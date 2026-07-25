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VIP PODCAST 7/24 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Cody-Punk face-to-face, Gunther-Aldis contract signing, Charlotte vs. Jax, Sami gets a Summerslam match, more (22 min.)

July 25, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 24 edition of WWE Smackdown including the Gunther-Nick Aldis contract signing, a Cody Rhodes-CM Punk face to face, Sami Zayn lobbying for and getting a match booked for Summerslam, Charlotte vs. Nia Jax, and more.

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