WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/24): Corbridge’s report on Rhodes & Punk addressing Saturday Night’s Main Event altercation; Flair vs. Jax & Green vs. James in Interim Women’s Title Qualifiers

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 24, 2026

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA AT OAKLAND ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: As of Friday morning, WrestleTix reported that 7,310 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 19,596 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– It was the penultimate Smackdown before Summerslam in the bay area. Superstars were shown arriving to the arena as usual, including Cody Rhodes, WWE Champion C.M. Punk, former Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella, and Fatal Influence. Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce were standing in the ring alongside a conference table and some cushy office chairs. Both men wore suits.

Pearce said he was out there to make the match between Aldis and Gunther official. He had to read some terms and conditions first so he called Gunther out to join them. Gunther walked to the ring wearing jeans and a white t-shirt. Gunther and Aldis sat down opposite each other. Pearce told Aldis that as the general manager he could not compete, so the second he signs the contract he’d be relinquishing his duties to Pearce. Furthermore, the contract had a hold harmless clause that said Aldis agreed WWE would bear no responsibility for what happens during the match. Aldis confidently said he knew exactly what he was signing and said that he never wanted this, but Gunther found his breaking point. Aldis signed the contract.

Gunther said all of this was beneath him and that he should be competing for the WWE Championship, but he’s wasting his time with Aldis because he doesn’t know how to do his job. Gunther claimed that Aldis was jealous of him. He pointed out that Aldis was a former NWA Champion, but that he never actually made it as a WWE Superstar, while Gunther has had it all. He claimed his watch was worth more than half Aldis’s annual salary. He said Aldis had to admit he just wasn’t good enough, but that Gunther would add him to the list of legends he’d end.

Aldis claimed that Gunther didn’t believe anything he was saying and that he was just trying to get Aldis to believe it. They stood up and got closer to each other. Aldis, said that Gunther was the one who’d put his career in jeopardy because Aldis has nothing to lose. He ended by saying that at Summerslam Gunther would go from being the career killer to the “guy who just got made a bitch by his boss.” The crowd “ooooh’ed” at that last time.

Gunther tried to reach across and hit Aldis, but Aldis blocked it and hit him with the microphone. They fought in the ring until Pearce pulled Aldis off. When Aldis turned back around, Gunther kicked him in the balls and powerbombed him through the table. Officials flooded the ring (a second too late of course) as they cut to a commercial. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Simple but great stuff. Gunther continues to claim that he is superior to Aldis, while Aldis correctly retorts that he’s gotten under Gunther’s skin.)

– Cathy Kelley stood outside the doctor/trainer’s door awaiting an update on Aldis’s condition. Sami Zayn interrupted and commandeered the cameraman. He said that for years he did what no one thought he could do by winning the WWE Championship. And then within days he had to defend his title on a show he wasn’t even a part of, and then within days there was a new number one contender. Zayn was gesturing wildly during all of this, angry and claiming that management never wanted him to be the champion. He said that of course the golden boy, Cody Rhodes, was the new number one contender, and then even when he got hurt they gave it to “corporate poster boy #2” C.M. Punk. Zayn sarcastically applauded management for getting what they wanted. He said that even Gunther and Aldis got what they wanted, but he is just supposed to ride the bench at Summerslam.

He saw Adam Pearce about to check on Aldis in the trainer’s room. Zayn demanded that Pearce do something about how Zayn got screwed over by Aldis too at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He asked Pearce to make the Summerslam WWE Championship Match be a triple threat. Pearce screamed at him to shut up. He said there was a Fatal Four Way tonight and that the winner would earn their way into a number one contender’s match at Summerslam…against Zayn. Zayn was still upset that all the Fatal Four Way match competitors were given a chance just because they were mentioned by C.M Punk, yet he still has to earn his way back in. Pearce told him to take it or leave. Zayn begrudgingly took it and said there better be no more funny business.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I like ALL of that a LOT. Zayn does deserve a title match and should be upset about how everything has played out since he won and lost the title. Pearce understandably said the Summerslam title match was locked and gave Zayn an opportunity. You can make the argument that Zayn should just be the number one contender to whomever wins between Rhodes and Punk, but this is still fair.)

