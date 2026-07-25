REVPRO WOMEN’S GRAND PRIX 2026 (SHOW 1) RESULTS (7/25): Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark debut, Kanji, Alexxis Falcon, Jessica Troy more

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REVPRO WOMEN’S GRAND PRIX 2026 SHOW 1 RESULTS

JULY 25, 2026

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND AT THE HANGAR

AIRED LIVE ON REVPROONDEMAND.COM

REPORT BY JEFF RUSH, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

This rare all-woman offering from RevPro looks excellent on paper. The company has put so much behind several women that are currently out for various reasons, like Nina Samuels, Safire Reed, and Anita Vaughan. At full strength, I believe the regular roster could carry an all-woman show, but at least the Grand Prix format allows for an out, with various international wrestlers making appearances.

The mainstream focus heading in is on the debut of Shayna Baszler, but the meat of the event clearly lies with the hometown talent, in the form of Kanji, Emersyn Jayne, Alexxis Falcon and Lucy Sky. Additions like Zeuxis and Jungle Kyona put this over the top as a must see for fans of the division.

(1) SKYE SMITSON vs. VIOLET NYTE vs. MYLA GRACE vs. CORY ZERO — ALTERNATES 4-WAY (The winner will take the place of any competitor should there be any injuries)

This seemed to be there as a way for everyone to get in their spots and to introduce Nyte and Zero to the RevPro audience. Both looked good, with Zero in particular winning over the crowd.

Eventually, she hit a top rope moonsault on Violet Nyte before Myla Grace took Zero out and hit a Fall From Grace on Nyte to score the pin.

WINNER: Myla Grace

After the match, Smitson and Nyte took the boots to Zero as Grace headed to the back. Eventually, Amira arrived for the save.

(Rush’s Thoughts: This match succeeded in keeping Nyte Skye issue-free while building to their match against Zero and JGU at next months EVE 152. Not sure that was the intention, but I’ll take it! Myla Grace will be a capable addition to the tournament at some point.)

(2) EMERSYN JAYNE vs. JUNGLE KYONA

Andy Quildan on commentary points to the fact that in the British J Cup, the winner of the first match has gone on to win.

Jayne took Kyona to the outside early, throwing her into chairs. Kyona reached for a fans beer at one point and eventually hurt her hand missing a chop and hitting the ring post.

Jayne maintained the advantage once back in the ring, before Kyona hit a suplex and applied a Sharp Shooter. Jayne recovered with a running snap German suplex off the ropes followed by a missile dropkick.

The two exchanged strikes before Kyona hit a running clothesline. After another minute, Jayne hit a Superplex followed by a corkscrew driver for a close near fall. She followed with a roll up for another long two count before Kyona regained advantage and hit a top rope splash for the win.

WINNER: Jungle Kyona

(Rush’s Thoughts: Jayne looked crisp as ever and seemed to carry the bulk of the match while Kyona came off as a bit rusty, but still capable.)

(3) JESSICA TROY vs. KANJI

As Andy points out on commentary, this match is deserving of the finals but arriving in the opening round. He notes that Troy travelled 24 hours to make this show.

Troy mocked Kanji, who favored her shoulder, prior to the bell. Once underway, Troy went right at that shoulder. Her nickname in Australia being “the Arm Collector” does not bode well for Kanji at the jump. A few minutes of mat holds in and I’m already disappointed that we won’t be seeing more of one of these wrestlers after this match.

Troy continued the rapid fire attack on Kanji for several more minutes in and out of the ring, all while continuing the attack on Kanji’s shoulder. Kanji finally took over with her trademark flip into a back of the head kick. She attempted the Kanji Sabre Jr standing neck snap but Troy escaped before missing a running knee attempt. Once on the mat, she allowed Kanji to finally hit her move.

As the crowd chanted for Kanji, she proceeded to tie up Troy in a series of arm and leg submission holds. Troy leaned into the heel role by taking Kanji down and bending her wrist and fingers back. Kanji recovered and caught Troy in a leg lock. The two exchanged hard blows while Troy was held to the mat. Finally, Kanji tied Troy up in a modified Hells Gate. Troy escaped, locking up Kanji’s shoulder until she forced a rope break.

Once on the outside, Troy attempted a drive by on Kanji but was caught in a dragon screw. Kanji hit two running big boots to the corner followed by a sitting drop kick. She then applied an ankle lock. A moment later, Troy regained control with a series of attacks on Kanjis shoulder. The two took a moment to catch their breath before exchanging strikes. They were fully spent at this point while commentary speculated on the prospects of both Jungle Kyona and Myla Grace taking advantage later.

Finally, Kanji knocked Troy out with a Hidden Blade and scored the three. The two embraced after the match.

WINNER: Kanji

(Rush’s Thoughts: Epic match and I maintain that I’m so sad this is the last we’ll see of Troy for the day. The story heading in, though, was that Kanji went through hell by defeating Rhio to get to the Grand Prix. She continues to be treated as the centerpiece of the women’s division and it would’ve been surprising to see Kanji not escape from the first round. The match exceeded expectations and I’m hoping Troy sticks around in the UK for a while.)

(4) ZEUXIS vs. ZOEY SERRANO

Serrano entered playing to the crowd and high diving a little girl while commentary talked about how much she loved pro wrestling. She looked thrilled to be in the ring.

