ratio/flying splash combo finished.

WINNERS: Fraxiom in about 14 minutes.

Fraxiom put over their opponents and Frazer said “I think you just found your new tag team partner” to Dar.

(Wells’s Analysis: I quit smoking years ago, but I need a cigarette after that. This was a wild tag match with all the usual NXT hallmarks, but the work was always fantastic and it raised it above the usual spotfest)

-Wren Sinclair and Kendal Grey talked in the locker room. Wren reiterated that she won’t be at ringside tonight because she’s not cleared and it’ll be a distraction. Kendal still wanted her there, but Wren inisted. After Wren left, Lola Vice showed up and attempted an apology for accidentally hitting Kendal last week, but Kendal said it’s happened twice now and after she beats Kelani Jordan tonight, she’ll beat Lola.

-Mason Rook and Naraku walked (separately) through the back. [c]