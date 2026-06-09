FREE PODCAST 6/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – A movie maker and comedian joins Rich to talk about how pro wrestling could learn from other entertainment formats (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the June 11, 2021 episode of The Deep Dive with Rich Fann. John Keating joined Rich to talk about his movie “The Concessionaires Must Die,” coaching actors, doing standup and writing, historic LA and eventually we get to great wrestling via the Scenic City Invitational, Apter Mags and their pull on him as a kid, lessons wrestlers can learn from the acting process, and the film “Faccia a Faccia” and how it can illustrate great complexities within wrestling when given the chance. Rich and John also talk about great shows like “The Outsider,” “Breaking Bad,” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” as guideposts to great storytelling.
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