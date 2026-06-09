WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (6/8): Fans aren’t happy with LA Knight-Bloodline drama, Oba Femi getting best babyface reactions in WWE, Chad Gable’s redemption, Penta vs. Mysterio

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Oba Femi – Dominik Mysterio – HIT

Raw got off to a good start with Oba Femi addressing the King of the Ring tournament and his ongoing issues with Brock Lesnar. Femi continues to do strong work and get great reactions from the crowd. He is getting the strongest babyface reactions of anyone in WWE right now. I am a bit concerned that his continued talk about Lesnar will lead to Lesnar costing Femi in his semi-final match next week against Dominik Mysterio. We’ll see what happens there, but Mysterio was great in his interruption of Femi’s promo. He continues to play his character perfectly. Fans will greatly look forward to seeing Femi squash him next week.

Bliss vs. Morgan vs. Lynch vs. Green – HIT

WWE continued to give the fans good fatal four ways in this opening round of both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. I would have rather seen a traditional tournament, but I have enjoyed the matches. This one had a strong ending with the series of finishing moves leading to Liv Morgan getting the leverage pin on Chelsea Green for the win. Since there was going to be shenanigans in the men’s fatal four way later in the show, it was nice to see this one without.

Gable’s Redemption – HIT

WWE/AAA has done a good job of turning Chad Gable babyface over the last few weeks, starting with his post-match promo after losing the mask vs. mask match against Ludwig Kaiser’s El Grande Americano. He has been sincere in his apologies to the luchadores who he had offended over the last year or so. He had a chance to make the save later in the show after Ethan Page and Rusev had unmasked Rey Mysterio and beaten up Penta and Dragon Lee. Gable got to put his words into action with the save and giving the mask to Penta to help get it back on Mysterio. What will happen after Mysterio told Gable that he has other apologies he has to make? Will someone turn heel by not accepting the apology? Will Ethan and Rusev get more heels on their side?

Ruca vs. Valkyria – HIT: This was a good first Intercontinental Championship defense for Sol Ruca. This was Ruca’s best match on the main roster. It had good wrestling action from start to finish. Ruca and Lyra Valkyria performed very well. It was a straight forward Title defense without the Becky Lynch / Jessica Car issues. Ruca was able to hit the Sol Snatcher without any of the issues that she has unfortunately had too many times in her brief time on Raw. It all worked to give Ruca a big win.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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LA Knight / Bloodline – MISS

I liked the performance from LA Knight, but the storyline is not holding up. You could tell that the fans weren’t happy about it either in the way that they responded to Knight. They loved him at first, but started to get more and more silent as he was taking more and more shots at Roman Reigns, whom they love. Knight handled the reaction well. But, then they were super happy to see Jey Uso, mostly just because they love to do the yeeting and dancing.

Again, Knight handled the issue well, but it all points to how muddled the story is. Roman often acts like a jerk, but he’s still very popular. Jey Uso comes across like a hot headed ass, but people want to yeet with him. Jimmy comes across reasonable, but he has no power. Jacob Fatu was supposed to be the heel, but he still came across more likable than Roman and the fans are more ready to side with him than the Usos, but they still like them too.

They are trying to get Royce Keys over on Smackdown, and it is working pretty well, but he’s caught up in the situation with Solo Sikoa too. Sikoa is the only real heel in the story, but he’s largely ineffective. So, the whole thing is a bit of a mess.

Penta vs. Mysterio – HIT

This was a good IC Title match, but we didn’t get see enough of it. I would have loved to see more of this 13 minute match between Penta and Mysterio, but with two commercials, we only saw 7 minutes of wrestling action. Fortunately, those 7 minutes were good other than one scary spot. I am giving the match a Hit since I thoroughly enjoyed what we got to see. It also served as a good set up for the attack from Ethan and Rusev which I discussed above with Gable’s involvement.

Rollins vs. Evans vs. Tonga vs. Saints – HIT

As I said above, I am enjoying these Fatal Four-ways. This one predictably had interference from The Vision. There was no way that they would let Seth Rollins with this match. The wrestling action before the ending was quite good with everyone involved having a chance to shine at times. There were small stories told during the match like Ricky Saints working with Tala Tonga, only to have Tonga turn on him. Later Rollins and Saints worked together against Tonga. Once the Vision got involved to screw Rollins, Je’Con Evans got the upset win. It will be interesting to see on Smackdown who wins the final first round match to face Evans next week.

(Jon Mezzera is PWTorch.com’s WWE Raw Hits & Misses Specialist, providing his point of view for Raw each week. Email him at jmezz_torch@yahoo.com. Follow him on BlueSky @jonmezzera.bsky.social.)