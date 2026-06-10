NXT TV RESULTS (6/9): The Mr. NXT pageant, Mason Rook vs. Naraku, Tatum Paxley vs. Zaria for North American Title, Fraxiom vs. Moreno & Dar

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV REPORT

JUNE 9, 2026

ORLANDO, FL AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Sarah Schreiber, Blake Howard

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package hyping The Great American Bash was shown, followed by a split-screen shot of Mason Rook and Naraku entering the building. Another split-screen showed WrenQCC chatting it up in the locker room, and Kelani Jordan entering the building. Finally, Zaria and Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley were shown entering.

(1) FRAXIOM (Nathan Frazer & Axiom) vs. ROMEO MORENO & NOAM DAR

Moreno & Dar rocked a retro Meta-Four ring entrance. Before the match, they showed footage from last week of Romeo Moreno making a friendly challenge to Fraxiom while Dar protested. Axiom started the match against Dar. They had a very smooth give-and-take sequence before Frazer tagged himself in to try and redeem himself after his loss to the rookie Moreno, but was embarrassed when Moreno showed him that he could match his speed.

Dar tagged back in and worked on Frazer for a bit before Axiom tagged in. The four men transitioned into a series of lightning-fast teamwork maneuvers, with Moreno & Dar getting the better of the exchange. The first split-screen commercial break of the night followed. [c]

A new Panda Express commercial pulled my eye away from the tiny people wrestling on the left screen. When they returned, Frazer tried to execute a springboard maneuver but got caught by Dar. Moreno took the hot tag and showed exactly how bright his future is for the next minute. Fraxiom executed their double dives to the floor. A pin on Dar was barely broken up a bit sloppily. Dar & Moreno answered with a double anklelock. Moreno rolled up Frazer for a near fall that got the crowd off their feet. Frazer held Moreno for a kick by Axiom, but Moreno moved, and Frazer ate the kick from his partner. Dar covered Frazer for a two-count in which the referee was slightly out of position, having to work her way around Moreno as she counted.

A “this is awesome” chant broke out that I was in full agreement with. Moreno attempted a springboard dive to the outside but took a double superkick from Fraxiom. Axiom delivered a Spanish Fly on Moreno, then a Golden Ratio for the win.

WINNERS: Fraxiom at 13:42.

(Miller’s Take: What a fantastic way to open the show! Fraxiom has been criminally underutilized on the main roster, despite having personalities to accompany their incredible in-ring skill, so it’s always good to see them back in NXT. Typical of Fraxiom matches, there were a ton of blink-and-you-miss-it moves, but Moreno & Dar showed up and showed out, too. The crowd was red-hot for this.)

-After the match, Fraxiom walked over to help their opponents up. Frazer told Dar, “I know you said you’re not a tag guy, but we weren’t either,” then told Moreno he thinks he just found his new tag team partner. Moreno hugged Dar excitedly while Fraxiom looked on approvingly.

-In the women’s locker room, Kendal Grey tried to talk Wren Sinclair into coming out with her for her match tonight. She declined, saying she didn’t want to be a distraction. She started to talk about defending her Speed Championship when NXT Women’s Champion Lola Vice walked up. Sinclair said, “Incoming,” and excused herself before Vice apologized to Grey for the errant back fist last week. Grey wasn’t buying what Vice was selling and told her she’d take care of her after she took care of Jordan.

-Rook and Naraku were shown walking in the back via split-screen. [c]

-Sarah Schreiber welcomed us to the first-ever Mr. NXT Pageant. She announced the categories as attire, talent, and public speaking. The crowd was made up of various Evolve and NXT talent. Schreiber introduced the judges: Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke, Kit Wilson, and comedian Matt Mathews. Hill and Angels appeared in formal attire, casual, and swimwear. Matthews voted for Hill. Wilson and Rourke voted for Angels. Schreiber reminded the fans at home to scan the QR code on the screen to vote. Oh, so this is a dry run for the John Cena Classic.

