VIP 2006 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #924 (July 22, 2006): Saturday Night’s Main Event ratings bomb, Orton challenges Hulk Hogan, Mitchell on WWE Shopzone clearance items, ROH Dragon Gate Challenge

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SUMMARY of #924 cover-dated July 22, 2006: This issue includes a cover story on Saturday Night’s Main Event – the content, the ratings, and its future… The Top Five Stories of the Week… Pat McNeill’s column on TNA’s Victory Road… In-depth coverage of Victory Road with Keller’s star ratings, Torch Roundtable Reviews, Reader Reax… Mitchell’s Memo looking at WWE Shopzone Clearance Items in the future… Wade Keller’s End Notes with random thoughts on the week in wrestling… Our continuing series of in-depth reviews of all 2006 ROH DVD releases with “Dragon Gate Challenge” this week, including Keller’s match report and star ratings and an expansive ROH Roundtable Reviews feature… Backtrack looks at Hulk Hogan’s heel turn ten years ago… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, ETC. Newswire, the weekly Quotebook, the weekly schedule, and more…

–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #924

–LIST OF ALL 2005 BACK ISSUES

–TUTORIAL ON DISPLAYING NEWSLETTER PDFS ON IPAD OR ANDROID TABLET

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