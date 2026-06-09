VIP PODCAST 6/9 – Radican Worldwide: Parties in WWE shareholder lawsuit reach agreement in principle, Beyond Wrestling forced to find replacement for MJF, more + Alan4L on Wrestling Future Past subject Orange Cassidy (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is back with another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show begins with Radican breaking down the top news stories of the week including the following topics:

The parties in the WWE shareholder lawsuit have reached an agreement in principle and the trial has been cancelled.

Beyond Wrestling makes the best out of a tough situation when replacing an injured MJF with Andrade el Idolo against Bobby Orlando at Break The Walls Down on June 5 in Cranston, RI.

Produce Wrestling announces deal to air events on MyAEW streaming platform.

Radican is then joined by PWTorch columnist Alan4L for the Go-Home segment featuring the return of Wrestling Future Past (formerly WWE Future Past). This special series of podcasts originally looked at ROH and independent wrestlers on the WWE/NXT roster and examined how close they came to fulfilling their potential based on their work on the independent scene and/or Ring of Honor.

Moving forward, this segment will look at the careers of wrestlers on the independents and the pre-Tony Khan era of ROH and whether or not they achieved their potential at the next level. At times the show will look at a wrestler currently not signed to a major wrestling promotion and examine their potential at the next level.

The subject of this edition of Wrestling Future Past is AEW wrestler Orange Cassidy. Radican and Alan discuss his career on the indies with a focus on his work in Chikara, as well as a look at his work in Beyond Wrestling and Evolve.

Radican and Alan discuss whether or not he’s come short of, met, or exceeded expectations in AEW based on his work on the independent scene by examining his AEW career in depth and highlighting his big matches and moments in the company, as well as discussing what he means to AEW behind the scenes.

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