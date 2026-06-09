30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (5/20/1996): The episode where Shawn Michaels said, “I dig women and all, but I would never have anything to do with a married woman”

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The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

MAY 20, 1996

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #389 )

(Taped Apr. 29 in Souix City, Ia.)… (1) Steve Austin defeated Johnny B. Badd via DQ at 15:14. After some initial matwork, Mero and Austin moved to some criss cross highspots ending when Austin bailed to ringside. A minute later Austin took the advantage and threw him from the ring. In the end, Austin was on offense and went to the top rope. Savio Vega then ran to the ring and whipped Austin with the strap. Mero was upset with Savio’s interference. McMahon wrote it off as Savio being “overanxious.”… Footage aired from Ahmed Johnson winning the Kuwait Invitational Tournament… McMahon then hyped Ultimate Warrior’s comic book…

(2) Savio Vega pinned 1-2-3 Kid. Kid came to the ring with his singlet pulled off his shoulders as he pointed to his ripped abs. After an early flurry of offense, Savio went to a chinlock. A close up revealed Kid bleeding from the lower lip. The announcers didn’t draw any attention to it. he did commentary during the match and at 3:05 DiBiase taunted Savio with the chauffeur’s hat. Kid then wheel kicked Savio from behind. DiBiase said, “If Savio had a brain, he’d be dangerous.”

Kid then hit his usual sequence of kicks in the corner. At 4:04 Kid hit a top rope splash for a two count. A minute later Kid missed a top rope splash and Vega dive-rolled him into a three count. Austin then attacked Vega, but eventually Austin, Kid, and DiBiase overwhelmed Vega and dressed him in chauffeur gear. What’s so embarrassing about that?…

-Footage aired from MSG including the tag title change. Before the match, Hillbilly Jim and Henry Godwinn discovered Phineous locked in a dressing room with Sunny…

-Jim Ross interviewed Paul Bearer and Undertaker. The angle then took place where Mankind locked Undertaker in the gold casket and then bashed it with a steel pole…

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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(3) Jake Roberts beat British Bulldog via countout. Before the match, the angle took place where Cornette and Clarence Mason produced a restraining order to keep Michaels away from Diana Hart. Monsoon said he would comply, but by banning Diana from ringside. Only seconds later Monsoon violated the order by walking Diana right past Michaels as Michaels came to the ring. Oh well.

Michaels arrived at ringside and said, “Am I popular or what?” He added, “Everybody knows I dig women and all, but I would never have anything to do with a married woman.” He added, “The honestly of this business, it’s bound to be true. If you’ve heard a rumor about Shawn Michaels, it’s gotta be true.” Lawler bombarded Michaels with accusations of womanizing. Michaels talked about himself and Marty Jannetty being wild when they were younger, but said he was a boy then, and he’s trying to be a man now. Lawler said a man of Michaels’s character shouldn’t be allowed on TV to lie in front of the American people. Lawler asked Michaels if he had a thing with Pamela Lee. Michaels said when he found out Anderson was engaged to Tommy Lee, he bowed out gracefully. When Michaels said in response to Lawler’s accusations, “I can’t take any more of this,” Lawler responded, “America can’t take any more of your treatment of women.”

Meanwhile, a match was taking place. Roberts signalled for the DDT, but his leg was injured enough to give Bulldog a chance to take him to the mat. Lawler then “dropped his bombshell” by saying Michaels posed for a 14 page spread for Playgirl magazine. Michaels said, “Yes, yes I did. I did it this morning. It was fun. It was innocent.” Michaels said it was something he committed to a long time ago. “I have nothing to hide,” Michaels said. Lawler said: “Apparently not. Was it a centerfold? How much did you show?” At 9:00 Diana Smith returned to the ring and confronted Michaels. Diana threw a drink at Michaels. Michaels hit Cornette and then walked toward Diana. Bulldog then jumped Michaels from behind and the show went off the air before the main event match actually ended…