(2) MASON ROOK vs. NARAKU – NXT Championship #1 Contender’s Match

The massive Rook backed Naraku into the corner, but missed when he took a swing at Naraku. Rook threw his weight around for a bit before Naraku lifted him for a Yokozuna-style bodyslam. A surprised Rook rolled to the floor before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

Pizza and toothpaste (great combo) were plugged on the right side of the screen while Rook mauled Naraku on the left. Naraku narrowly avoided being squished by Rook a second time and mounted a short comeback. When they returned to full-screen, Rook delivered a thunderous super-powerslam off the second rope for a two-count. Both men were slow to get to their feet. They traded stiff blows mid-ring until Rook hit a Blue Thunder powerbomb after catching Naraku as he came off the ropes. Naraku executed an incredible fireman’s carry slam for a near fall, then managed to suplex him.

Naraku mounted Rook’s back to cinch on a sleeper, but Rook turned it into a backpack cannonball. As he lifted Naraku, Kam Hendrix jumped up onto the ring apron. Naraku sidestepped a charging Rook, who knocked Hendrix to the floor. As Rook turned around, he took an Into the Abyss, leading to the pinfall.

WINNER: Naraku at 9:43 to become the #1 contender to the NXT Championship.

(Miller’s Take: NXT proved that they know how to follow a hot opening bout with this one. Rook is certainly not a typical superheavyweight, and Naraku has a presence in the ring that commands my respect, despite never having seen him outside of NXT. I’m sorry now that I didn’t bet that $5 that Kam Hendrix would be a factor in the outcome.)

-After the match, Kam Hendrix was shown sitting on the floor smiling at costing Rook his title shot.

-In the back, NXT North American Champion Myles Borne and Tavion Heights argued over Borne being preoccupied with defending his title. Heights said maybe he should challenge him before The Vanity Project walked up. Jackson Drake made a snarky remark about handing out title shots. Heights took exception to the slight and challenged Drake to a match, with the winner facing Borne at the Bash, which Drake accepted.

-Wren Sinclair wished Kendal Grey luck before letting her go her own way. [c]

-The Progressive NXT Spotlight was on newcomer Tate Wilder, who talked about being a thrill seeker. It was a nice little introduction. Thank God he ditched that lame cowboy gimmick in Evolve.

(3) KELANI JORDAN vs. KENDAL GREY – NXT Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match

Grey glanced back during her ring introduction and caught Jordan trying to attack her before the bell, which the referee immediately called for. Both women put on a wrestling clinic in the opening minutes. Jordan bullied her way into control of the match and showed Grey that she could match her speed and agility. Grey hit an astounding new move in which she performed a handstand on the top corner, then transitioned into a legscissors takedown when Jordan rushed her. Jordan came back to clothesline Grey to the floor, then slid out of the ring and delivered a neckbreaker before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

The usual drivel occupied most of the screen while Jordan continued to work over Grey on the small inset. Back to full screen, the ladies double-clotheslined each other on the floor, then rolled back in simultaneously at the count of 8. They slugged it out mid-ring, with Grey winning the battle.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

Grey dropped her straps and tossed her overhead twice before failing to deliver a Shades of Grey when Jordan held onto the ropes. Jordan tried pinning Grey, but the referee caught her with her feet on the ropes for leverage. Jordan took a superkick to the jaw but managed to roll Grey into a crossface. Grey slipped out and delivered a German suplex for a near fall. She climbed to the top but ate a big superkick as she leaped off. Jordan landed a cutter variation, followed by a 5-star frog splash for a very near fall. Jordan attempted to spring off the second turnbuckle, but Grey followed her up and somehow brought her down to the mat into an armbar position. That was amazing!

Jordan kept her hands locked and tried forcing Grey down for the pin, but couldn’t keep her shoulders down. She kneed Grey in the jaw to break the hold, then went to work on her knee with a dragon screw legwhip, followed by the same leglock submission she used to put Wren Sinclair on the shelf. Grey rolled through with it, and the two women traded quick roll-ups before Kendal sneaked in a Shades of Grey for the win.