– Brie Bella was already in the ring for the opening match of the night. Fatal Influence made their way down, talking trash along the way about how they won the tag titles. Jayne said that if she had gold around her waist then they’d be perfect, but thanks to Paige and Belle she lost to Tiffany Stratton last week and won’t be competing for the Interim Women’s Championship.

(1) BRIE BELLA (w/Paige) vs. LAINEY REID (w/Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley)

Reid went after Bella before the bell rang but Bella ducked and knocked her to the floor. They fought on the floor, with Bella slamming Reid’s head into the announce desk, then rolling her back in. The bell rang and Bella almost scored the win with a quick roll-up. Reid hit a leaping cutter. [c]

“Brie mode” was in effect with a running knee that earned Bella another nearfall. Get hyped. Bella with a bulldog and went to the top rope. Henley distracted her long enough for Reid to recover and meet her at the top. Bella tossed her off as Paige knocked Jayne of the apron. Reid tried to score a pinfall by holding the ropes for leverage, but the referee caught her. As Reid complained with her arms outstretched, Bella hooked them with her legs and locked her shoulders down for the three count.

WINNER: Brie Bella won by pinfall in 5:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Clever ending to a nothing burger of a match.)

– Fatal Influence beat down the babyfaces after the match. Suddenly, the Bella music played again and Nikki Bella ran to the ring to make the save. Nikki gave the Rack Attack to Jayne and cleared the ring. Nikki said that “you bitches think you can sneak up from the minor leagues, steal from my sisters and get away with it.” She said they would face each other in a six-woman tag match at Summerslam.

– Cathy Kelley talked to Finn Balor in the back. She asked him how he was going to ride his current momentum to Summerslam. He flashed back to the Summerslam that was the best and worst night of his career where he won the Universal Championship but also got injured that night and had to give it up. Balor said he’s been scratching and clawing for ten years trying to get back that glory. Gunther walked up and said that he was next in line. As he walked off he laughed about how ten years was a very long time. [c]

– Royce Keys was getting loose in the locker room. Solo Sikoa walked up and was very hyped up for Keys possibly having two matches at Summerslam if he wins tonight. Keys said has back home (in Oakland) as the crowd cheered. L.A. Knight walked in and said they still had to worry about the Bloodline. He told Keys not to lose focus and handle his business tonight, with eyes in the back of his head. Keys said that tonight he would take everything he wanted. Solo hyped up their Summerslam six-man tag match again. Solo left. Knight asked Keys if Solo was for real.

– Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green chatted like middle school girls somewhere. They were excited that if Green won tonight they could be “BFFFLS”, which means “best friends forever fighting on ladders.” Green said that unlike last time they were in a ladder match together, this time it would be better if she won, especially since Tiffany already has the U.S. title. Stratton thought it would be better if she won and could be “Tiffy Two Titles.” Green exited and in came Blake Monroe. Monroe told Stratton that she liked her because she appreciated the finer things in life. She also told her to worry less about Green and more about the U.S. title.

Green entered for her Interim Championship Qualifying match. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: This partnership is annoying. Stratton went from 100% hating Green to being her best friend for no reason at all. It’s infuriating. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair pulled of this story last year. So far, Stratton if failing miserably at it.)

(2) CHELSEA GREEN vs. KIANA JAMES – Interim WWE Women’s Championship Qualifying match.

Kiana James didn’t get a televised entrance. James gained the advantage after a brief lockup. Green rebounded with a big strike to the face and was proud of herself for it. Green dropkicked James off the apron to the floor. She went for a dive through the ropes but James clocked her through the ropes. James dropped Green on the barricade as the referee counted. James sent Green back into the ring at seven. Green went for a sunset flip, James tried to counter with an elbow drop, but Green moved. The crowd chanted for Green. Green hit her husband’s move the Rough Ryder and covered for a two-count. James planted Green with a falcon arrow and covered for a two-count. James hit a codebreaker, but Green slid out of James’s grasp and hit an Unpretty-her for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Chelsea Green won by pinfall in 4:00. Green qualified for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match.

