FREE PODCAST 7/24 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Pulling the curtain back versus fighting it, Impact positives & absurdity, cage matches, marketing of Cruiserweights, Sting’s Joker character (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from July 8 and 11, 2011.

On the July 8, 2011 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops discussed with live callers Impact positives & absurd items from Thursday’s show, Destination X hype and potential 1-7 line-up, TNA on the road, Smackdown tonight, lack of consequences to actions in TV storylines, promoters not knowing how to promote different weight or size wrestlers, historical cage matches on WWE’s DVD, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they look at a 20-years-ago PWTorch Newsletter on steroids, Ric Flair leaving WCW for WWF with the Big Gold Belt, Mark Madden column, Global, ESPN’s tape libraries, and more.

Then on the July 11, 2011 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers expectations for tonight’s Raw before the show, the follow-up on John Cena-CM Punk-Vince McMahon, day-after TNA’s Destination X PPV evaluation, what worked and didn’t work at the PPV, issues on Smackdown and how to fix them plugging in different stars at the #1 slot, whether wrestling should go all the way pulling back the curtain vs. pulling it closer and telling the stories without “worked shoots,” Rey Mysterio defying the “cruiserweight” stigma, how to market Cruiserweights, Sting as a Joker-esque character in TNA, and more.

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