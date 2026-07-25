VIP PODCAST 7/25 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: A long-term look at WWE’s championship picture, latest wave of WWE action figures, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nick Barbati takes a long-term look at WWE’s championship picture on this week’s The Nicky’s Club, mapping out where he thinks the men’s world titles should head on the road to WrestleMania next year. Nick also breaks down the state of the WWE Women’s Championship following the announcement of the Interim Championship match and what it means for the division moving forward.

Plus, Nick begins the search for a high-quality replica championship title to add to his collection and previews the latest wave of WWE action figures set to be unveiled at Comic-Con, highlighting the must-have collectibles for wrestling fans.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

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