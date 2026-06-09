VIP PODCAST 6/9 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Alan’s idealized Forbidden Door booking strategy, AJPW battle of the giants in Miyagi, Tanaka vs. Doi in Dragongate, Steiners, more (65 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L flies solo with some match recommendations old and new, and a rare foray into fantasy booking! Forbidden Door is just a few weeks away, and the likely reality is a card in keeping with the usual AEW PPV, but what if a 2022 approach was taken and efforts were made to really embrace the inter-promotional nature of the show? Alan discusses what could be done, and offers up his unquestionably perfect dream card (pre-show included) to showcase AEW, CMLL, Stardom, and New Japan to their fullest. After the digression into fantasy booking, it’s back to reality and some choice match recommendations from the last week in All Japan, Dragongate, and Arena Mexico, and of course some picks from the vault and 1991 in particular. Check it out!

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