WINNER: Kendal Grey at 13:18 to become the #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was main event-level good! I raved over the matches between Jordan and Sol Ruca, but I think Jordan has found a new best opponent. Grey has joked that she realizes she looks like someone who would be asking if you want cold foam on your latte, but that’s a big part of her charm. The fact that she’s phenomenal in the ring doesn’t hurt, either. I hope the outcome of this match puts to rest any chance of the heavily overused triple threat match I was expecting they’d go for. The action tonight just keeps getting better.)

-The talent portion of the Mr. NXT Pageant took place, with Hill successfully solving a Rubik’s Cube in under a minute (with the help of some obvious editing). He also did some pretty cool tricks with a couple of giant yo-yos. Angels brushed Hill aside and tried the Rubik’s Cube himself, but smashed it in a tantrum when Rourke told him he went over time. He then started juggling, but Hill rode past him on a unicycle while juggling. Hill took the nod from all three judges in this category. [c]

-Blake Howard interviewed NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo about his upcoming defense against Naraku, who walked up and handed Tony D. what looked like an invitation of some sort with the same symbol as he’d given him in the past. He bowed to D’Angelo, then walked away.

(4) JASPER TROY vs. DION LENNOX (w/Osiris Griffin)

Troy immediately began thumping on Lennox hard. He went for a chokeslam, but Lennox slipped free and locked in a front facelock. Saquon Shugars appeared on the big screen and told Lennox to watch his back. Troy took advantage of the distraction to dump Lennox over the top rope and to the floor before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

Back to the match, Lennox had turned the tables on Troy. Lennox dropped him awkwardly, but Troy appeared to communicate that he was okay. After a short time, the very large Troy suddenly kipped up, much to the horror of Lennox. Troy put down Lennox hard and splashed him a couple of times before missing a Vader bomb after being distracted by Griffin, who had jumped up on the ring apron. Lennox lifted Troy into a big slam for the win.

WINNER: Dion Lennox at 8:09

(Miller’s Take: It was hard to tell who was at fault for the awkward DDT, but Troy seems to be a common denominator in slight missteps during matches. He’s an impressive sight and has obvious ability for a man his size, but right now, he’s still labeled salt-free and needs a ton of seasoning.)

-After the match, Shugars appeared on the big screen again. As the video began buffering suspiciously, Shugars sneaked up behind Griffin and wore him out with a baseball bat before Lennox knew what was happening. Lennox took chase, but the damage had already been done.

-A social media video posted by Nattie showed Jaida Parker interrupting a training session Nattie was teaching to hop in the ring and attack her. [c]

-The final category in the Mr. NXT Pageant was presented live, with the judges seated in the balcony and the contestants, along with Sarah Schreiber, standing in the ring. She asked each of them why they should be Mr. NXT. Angels spoke first as the crowd booed loudly. He spoke of how humble he was and mentioned that today was his birthday, called for “order” a few times, and called Shiloh Hill a hillbilly. When it was his turn, Hill made a nice speech about perseverance that the crowd loved. Mathews voted for Hill, Wilson called both of them toxic, but voted for Angels. Rourke put them both over before saying he was going to leave it up to the fans. Fan voting revealed, quite unsurprisingly, Shiloh Hill as the winner. As Schreiber handed Hill his sash, Angels attacked him from behind with his cane, then grabbed a chair and smacked him with it several times.

-In the back, GM Robert Stone asked Naraku what was in the box he gave Tony D’Angelo. Naraku said it was an invitation to sit down and talk before battle. Keanu Carver interrupted and told Naraku he didn’t know anything about battle. Naraku politely walked away as Carver questioned Stone about who he had to beat next. Stone said he’d decide soon. Carver said if Stone didn’t decide, he would.

-Zaria and Tatum Paxley were shown walking in the back before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

-Vic Joseph ran down next week’s card, including Nattie vs. Parker, Drake vs. Heights, a face-to-face sit-down with Naraku and D’Angelo, and the first round brackets of the Women’s Speed tournament, including Arianna Grace vs. Layla Diggs and Izzi Dame vs. Thea Hail.

