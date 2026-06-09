VIP PODCAST 6/9 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Lizzy Flanagan discusses her new book “I Am Your Champion: The Life and Death of Wrestler Gino Hernandez” (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on The Nicky’s Club, Nick Barbati welcomes author Lizzy Flanagan to discuss her new book, I Am Your Champion: The Life and Death of Wrestler Gino Hernandez. Together, they take a deep dive into the fascinating and often mysterious story of one of professional wrestling’s most charismatic stars. Nick and Lizzy explore the many conspiracies and lingering questions surrounding Gino’s life and death, while also celebrating the remarkable career that made him a legend despite its tragic brevity. Whether you’re a longtime fan of World Class Championship Wrestling or discovering Gino Hernandez for the first time, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

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