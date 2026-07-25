NJPW G1 CLIMAX 36 – NIGHT 6 RESULTS: Tsuji vs. Takagi, Yuto-Ice vs. Oiwa, Great-O-Khan vs. Goto, Sanada vs. Jake Lee, Boltin Oleg vs. Takeshita

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NJPW G1 CLIMAX 36: NIGHT 6 REPORT

JULY 25, 2026

TOKYO, JAPAN AT OTA KU EBARA WAVE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

REPORT BY RICH FANN II, PWTORCH COLUMNIST/ANALYST

Commentator: Walker Stewart & Chris Charlton

UNDERCARD TAGS

(1) SATOSHI KOJIMA & YUYA UEMURA vs TAISEI NAKAHARA & TORU YANO

WINNERS: Kojima & Uemura in 5:56.

(2) TATSUYA MATSUMOTO & AARON WOLF vs GEDO & OSKAR

WINNERS: Gedo & Oskar in 3:46.

(3) JAKOB AUSTIN YOUNG & HENARE vs DICK TOGO & REN NARITA

WINNERS: Ren Narita & Dick Togo in 5:34.

(4) DAIKI NAGAI & DRILLA MALONEY vs ZANE JAY & CALLUM NEWMAN

WINNERS: Drilla Maloney & Daiki Nagai in 6:55.

A BLOCK MATCHES

(5) HIROOKI GOTO vs GREAT-O-KHAN – A BLOCK MATCH

O-Khan established an early advantage with a low blow before he used a chair on Goto’s back. Despite the shenanigans, Goto rallied. A subsequent chair shot failed, but O-Khan quickly recovered by biting Goto. Goto sadly paused instead of a delivered receipt and that cost him the match.

O-Khan connected with the Eliminator to secure his second victory of the tournament.

WINNER: Great-O-Khan in 10:42.

(Fann’s Analysis: This was a solid but by the numbers match. Goto’s loss because he couldn’t pull the trigger so to speak is beneath the former champ, but that’s a discussion for another day.)

(6) JAKE LEE vs SANADA – A BLOCK MATCH

The match opened with Lee focused on SANADA’s arm, while SANADA relentlessly targeted the knee that previously sidelined Lee. After Lee countered a submission attempt into further arm damage, but SANADA managed to escape and connect with a body press. The action transitioned outside, where SANADA trapped Lee against the barricade, and won as a result by count out.

WINNER: SANADA in 13:30.

(Fann’s Analysis: My dear Son Sanada™ has with injury and age turned some of his once great wrestling base into a Toru Yano appreciation run, and I get it but it’s still tough to see. Jake Lee remains Jake Lee to me so at least SANADA didn’t lose to the dude. Ultimately, an okay match.)

(7) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA vs BOLTIN OLEG – A BLOCK MATCH

The match opened with Takeshita on the speed game against Oleg’s monstrous power. Oleg responded by regaining control with the Boltin Shake, and came out the victor in a “lariat-off”.

Oleg nearly stole the win by countering a knee into the Verdict, and later turned another knee attempt into a powerbomb. Takeshita eventually escaped the Kamikaze and struck Oleg with a pair of Wagamama Knees before finishing the match with Raging Fire.

WINNER: Konosuke Takeshita in 14:20.

(Fann’s Analysis: This was a really fun match that hit nearly 15 minutes. Oleg and Takeshita had a great chemistry and the speed vs power dynamic was a treat. Takeshita has continued a solid G-1 “career” and Oleg is continuing his ascent with each match.)

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(8) YUTO-ICE vs RYOHEI OIWA – A BLOCK MATCH

This match started hot and wild outside of the ring, where Oiwa nailed a DDT onto a chair. This set the stage for Oiwa to aggressively target Yuto-Ice’s injured neck the rest of the match.

As the fight returned to the ring, the technical exchanges gave way to a striking battle. While Yuto-Ice landed a Bomboclat knee, Oiwa responded with headbutts and locked in the Ark Clutch, continuing his neck-focused assault with Tenzan suplexes and a lariat. Oiwa ultimately missed a discus lariat in the closing moments, providing the opening Yuto-Ice needed to hit Cruella for the victory.

WINNER: Yuto-Ice in 15:18.

(Fann’s Analysis: Yuto-Ice is fun to watch. I have not seen a lot of him this year as I’ve been off the NJPW beat, but this match with Oiwa was the pick me up I needed in a G-1 semi main. The name of Ice’s move was very surprising, but that’s wrestling I guess. Oiwa looked good in his offense.)

(9) YOTA TSUJI vs SHINGO TAKAGI – A BLOCK MATCH

Tonight’s main event was a battle of Unbound Company mates and they left their friendship at the door. Takagi nearly secured a countout victory, though Tsuji managed to beat the 20-count. Tsuji blocked Made in Japan, but Takagi later successfully landed the maneuver following a Pumping Bomber.

In a showcase of shared offense, Takagi attempted a Gene Blaster while Tsuji executed his own variation of Made in Japan. Despite Takagi surviving a Boston Crab and countering a Gene Blaster with a lariat, followed by a Pumping Bomber and Burning Dragon, he could not put the champion away. Tsuji capitalized to hit the Fire Blaster for the pinfall.

WINNER: Yota Tsuji in 24:12.

(Fann’s Analysis: A fun trope for me in any main event is the trading off of finishers/signature moves, so this already was a winner for me. Tsuji and Shingo are just two fun hosses that are front and center when I think of the Big-E Big Meaty Men Slapping Meat style. Tsuji had a bit of a losing streak recently against Shingo, so getting on the right side of the ledger so to speak was a big step. Shingo remains awesome.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: A fun show that I would strongly recommend the semi and main events absolutely for, and surprisingly the opening tag match. With the results as they stand, Takeshita again is the lead dog for the A block, which bears watching as we move into the portion of the tournament where Gedo would have his curve balls for folks that are in the lead.