-In the back, Dame wondered aloud to Niko Vance why she would be in the Speed tournament. Shawn Spears walked up and said he secured the spot for her. He explained that it would be a good step towards her getting to the top of the women’s division, seeing how Grey was already the number one contender, and Dame’s first opponent, Hail, was someone she’d already beaten. Vance and Dame agreed that it was a good idea and congratulated him like a mom and dad congratulating their son on getting an “A” on his match quiz.

(5) TATUM PAXLEY (c) vs. ZARIA – NXT Women’s North American Championship Match

Mike Rome handled the formal ring introductions. As he introduced the champion, Paxley grinned, revealing newly grown vampire fangs. Joseph mentioned that only Trick Williams and Penta were undefeated with more wins than Paxley this year. Zaria shot out of the gate with an F5 attempt, but Paxley rolled her up for a two-count. Zaria followed it up with a crushing spear for a very early near fall. She thumped Paxley on the floor before taking it back to the ring, where she missed a spear and collided with the ring post. Paxley hit a desperation moonsault to the outside. A great camera shot showed Paxley dragging herself back up to her feet while Zaria rose menacingly in the background. I can’t think of a better time for a split-screen commercial break. [c]

The more entertaining of the insurance guys, the Progressive dude, lamented that parents can’t do anything without a “plan of attack” while Zaria continued to beat on Paxley. Back to full-screen, Paxley mounted a comeback, kicking Zaria in the side of the head, then hitting her flip legdrop as Zaria was draped over the second rope. Zaria came back with a German suplex and kneelift. She delivered another German suplex, but Paxley landed on her feet and got crazy eyes. Zaria went for a spear, but Paxley leaped over her and came down with a double stomp to the back. She rolled through a 450 splash when Zaria moved, but ate a spear when she got to her feet for another near fall.

Both women traded forearm blows mid-ring until Paxley connected with a superkick. Zaria got hung upside down in the corner, prompting Paxley to deliver a coast-to-coast. The camera switched up angles on that move in case Paxley didn’t make it all the way across the ring, which she appeared to have done. Zaria kicked out at two. Paxley went for a Cemetery Driver, but Zaria slipped out and attempted an F5 that Paxley also slipped out of. The champ delivered a kneelift, but Zaria was the one who rose with crazy eyes this time. Paxley looked scared as she ducked under another spear attempt by Zaria, who rolled to the floor. Paxley missed a second moonsault to the floor and went splat. Zaria scraped her up and delivered an F5 to the floor, then rolled her into the ring. Zaria nailed Paxley with a spear, then followed that up with another F5 for the title victory.

WINNER: Zaria at 10:46 to capture the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was a fitting end to a great show. The mark in me wanted Paxley to win, but the Torch contributor who witnessed Zaria being mishandled and misused from day one was thrilled to see her rise to the occasion after finally becoming what she should have been all along. Kelly, Nate, and I have spoken of Zaria’s misfortune at her debut being overshadowed by those of Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, but it appears that NXT has finally unleashed the beast that is Zaria.)

-After the match, Joseph put over the significance of Zaria’s victory for the championship that drove a wedge between her and her former pal, Sol Ruca. Zaria celebrated by licking the belt while Paxley looked dazed on the outside.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was an outstanding effort from NXT this week. Even the silliness of the Mr. NXT Pageant was entertaining, with Hill hilariously upstaging Angels by juggling while riding a tricycle and Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke’s shameless overacting. Troy vs. Lennox was a bathroom break match, but the other four were can’t-miss viewing. I really enjoy seeing NXT alumni like Fraxiom make sporadic appearances. Naraku vs. Rook wasn’t marred too badly by the involvement of Kam Hendrix, which made sense within the context of the situation. Grey vs. Jordan was the standout match of the show from an in-ring viewpoint, and the icing on the cake was seeing Zaria finally grab that brass ring. Either Vice or Grey defending against Zaria would be a great match. The Great American Bash is shaping up nicely. See you next week!