FREE PODCAST 6/9 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Fann on remaining paths for KOTR and QOTR and Owen Hart Cup, Reigns-Fatu-Usos, Oba Impressing, Cody-Sami-Gunther, Becky, more (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist. They discuss these topics:

An in-depth look at the realistic and preferred paths left in the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments, including pros and cons for favorite(s) and dark horses.

An email on whether Paul Levesque is leaning too much on multi-man matches beyond regular singles and tag team matches

The CM Punk heat he took on social media for his bulked up physique and Ryback coming to his defense

A look at the Owen Hart Memorial Cup Tournament men’s and women’s brackets

A preview of Dynamite

The latest developments with Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu, and the Usos

Reaction to the latest with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Gunther, and some discussion on who Cody’s Summerslam opponent should be

An email on Beck Lynch’s role in WWE recently and whether she’s being underutilized

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