– R-Truth thought that he and Priest were facing The War Raiders tonight. Priest corrected him, telling him that he was in a four way match tonight. Truth wondered if that was PG. Cody Rhodes walked up and joked about how he and Punk were going to go after the tag titles. Rhodes told Priest that if he becomes number one contender he’d be facing Rhodes. Priest said that “the boys” were sick of the same people being the face of the brand. That elicited cheers from the audience. Priest said that whoever ends up winning at Summerslam was going to get dropped. Rhodes said it might shock Priest to know that Rhodes liked that attitude. Rhodes wished him luck and left. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The crowd erupting at Priest mentioning “the boys” being tired of the same people being on top all the time was noteworthy .)

[HOUR TWO]

– Cody Rhodes went to the ring while they showed clips of him on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Once they finished with crowd karaoke and he stood in the ring, there was a mixed reaction. Rhodes invited Punk to come to the ring. The Undisputed WWE Champion C.M. Punk went to the ring with a smile on his face and slapping hands. The crowd was definitely more pro-Punk.

Rhodes tried to hand a microphone to Punk but dropped hit. He said it was an accident. Punk took off his belt and jacket and got up in Rhodes’ face. He retrieved a different mic from ringside. Punk asked if this is what it had come to with them, where Rhodes was paranoid. Rhodes said it was an accident just like it was an accident at Saturday Night’s Main Event when Punk hit Rhodes with the belt. He said he’s accepted that. Punk said there didn’t need to be anything between them but the title. Rhodes said that people have heard that he respects and even loves Punk. But he said that while those two things are true, he also doesn’t like Punk. Rhodes said he didn’t like Punk because in 2011 he cut the pipe bomb that showed everyone that there was another way. Rhodes said he listened to Punk and did all those things and ended up dropping a nuke on the business. Rhodes claimed that while he was doing it he knew that the fans wished it had been Punk every step of the way. Rhodes said he was done apologizing for what’s he’s worked for. He said he is a list of one, where he went from “the one who knocks to the one who they knock for.” Rhodes said that Punk was the only person in WWE that he sweats. He said he HAS to beat Punk at Summerslam.

Punk asked Rhodes whether he didn’t like him, or if he just didn’t like that he was the champion. Punk said he casts a very large shadow that a lot of people can’t get out from underneath. However, he said that this was a two-way street with Rhodes. He said that Rhodes was lying to himself and that he couldn’t handle the pressure of taking the title off of someone he cares about or rising and has to make himself the victim and someone else his enemy. He referenced Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, and John Cena. Punk said that he was his only friend and that he promised years ago that he wouldn’t stab him in the back, but in the front. Punk said that at Summerslam he was going to break his heart. Rhodes took off his tie.

Rhodes pointed out that they would be tag team partners over the next week a few times. He said he was going to give him a gift next Thursday, which would be an apology for when he whips Punk’s ass at Summerslam. Punk pushed back that he was going to give Rhodes a gift too, but it would be a pillar-to-post ass whipping in a lesson called a loss at Summerslam. Punk reminded him that he’s the best in the world and no one could touch him, not even Dusty’s kid. Punk’s music started to play and Rhodes shut that down. Rhodes said they’d play his music soon so that Punk could hear the music that he’d hear when Rhodes defeats him for his fourth world title.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Anytime someone in WWE says they HAVE to beat someone in a world title match; it reminds me of Steve Austin telling The Rock that prior to Wrestlemania X7. And that led to Steve Austin turning heel and aligning with Vince McMahon to get the job done. Will Rhodes finally give a vocal portion of the fanbase what they want and turn heel? I’m skeptical. But we will find out.)

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– The announcers Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett recapped the recent past between Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair. Cathy Kelley asked Flair in the back if she regretted her actions for last week. Flair said she didn’t because all she was thinking about was that her best friend (Bliss) was hurt. Flair said that Cargill was going to learn really quick that she can come at her all she wants, but not her best friend. Flair said that Cargill would find out that payback was a “you know what.” Flair entered for the next match. [c]

(3) CHARLOTE FLAIR vs. NIA JAX (w/Lash Legend) – Interim WWE Women’s Championship Qualifying match.

