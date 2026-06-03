AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (6/3): Keller’s report on MJF vs. Rush for AEW World title, Knight vs. Baily for TNT Title, Owen Tournament matches Ospreay-Davis and Windsow-Wildcard

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

MAY 27, 2026

RICHMOND , VA. AT SIEGEL CENTER

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Taz

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,418 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,912. The arena has a capacity of 7,637 spectators when configured for basketball.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

MJF vs. Rush – AEW World Championship match

“The Jet” Kevin Knight vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey – TNT Championship match

Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis – Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Semifinal match

Alex Windsor vs. a Wild Card – Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Quarterfinal match

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show. PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly will join as an on-site correspondent also.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/myr5gh9pa6

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

-They cold opened with Renee Paquette interviewing Rush backstage earlier about his AEW World Title match against MJF tonight. He said he would die in the ring if that’s what it took. He said it was for his family and his people and his pride. He leaned into the camera and intensely vowed to take the AEW Title. MJF got in his face and told him to finish his “cute little catch phrase.” MJF slapped him. Renee screamed and ran. MJF said if Rush is the bull, he is the matador. Rush tackled him. They were pulled apart.

-They cut to the stage where pyro blasted and then panned the audience as Excalibur introduced the show. Excalibur said that MJF-Rush confrontation earlier was the reason the title match later was made “no countout.” He hyped the other key advertised matches, including saying Will Ospreay vs. Mark Davis would be the main event.

-Renee interviewed Rush live. She said they just found out the match is no countout. Andrade walked up to him and gave him a pep talk. “Show the world who Rush is, because if you mess with the bull…” Rush put on his head piece and growled or roared as he headed to the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: I don’t quite understand the logic of making the title match “no countout” because they got into a physical altercation.)

(1) MJF vs. RUSH – AEW World Title match with no countouts

Rush came out first. When MJF came out, he dressed in a way to mock Rush. MJF insisted during ring introductions that Justin Roberts say that he took out their homeboy so Hangman can never be World Champion again. He also made Roberts say that the fans put “virgin in Virginia.” The bell rang 8 minutes into the. hour. Excalibur noted the match would take place with limited commercial interruptions.

Rush landed a running flip dive onto MJF a minute in and then stuck his tongue out to celebrate. MJF took Rush down with a drop toe hold at ringside a minute later. Rush backdropped MJF onto the time keeper’s area. Excalibur said his father, three uncles, and two brothers are all in pro wrestling. He said there’s a lot of pressure on him from within the family to come away with the AEW World Title tonight.

MJF rolled into the ring. Rush followed and pulled off the top turnbuckle pad and then whipped it into thd audience. The ref blocked Rush from using the exposed turnbuckle so Rush shoved him away, and then MJF recovered and rammed Rush into the exposed buckle. The announcers focused on MJF being clever, but how about pointing out Rush got exactly what he deserved for illegally removing the turnbuckle pad and then shoving the ref out of the way. Rush came up bleeding from his forehead.

MJF aimed Rush’shead for the exposed turnbuckle, but the ref stepped in the way. MJF lightly shoved him. Rush shoved MJF into the turnbuckle. MJF landed a powerbomb backbreaker for a two count at 10:00. He then applied Salt of the Earth. Rush leveraged MJFs’s shoulders back, so MJF had to release the hold. MJF snapped Rush’s arm over the top rope and then set up a Heat Seeker. Rush blocked it and then Rush headbutted a charging MJF. MJF went down flat on his back. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!”

Rush gave MJF a piledriver on the ring apron. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

During the break, Rush clutched his left shoulder in pain. Then he wrapped his arm around the ringpost and yanked on it to pop it back into place. The ref looked at Rush and asked a medic checked on him. Justin was talking to the audience about what the medic told him while they were at break. Back from the break, Excalibur explained that a member of the medical staff said MJF and Rush were too hurt to continue. Rush headbutted the medical guy. The match then continued. Excalibur said the ref didn’t call for the match to stop.

Rush stomped away at MJF in the corner and fans chanted “Rush! Rush!” He then charged with a dropkick in the corner leading to a two count, with MJF grabbing the bottom rope to force a break. Rush charged at MJF, but spent five seconds talking and pointing, which gave MJF a chance to recover. MJF moved and Rush crashed through the ringside barricade. MJF gave Rush a tombstone on the broken barricade. MJF favored his knee afterward and dragged Rush back to the ring.

