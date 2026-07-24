Tony Khan says adding Redemption to AEW’s PPV lineup has been “additive” ahead of All In next month

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Tony Khan believes that adding Redemption to AEW’s PPV lineup ahead of the highly anticipated All In PPV next month has been additive. “Well, I think it’s been additive,” said Khan in response to PWTorch columnist Sean Radican’s question during the Redemption media call about whether or not it was difficult promoting Redemption on seemingly short notice with a lot of focus already on the All In PPV in London next month.

“Right now we’re in a very strong period,” said Khan. “The AEW TV viewership in recent weeks is the highest that it’s been in years on TBS. And when you add in that years ago we had no streaming viewers, we did not have the HBO Max agreement yet, and now we have those viewers in addition to our TBS TV viewers. So, I believe this is the most fans watching AEW in many, many years, and one of the greatest periods for AEW TV viewership ever.”

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The Redemption PPV is taking place ahead of All In, which will potentially be headlined by AEW World Championship Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay and AEW Women’s World Champion Tehkla vs. Mercedes Mone depending on the results of Omega and Tehkla’s matches at Redemption. Khan said it was a good time to add an extra PPV because the company is hot right now and he said the show is going to be an important one to watch ahead of All In next month.

“And it feels like a very hot time, and I think it’s been very additive to have the immediacy of important matches and rivalries going into AEW Redemption,” said Khan. And AEW Redemption’s gonna be a very important show on the path to AEW All In.

“And I think when the facts come out after the pay-per-view, this is gonna be a tremendous pay-per-view and a very important show to watch on the way to AEW All In London. And I expect we’ll continue the run of tremendous AEW pay-per-views on our way to what will be one of our biggest events ever, All In London next month.”