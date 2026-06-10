AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (6/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10, 2026

Where: CINCINNATI, OHIO AT ANDREW J BRADY MUSIC CENTER

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,111 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,234. The arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Jon Moxley vs. Shane Taylor – AEW Continental Championship match

Swerve Strickland vs. Brody King – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal match

Skye Blue vs. Sareee – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal match

Orange Cassidy vs. Andrade El Ídolo

Pac vs. Mark Briscoe

Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/3): Keller’s report on MJF vs. Rush for AEW World title, Knight vs. Baily for TNT Title, Owen Tournament matches Ospreay-Davis and Windsow-Wildcard

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Mick Foley on whether he intends to wrestle in AEW, additional roles he can play for the company, compares the styles of Tony Khan and Vince McMahon, explains his decision to sever ties with WWE