MJF set up another Heat Seeker, but Rush countered and shoved MJF, who landed on his knee. MJF applied a crossface, but Rush looked up and stuck his tongue out and gave MJF a middle finger, but then passed out. The ref called for the bell.

WINNER: MJF in 19:00 to retain the AEW World Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: Rush headbutting the medic and everyone from the ref to the commentary team treating it like nothing is just disqualifyingly stupid. That’s assault. It’s just stupid to have that in a match. The guy was doing his job, and Rush should be fired for that if not have charges pressed – if this was all real. Just because it’s not real life doesn’t mean there shouldn’t be some recognition of real life ramifications of a wrestler assaulting a ringside doctor just because he didn’t like his decision. What would happen in the NBA? That player would likely be banned from the game forever or a very long time, plus end up with charges pressed. Just stop stupid stuff like that. The match was good otherwise, although a babyface constantly posturing to the crowd or trash-talking long enough to have the heel recover makes it hard to cheer him since he clearly has no focus on winning the match. The story of a match should be a smart, resourceful babyface trying to win, not trying to work in spots to get the crowd on his side or posture for cameras.)

-After the match, MJF lined up to hit Rush with his belt. Mark Briscoe’s music played and he ran out. MJF swung the belt at him. Briscoe ducked and then set up a Jay Driller. MJF kicked him low. When MJF wound up with the belt again, Tomohiro Ishii, Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Roderick Strong ran out. MJF fled. [c]

(2) MARK BRISCOE vs. LIO RUSH

Briscoe’s music was playing after the break. When Lio made his entrance, Cassidy, Strong, O’Reilly, and Ishii froze in place. He crawled past them. Tazz said Lio makes people feel uncomfortable. The bell rang 35 minutes into the hour. Briscoe kicked Lio against the ropes early while making odd fighting noises. Lio kicked a charging Briscoe. Briscoe knocked Lio to the floor. Taz said they were made for each other and are both deranged. They stood on the ring apron and took shots at each other after references to Mick Foley. Lio chased Briscoe at ringside, running like an animal on four legs. Briscoe came back with a neckbreaker and they cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

Lio dove through the ropes and tackled Briscoe after the break. Schiavone said Lio is bizarre, but “he can still go.” Briscoe froze briefly when Lio struck a crane kick pose. Lio gave Briscoe a stunner for a two count at 6:00. Briscoe backdropped Lio. Lio slapped Brisoe. Briscoe let out a shriek. Lio yelled back. They went back and forth with shrieks.

Briscoe took Lio down with a short-arm clothesline. He set up a Jay Driller. Lio blocked it and jackknife pinned Briscoe for a two count. Lio landed a spining enzuigiri. Briscoe came back with a cut-throat driver for a three count.

WINNER: Briscoe in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: If Briscoe is a top contender to be challenging MJF, he probably shouldn’t be having an “entertainment-length” back and forth match with Lio, who is undersized, not typically seen as being a top tier contender, and more of a comedy gimmick. That said, they had fun with the match and two personalities, so it was entertaining in that way, but still ultimately questionable to have last nearly 10 minutes.)

-Briscoe talked about his brother Jay. He said, “In a blink of an eye, gone, just like that.” He said one week later it was his brother’s birthday. He said instead of celebrating, he found himself making his debut in AEW. He said he has anger and rage that he has to bury deep inside of him. He said AEW might’ve saved his life, because it has become his therapy. He said that’s how he got his anger out. He said he couldn’t find any joy, but then he found some buddies who were down to conglomerate. He said his heart was full and the void was filled. He said he found the joy of being a pro wrestler once again. 0

He said then he crossed paths with MJF. He said slowly, but “surely, with every bullshit sentence that came out of his mouth, the rage came back to the surface.” He said he has never hated a man like he hates him. He said MJF bitches and complains until he gets what he wants. He said that in contrast, he’s a grinder who doesn’t complain. He called him out. “I’m calling out your manhood,” he said. “You say you’re the best. Prove it, Max.” He said he feels demons on him. He said it’s cute he calls himself the devil. He said he doesn’t know if he read the book, but he loses. He leaned into the camera and said, “Now quit being scared and give me a title shot, you moist-ass bitch.”

-A vignette aired on Kevin Knight, building to his match against Speedball.

