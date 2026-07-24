MLW FUSION PREVIEW (7/25): Announced matches, location, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: SATURDAY, JULY 24, 2026

Where: CHARLSTON, S.C. AT FESTIVAL HALL

How To Watch: YouTube at. 6:05 p.m. Eastern, VEEPS at 9:00 p.m. Eastern, BEin Sports at 10:00 p.m. Eastern, and streaming on NJPW World this Monday at 12:00 p.m. JST

MLW’s press release on Saturday’s episode of Fusion follows:

The summer heats up as MLW Fusion returns to Charleston for a Chucktown Throwdown!

The Holy City becomes the pressure cooker for FantasticaMania USA as championship ambitions, international rivalries, CONTRA’s crusade, and the MLW World Heavyweight Title scene all collide. With Killer Kross and Satoshi Kojima set to sign on the dotted line, Matt Riddle stepping into the path of a Skyscraper, and breaking news surrounding the MLW World Middleweight Championship, the road through Charleston is getting hotter by the minute.

Killer Kross and Satoshi Kojima Contract Signing

The MLW World Heavyweight Champion Killer Kross and the legendary Satoshi Kojima make it official with a FantasticaMania contract signing.

Kojima has brought honor, legacy, and fighting spirit into MLW’s new hometown, but standing across from him is the Blood King, a champion who treats every challenger like a prophecy waiting to be crushed.

A contract signing with Kross is never just paperwork. It is a warning. It is a mind game. It is the calm before someone gets hurt.

Can Kojima stare down the champion and keep his composure? Or will Kross turn the signing into another message written in violence?

ZAMAYA vs. Priscilla Kelly

The bad blood continues as ZAMAYA and Priscilla Kelly collide in a grudge match.

Their last battle left plenty unresolved, and neither woman is looking to let the other walk away with bragging rights. ZAMAYA has been building her empire in the vision of the wastelands, bringing dominance, attitude, and the force of a new generation from Parts Unknown.

But Priscilla Kelly is not interested in being conquered. She is unpredictable, and more than willing to drag ZAMAYA into a fight that gets ugly fast.

This is not about momentum anymore. This is personal.

LaBron Kozone vs. Andrew Everett

LaBron Kozone continues his rise as he squares off against Andrew Everett.

Kozone has entered MLW as a blue-chip piece of the league’s new generation initiative, and every match is another chance to prove that the hype is real. But Andrew Everett presents a completely different challenge. Everett is explosive, experienced, and as a self-described giant, a potentially imposing force to reckon with.

Kozone has power, presence, and growing confidence. Everett has speed, creativity, and a giant complex.

If Kozone wants to keep stacking wins, he will have to go through a giant competitor.

Glasgow Boys On Top Have Blunt Words

Glasgow Boys On Top are in the house, and they have something to say to the MLW locker room.

Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang did not come to Charleston to make friends. They came to impose themselves. Together, GBOT are rugged, loud, and ready to make the rest of MLW understand one thing: they are not visitors. They are proper Scottish ruffians with a point to prove.

The locker room has been warned.

Breaking News on the MLW World Middleweight Championship

Major developments are coming for the MLW World Middleweight Championship.

After FantasticaMania USA brought MLW, CMLL, and NJPW athletes into the same championship orbit, the middleweight division has become one of the most unpredictable titles in the league.

What does the breaking news mean for the title? Who benefits?

The middleweight scene may be on the verge of another major shift.

CONTRA Gains a New Soldier

Bad news for MLW: CONTRA Unit has gained a new soldier.

The black flag’s crusade continues to expand, and every new addition makes the international cabal more dangerous. CONTRA does not recruit for numbers. It recruits for damage and terror. Enter Big Damo.

With The Serpent slithering closer and CONTRA’s campaign becoming more focused, MLW may be facing a darker, deeper version of the threat than ever before.

Charleston may be hosting a Chucktown Throwdown, but CONTRA is turning every battlefield into part of its crusade.

Tune-In Information

Watch MLW Fusion this Saturday:

YouTube — 6:05 PM ET

VEEPS — 9:00 PM ET

beIN SPORTS — 10:00 PM ET

Streaming on NJPW World this Monday at 12:00 PM JST