PARKS’S TAKE: What’s the better option for Steve Maclin as he leaves TNA and perhaps is readying to sign with AEW or WWE?

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Steve Maclin has requested his release from TNA. That’s a big name to leave TNA of his own volition, having just recently been in the main event scene challenging TNA Champion Mike Santana (who himself could be departing the company after his contract expires, reportedly this summer).

It’s possible both WWE and AEW have interest in Maclin. Maclin has elevated his game in TNA after mostly being a tag team wrestler in NXT and briefly on the main roster. While his in-ring work is solid, it won’t blow you away. Just by virtue of that analysis, WWE may be the better fit. Expectations would be a little bit lower for him there – I’d put him on an L.A. Knight level of in-ring work, and Knight has been pushed strongly over the last few years. Maclin’s character work and promos would work well in WWE.

That doesn’t mean WWE is a slam dunk. Despite WWE and TNA’s working agreement, Maclin did not cross over to NXT as much as his coworkers, which could indicate they’re not too hot on him after all. Maclin is a good candidate for a new Death Rider disciple, which could be needed after Will Ospreay’s run with the group wraps up. That would be the best case scenario for his placement in AEW. At worst, I could see him as a capable mid-card hand. His wife, Deonna Purrazzo, is on the AEW payroll, mostly appearing in Ring of Honor. While there are plenty of couples on opposing sides of the wrestling war, that could be a factor tilting things in AEW’s favor.

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Maclin didn’t up and quit TNA without a gameplan for what’s next. Clearly he must believe either AEW, WWE, or both will be interested in his services. It’s been fun watching him develop in TNA over the years and will be interesting to see where he ultimately lands.