The powerful Zeuxis set the pace early, establishing this as a different kind of match from what we’d seen thus far today. The two battled in and out of the ring while Zoey understandably appeared a bit winded. Zeuxis continued to dominate with multiple leg strikes while Serrano remained in peril. Finally, Serrano jerked wildly to the outside, selling an injury to her right leg.

Zeuxis charged Serrano in the corner, but paused at the last minute, waiting for Serrano to let her guard down before kicking her in the head. Finally, Serrano fired up with a series of strikes and a sling blade. She was still noticeably winded but was battling through. The two went back and forth for a few more minutes before Zeuxis caught Serrano in a double under hook pile driver into her knees to score the three.

WINNER: Zeuxis

The crowd gave a big round of applause to Serrano after the match. She was heading to the back when Shayna Baszler made her entrance and the two exchanged words and stared one another down on the ramp.

(Rush’s Thoughts: It didn’t run very long but provided what should have been expected – an introduction/power display by Zeuxis and a chance for Zoey to get reacquainted to performing in front of an audience. It was a good change of pace from the previous match. Apparently, most of these women will be performing in Coventry tomorrow so perhaps the face-off between Serrano and Baszler was to set up a match?)

(5) SHAYNA BASZLER vs. JGU

Unlike Serrano, Baszler has been regularly working independent dates and the conditioning showed in the early going. The two exchanged holds, with Baszler often coming out on top and condescending to JGU. JGU turned the tables after backing Baszler into the corner and sweeping her leg, patting her on the head as Baszler sat on the mat.

Baszler took advantage as we moved to the second phase of the match, working over JGU’s left elbow. Contrary to my earlier observation, Baszler appeared to need a few moments to catch her breath and regain composure. The match continued to proceed at a somewhat plodding pace. Baszler continued to work over JGU’s left arm, pausing to shush the already quiet audience.

JGU hit a Michinoku Driver for a near fall before finally getting trapped in a Kirifuda Clutch by Baszler. She appeared out before rallying to break free. Baszler hit a running snap power slam and made the cover. The ref stopped counting at two and declared Baszler the winner. It was a confusing moment that left the crowd and announcers silent. Perhaps it was a knockout?

WINNER: Shayna Baszler

(Rush’s Thoughts: That was not my favorite match. Baszler postured nicely but didn’t seem quite up for the challenge. Worse, as solid as she is, you can’t expect JGU to carry the load against a winded veteran. Even the ending came off strange. I expect Kanji will get a lot more out of Baszler, as challenging as a second match might be for the latter.)

This sets up the semi-finals for Show 2 as Jungle Kyona vs. Zeuxis and Kanji vs. Shayna Baszler.

(6) ALEXXIS FALCON vs. LUCY SKY

These two have a history going back nearly ten years as both partners and opponents. Commentary touched on that, explaining that Sky has said she doesn’t event recognize the self-absorbed Falcon we see today. It reminds me of the premise of the feud in AEW between Toni Storm and Deonna Purrazzo as Storm was just heating up after becoming Timeless.

This was a hard hitting brawl from the start, with the action carrying out deep into the audience. Falcon took advantage at several points, hitting a kick or a back stabber before playing to the crowd. She held Sky in a chin lock while talking trash.

A double shoulder block took both women down. Sky then took the upper hand with a swinging neck breaker and a knee to the back of Falcon. After a missed attack in the corner, Falcon hit Sky with a Neutralizer for a close two. Sky regained control, hitting three consecutive spears for a close two that saw Falcon get her foot on the rope at the last second. Eventually, Falcon hit a low blow from behind when the ref’s back was turned to score the three.

WINNER: Alexxis Falcon

(Rush’s Thoughts: Sky never felt like a true threat heading into this one, so the best you could hope for was a fun match, which both women delivered on. Commentary drove home the history of the two to make things more compelling and Falcon just being the best overall package in RevPro today kept things on point. She’s obviously the centerpiece of the division towards which the winner of the Grand Prix is working. That will not be changing.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Overall, this was a fun set up for what should be an excellent Show 2. Kanji vs. Jessica Troy stole the show and Zeuxis, Emersyn Jayne, and Alexxis Falcon kept things exciting around that showcase. The event was understandably promoted heavily around Shayna Baszler and, to a lesser degree, Zoey Serrano, but the payoff primarily came from within the company, in particular Kanji and Falcon both doing what they do so well. Serrano is in excellent shape for someone who’s been forced to sit out for over a year. The crowd was into her and commentary was hopeful she would be back. I’d love nothing more than to have her settle in as a RevPro regular.

It feels as though we’re headed towards a finals matchup of Kanji vs. Zeuxis, which could be tremendous. I wonder if we’ll see some shenanigans between Serrano and Baszler that end with Myla Grace taking Baszler’s place in the semis. It would give us a more athletic contest between Grace and Kanji while setting something up for tomorrows show in Coventry between Serrano and Baszler. In the end, you can’t help but feel the long-term destination is Falcon defending against Kanji in Wembley next month.

Thanks so much for reading and, of course, for supporting women’s wrestling. Feel free to leave a comment or drop a line via email at jeffp.rush@gmail.com or on Twitter/X @nottherightjeff