-They went to the announcers at ringside. They discussed Knight vs. Speedball. Then they hyped Collision including Perseophone vs. Hazuki in an Owen Tournament match.

-Thekla walked down the stairs in the arena with Julia Hart and Persephone.

She said she made a promise that if one person came from Stardom to AEW, she’d burn that to the ground. She said when she was in Japan, they used to call her “The Idol Killer.” She said she took out every little girl that made her sick to her stomach. She said with glee that she did get fired from Japan. She said Persephone will win the Owen Cup, Julia will get back the TBS Title, and she will close the Forbidden Door for good. She said she’s not declaring war to Stardom, she’s declaring death to Stardom. She said if that message wasn’t clear enough – she then climbed a ladder and spit on the Stardom logo on the big wall of the entrance stage. Excalibur apologized to Stardom for the actions of Thekla. [c]

-Backstage, The Death Riders and Will Ospreay were hanging out. Daniel Garcia called Ospreay a “young boy” and said last time he wasn’t at 100 percent. Mox walked in and took over the “pep talk.” He said Mark Davis is taking up space in his brain, but it’s time to discard them. He said Davis isn’t a movie monster and he can beat him. He said he’s now a different guy. He said Davis has never wrestled this version of Ospreay. He said Don Callis will have to hire a truck driver to run him over to stop him. Mo told Ospreay his task is to beat Davis and he’ll take care of everyone else. Mox said he’s starting to see it in him. He said he isn’t blowing smoke. Wheeler Yuta gave Ospreay an encourage nod as he followed Mox.

[HOUR TWO]

(3) ANDRADE EL IDOLO vs. UNANNOUNCED OPPONENT

Andrade made his entrance and flited with a woman in the front row who kissed him on the cheek. Andrade lifted his opponent’s shoulders on a two count so he deliver the DM for the win.

WINNER: Andrade in under 30 seconds.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m not a fan of not naming an opponent. Why wouldn’t the wrestler’s name be mentioned? It just forecasts it’s a squash, and while it’s obvious it would be to the viewer, that shouldn’t change the structural formality and routine of announcing every wrestler’s name who ever wrestles.)

-Rush cut a brief promo in the ring afterward. He was interrupted by Callis and Jake Doyle. They entered the ring. Callis congratulated Andrade, and then said he had something important to say. He announced that Kevin Knight was the latest member of The Don Callis Family. Callis spit out some removable teeth as he said it. Schiavone said Knight can be very convincing. He fist-bumped Doyle.

(4) KEVIN KNIGHT (w/Don Callis, Jake Doyle) vs “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY – TNT Title match

The bell rang 7 minutes into the hour. Taz endorsed Knight joining the Callis family because of the brotherhood within the group. After some back and fort action, Speedball landed a springboard corkscrew dive onto Knight at 3:00. Speedball threw Knight back into the ring and then leaped off the top rope, but Knight moved and then landed a high dropkick. They cut to a double box break. [c/db]

Speedall went for a springboard moonsault onto Knight, but Knight knocked him off balance. At 12:00, Speedball set up a Flamingo Driver, but Knight held onto the top rope. Doyle distracted the ref and then Callis knocked Speedball off the middle rope. Knight then landed a top rope powerbomb that felt like it wasn’t the intended move. The ref checked on Speedball. Knight then finished him a Crash Landing for the win. Speedball rolled to the floor afterward and the ref checked on him.

WINNER: Knight in 13:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Fun match, but that penultimate move looked brutal and totally not what they were intending.)

-Callis and Knight celebrated in the ring. Knight said he wanted to become Jet Two Belts, so he was waiting for MJF.

-Renee interviewed The Dogs backstage. They said they took out Adam Copeland & Christain Cage last week and then invested a new Five-Second Pose. Then they took out The Bang Bang Gang. When David Finlay played a kazoo, The Young Bucks walked in. Matt Jackson said they don’t see Bullet Club’s worst leader ever an actual threat to the tag titles. Matt challenged them to a match tonight. Finlay said The Dogs wrestle when they feel like it and then walked away. [c]

-MJF was taking an ice bath and sent a message to Briscoe that he should stop asking because it wasn’t happening.

(5) ALEX WINDSOR vs. MERCEDES MONE – Owen Hart Foundation Tournament opening round match

Willow Nightingale was originally scheduled to be Windsor’s opponent. Pryo blasted before Mercedes made her return as the surprise Wildcard opponent.