The long-time rivals squared off in the third straight women’s match of the evening. There have been zero men’s matches. Jax walked into a big boot and Flair hit a slow hurricanrana off the ropes. Flair chopped Jax, whispered something in her ear, then got reverse whipped into the corner. Flair hit a cross-body for a two-count. Jax hit a sit-out powerbomb for a two count of her own as they fit a lot into two minutes. [c]

Jax hit a big legdrop off the second rope (after a crotch chop) for a nearfall. She dragged Jax to the opposite. corner to set up for the Annihilator. Flair rose to her feet and powerbombed Jax off the ropes, earning another nearfall. Flair, clutching her back, went to put the match away, but Cargill and her “baddies’ came down to ringside. Jax yelled at them to mind their own business. They divided on the outside. Flair took out Michin and B-Fab, as Barrett pointed out that the referee somehow missed all of it. Back in the ring, Flair knocked Cargill off the apron. That allowed Jax to get her up on her shoulders. Flair escaped again and hit a big boot on Jax, knocking her to the floor. But Cargill just got in the ring and clocked Flair, leading to an obvious disqualification.

WINNER: Charlotte Flair via disqualification in 9:00. Flair qualified for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match.

Cargill gave Flair the Jaded after the match. Tessitore was surprised when they announced Flair won by disqualification and would advance to Summerslam, presumably because ever since he’s been in the WWE they’ve ignored disqualifications. Jax was made and destroyed the announce desk.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Maybe Jax and Sami Zayn would get along since they’ve both been getting screwed..)

– Tessitore announced that Darius Rucker (of Hootie and the Blowfish) will sing the National Anthem on night 2 of Summerslam.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Random related aside – When I was in Air Force technical school back in 2004-2005 I was in class with Darius Rucker’s cousin. Didn’t even figure it out for like a year, even though his last name was Rucker and there was a resemblance.)

– Damian Priest entered for the main event. [c]

– Royce Keys came out during the break. Finn Balor was out next, then Trick Williams last.

(4) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. FINN BALOR vs. TRICK WILLIAMS vs. ROYCE KEYS – Winner will face Sami Zayn in Number One Contender’s Match at Summerslam

Balor and Priest faced off but Keys took them out with a clothesline. Keys was on fire, clearing the ring of everyone as they went to a quick split screen break. [c]

Priest dropped Balor with a big boot and Trick with a flapjack. He hit the running side splash on Keys in the corner. Trick ducked a Priest clothesline and dropped him with a neckbreaker. Then he hit Balor with a flapjack. Trick kipped up and the crowd liked it. he stomped on Balor and Keys in the corner but when he turned around Priest superkicked him. Trick rebounded with a Trick slap that looked weak but Priest sold like a gunshot. Balor hit a somersault over the top onto all three grapplers. Solo Sikoa emerged from the stage as Balor looked on. [c]

Trick covered Keys but Solo put Keys’ foot on the rope. The Usos music played and the twins ran down and fought with Solo. L.A. Knight’s music played but he came from the timekeeper area and all four mean brawled at ringside. Back in the ring, Priest went for Old School but changed and dove onto the brawlers. Balor hit a slingblade and shotgun dropkick on Trick. He went to the top but Trick dodged the Coup de Grace and hit a Trick Kick for the one…two… Balor kicked out.

The brawlers brawled to the back to presumably brawl more.

Trick prepared to end things but Priest leveled him with a clothesline and hit the South of Heaven. Keys broke up the pin and threw Priest into the ringpost. Keys hit the Ultimate Spinebuster and covered but Jacob Fatu emerged and pulled Keys to the floor. Fatu threw Keys into the ring steps and gave him the running hip splash through the barricade. Back in the ring, Balor hit his setup moves and the Coup de Grace. He hooked the leg for the one…two…three.

WINNER: Finn Balor via pinfall in 12:00. Balor will face Sami Zayn in a Number One Contender’s match at Summerslam.

Balor celebrated the win as they went off the air.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Balor kept his hot streak going and I’m looking forward very much to him taking on Zayn at Summerslam. Just a note on this show – there was ONE men’s match that last 12 minutes, and there were two commercial breaks during it. Just saying.)

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