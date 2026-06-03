Nick Khan says WWE WrestleMania 40 main event plans “never changed”

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WWE President Nick Khan says the plans for the main event of WrestleMania 40 never changed.

Cody Rhodes beat Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40 to capture the WWE Undisputed Championship to finish his story. Prior to the match, Cody Rhodes gave up his spot in the WrestleMania 40 main event to The Rock after he had won the Royal Rumble.

WWE fans did not respond well to The Rock replacing Rhodes in the WrestleMania 40 main event and WWE eventually put Rhodes back into the main event against Reigns on night 2. Rhodes also teamed with Seth Rollins on night 1 of WrestleMania 40 to face The Rock & Roman Reigns in a losing effort.

WWE previously put out a “Behind the Curtains” documentary where the company admitted that fan backlash led to creative putting Rhodes back into the main event of WrestleMania 40: Night 2 against Reigns. Khan has now said the plans for WrestleMania 40 did not change.

“By the way, the plan was always how it ended up in Philly two years ago,” said Khan during an interview on SBJ on Stage. Sometimes it’s a pre-determined outcome in wrestling. You want to throw the fans off, you want to let things bake, and then, boom, it ends up the way that we wanted it to end up.”

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Khan said it was just online rumors and gossip that led to people believing that the plans for the main event of WrestleMania 42: Night 2 had changed. “It never changed,” said Khan. “That was just online rumors and gossip that we were changing, it never changed. We convinced Dwayne Johnson to come back. He’s on our board of directors.

“It was a tag team match. He’s about the same age I am, so two years ago, let’s say he was 50, he was obviously in phenomenal shape. He did everything that we asked of him and then some, but that was always the result we were looking for.”

The interview with Khan was filmed prior to WrestleMania 42 in April, but was just recently uploaded for the first time this week.