FREE PODCAST 6/9 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (6-7-2021) McIntyre and Lashley title match contract signing, Baszler on Alexa’s Playground, Ripley and Charlotte feud (156 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (6-7-2021), PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosted for Wade Keller and was joined by the host of “MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans” on the PWTorch Dailycast, Robert Vallejos, to break down Monday Night Raw with listener calls and emails. Discussion points included an inconsistent presentation of Drew McIntyre within the contract signing with Bobby Lashley, McIntyre’s future, Lashley’s presentation, MVP’s good night, persisting problems with the Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley feud, depth across the roster, WWE pivoting when crowd responses are back, the future of Matt Riddle and Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss as a potential champion, and much more. Enjoy!

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