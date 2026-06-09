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FREE PODCAST 6/9 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Fann on remaining paths for KOTR and QOTR and Owen Hart Cup, Reigns-Fatu-Usos, Oba Impressing, Cody-Sami-Gunther, Becky, more (104 min.)

June 9, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist. They discuss these topics:

  • An in-depth look at the realistic and preferred paths left in the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, including pros and cons for favorite(s) and dark horses.
  • An email on whether Paul Levesque is leaning too much on multi-man matches beyond regular singles and tag team matches
  • The CM Punk heat he took on social media for his bulked up physique and Ryback coming to his defense
  • A look at the Owen Hart Memorial Cup Tournament men’s and women’s brackets
  • A preview of Dynamite
  • The latest developments with Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and the Usos
  • Reaction to the latest with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Gunther, and some discussion on who Cody’s Summerslam opponent should be
  • An email on Beck Lynch’s role in WWE recently and whether she’s being underutilized

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