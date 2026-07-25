NXT FEUD TRACKER: Brandler’s review of the latest developments including each of the top championship feuds, Nattie, Spears, more

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The July 21 edition of NXT television had a bunch of mid-card matches and set up two upcoming title matches. The main event was the NXT Men’s Heavyweight title match.

NXT MEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT TITLE

Champion: Tony D’Angelo

Tony D’Angelo was defending his title in a street fight against Nakaru. This match started hot with the red mist being thrown into Tony D’s eyes. It proceeded to be a fast nonstop action match utilizing many weapons. Nakaru hit his finisher on the outside of the ring but only got a near fall once he got D’Angelo back in the ring. Tony D mounted his comeback and ultimately defeated Nakaru with his “Dead to Rights” finisher through a table in the ring. While D’Angelo was celebrating his victory, an unnamed wrestler (Mike Santana, the former TNA champion) entered the Capitol Wrestling Center (CWC). He nonverbally indicated that he wanted to challenge Tony D.

Brandler’s Bit: The “Hardcore Match” has been done to death since the 1990s. This match, however, held my attention due to the pace of the action. There wasn’t stalling to set up the spots. Each weapon that was used was part of the story. The match didn’t try to be a long match with multiple levels of spots (AEW does this all the time). The finish was solid with no controversy. Well done, NXT! The Mike Santana arrival is a great teaser for a future title match, maybe at NXT Heatwave on Aug. 30, 2026.

NXT MEN’S NORTH AMERICAN TITLE

Champion: Miles Bourne

Miles Bourne, accompanied by Tavion Heights, had a backstage conversation with General Manager Robert Stone and Kam Hendrix. Kam manipulated Stone to obtain a title match with Bourne next week. Miles agreed to defend his title against Hendrix but only if he gets an NXT TAG TEAM TITLE match with Tavion against the Vanity Project. Stone agreed to these conditions. Kam vs. Bourne for the NXT NORTH AMERICAN TITLE next week.

Brandler’s Bit: “Showtime” Kam Hendrix’s character is one of the most annoying in NXT. He has been “injured” for several weeks. He is extremely cocky and arrogant and believes that he is the best wrestler in the company (He’s not!). The “showtime” necklace that he wears completes the package. He has little chance of winning the match against Bourne next week. If the plan is to push Hendrix, this is the best time to pull off the upset!

NXT WOMEN’S TITLE

Champion: Kendal Grey

This week NXT had a face-to-face segment between Kendal Grey and former champ, Lola Vice. The two women went back and forth with barbs about each other. Kendal challenged Lola to an “Underground” match which is Vice’s specialty. Grey believes that winning that match will show once and for all that she is the better wrestler. This contest will occur in two weeks.

Brandler’s Bit: These two women had a middle school verbal fight complete with name calling. Lola called Kendal insecure; Kendal criticized Lola for “shaking it.” The match will be a great contest. The promo between two babyfaces was not effective. Promos are supposed to get fans interested in attending and/or watching the match. How does name calling and “trash talking” accomplish this?

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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MID-CARD MATCHES

Nattie (w/ Karmen Petrovic & Nikitta Lyons) vs. Jaida Parker

Jaida and Nattie had a great back and forth match. Jaida wrestled at a slower pace showing that she learned from their last match. Late in the match, Jaida got Nattie in the Sharpshooter. Nattie was fighting to not tap out. From ringside, we saw a towel getting thrown into the ring. The referee stopped the match giving Jaida the win.

Brandler’s Bit: The towel was thrown in by Thea Hail who had a backstage conflict earlier in the night with Nattie.

The towel throwing was a copout ending. Instead of Jaida winning clean, Jaida wins but needed help. It cheapens the win. It is the same finish used to have Bob Backlund lose the WWF Title to the Iron Sheik in 1983. Since Sheik was the transitional champion, (he would lose to Hogan one month later) it didn’t really matter much. Here, Nattie doesn’t really lose; Parker really doesn’t win. At best, it sets up Hail for a future match with Nattie.

Skylar Raye vs. Reina Volcan

Skylar Raye is a former NFL cheerleader who has been on both LFG and Evolve. She went against the formerly named Nikki Blackheart. Blackhart demonstrated her power and strength. Raye was a great bump artist taking Ricky Mortonesqe (of the classic tag team the Rock & Roll Express) bumps. Volcan won with her Torture Rack finisher called “Natural Disaster.”

Brandler’s Bit: A very impressive win by Volcan. Her move set and power give her a unique look amongst the women on the NXT roster. She could move up quickly on the depth chart. Raye has talent. She would be an amazing tag team wrestler with the right pairing.

Shawn Spears vs. Niko Vance with Izzi Dame

In this Culling Civil War match, both Spears and Vance dominated at times during the match. Both looked good. The finish came when Lizzie Rain came out to beat up Izzi Dame. This gave Spears time to use a chair. Instead of hitting Niko with it he threw it to Niko. The ref saw Niko with the chair and disqualified him giving Spears the win. (Let’s call this the “Eddie Guerrero finish” from now on since he perfected this move throughout his career) Groan.

Brandler’s Bit: Was this “bad finish night in NXT? We get BOTH the “Throwing in the Towel” AND “Eddie Guerrero” finish in one night. I guess NXT needs to have rematches to get us to Heatwave?

Keanu Carver vs. Hank Walker

Tonight we also got our weekly Keanu Carver match. This week he went against the other half of the Hank & Tank tag team. Walker has greatly improved. Keanu has great power and intensity. Keanu wins with the pounce. Post match EK Prosper came to the ring to set up a three on one mismatch.

Brandler’s Bit: Can someone explain how the faces are booked to dominate the heels? Don’t the heels beat up the face to get sympathy for the rematch? I guess we will see Carver vs. Prosper?

DarkState (Cutler James, Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) vs. Saquon Shugars & Romeo Moreno & Noam Dar

This match was a coming out party for both Moreno and Shugars. Both Shugars and Lennox crashed through the very flimsy wall in the CWC. No surprise to the ending– Dark State wins with a double team power bomb.

Brandler’s Bit: I was very impressed with Moreno. He is only 24 years old. Moreno will learn how to be a better worker by teaming with Dar. Shugars and Lennox are probably headed for a NXT Heatwave match.

NEXT WEEK ON NXT

OTM vs. Birthright (Something is going to change with OTM- Nima is a member of Los Perro del Mal in AAA, (a heel group), Price is a babyface)

Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels (grudge match –Hill promises smoke and destruction)

Kam vs. Miles — NXT NORTHAMERICAN TITLE (if Miles successfully defends his title he and Tavion Heights will get an NXT TAG TEAM TITLE match vs The Vanity Project)

Lizzie Rain vs. Izzi Dame (get out your Booker T mistake counter with an Izzi vs. Lizzie match)