AEW announces date and location for next Grand Slam event

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AEW announced that AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will return to Arena Mexico on Aug. 5. Tickets for the event will go on sale on June 6 at 11 a.m. ET at AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com.mx.

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The show will air live in the U.S. on TBS and stream live on HBO Max and in Mexico on Fox Sports Mexico.

The press release follows:

June 2, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced that AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will return to Arena Mexico on Wednesday, August 5. The event will air live in the United States on TBS and stream live on HBO Max and in Mexico on Fox Sports Mexico. Tickets for AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will go on sale this Saturday, June 6 at 10AM CST via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com.mx. Additional information regarding AEW Grand Slam: Mexico will be announced in the near future. All interested fans can register to become an AEW insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. About AEW Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. For more info, check out X.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AEW; YouTube.com/AEW; Facebook.com/AEW.