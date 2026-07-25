FREE PODCAST 7/24 – Wade Keller Post-Show – WWE Smackdown: Keller & White talk Punk-Cody show how to sell face-face main event, Sami getting a match, Summerslam match order, Aldis-Gunther contract signing (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Josh White to review WWE Smackdown with live chat and caller interactions throughout starting with a thorough discussion on the CM Punk-Cody Rhodes contract signing segment and how they showed how to build a match without cheap shots and meta nonsense. Also, Sami Zayn gets a Summerslam match, Nick Aldis and Gunther have a heated contract signing, and more with live callers and chat interactions throughout. Late in the show, they predict which matches will go on ESPN’s basic cable channel in first hours and which matches will go on which might.

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