30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (5/13/1996): The episode where Triple H faced Shawn Michaels in the main event and Lawler called Michaels a womanizer

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The following report originally published 30 years ago this week in the Pro Wrestling Torch Newsletter paper copy…



KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

MAY 13, 1996

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #388 )

(Taped Apr. 29 in Souix City, Ia.)…

-Technical problems caused the first minute of Raw to not air. When it finally began airing, The Body Donnas were on their way to the ring. Vince McMahon and Jerry Lawler talked about Ahmed Johnson winning the Kuwait tournament over the weekend. Jim Ross interviewed Johnson backstage. Sunny interrupted and rubbed her hand on his chest. Johnson said his mama told him to take out the trash, not bring it in, and brushed Sunny aside.

(1) Ahmed Johnson pinned Body Donna Zip (w/Sunny) at 3:08 After Johnson had the early advantage, Sunny distracted the referee as Skip replaced Zip. It didn’t matter because he pinned Skip with the Pearl River Plunge… The Ultimate University commercial then aired with Ultimate Warrior talking in a normal Jim Hellwig voice…

(2) Vader defeated Duke Droese. Jim Cornette joined McMahon and Lawler on commentary. Cornette promo’d the May 26 In Your House match Vader has against Yokozuna. Droese made a brief comeback at 7:00, but Vader retook control after he moved out of the way of a top rope splash. Vader then hit Droese with the gorilla splash for the pinfall…

-They plugged next week’s Raw with 1-2-3 Kid vs. Savio Vega, Jake Roberts vs. British Bulldog, and Marc Mero vs. Steve Austin…

-McMahon interviewed Undertaker and Paul Bearer regarding facing Goldust. Goldust and Marlena then came to the ring. Goldust talked about Undertaker being stiff and said Undertaker’s scent was driving him nuts (“Is that embalming fluid no. 5?”). Goldust clasped Undertaker’s hands, but Undertaker then clasped his hands and drove him to the mat.

Mankind then ran to the ring and attacked Undertaker, locking on the finger in mouth nerve hold. Goldust stalked around the scene. Mankind slid out of the ring leaving Goldust alone with a knocked out Undertaker. Goldust pinned Undertaker to the mat and slithered down his body. When Goldust blew a kiss to the sky, Undertaker sat up and Goldust fled the ring and ran to the back. Lawler claimed Goldust was just being a good actor and that he wasn’t really scared…

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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(3) Justin Hawk Bradshaw beat Aldo Montoya at 3:43. Uncle Zeb joined McMahon and Lawler at ringside. Zeb said that Shawn Michaels, Yokozuna, and others are scared to face Bradshaw. Zeb handed Bradshaw the branding iron after the match. They branded Aldo on the chest afterward…

A video package aired on the WWF’s weekend Kuwait Tour. After a soundbite with Michaels talking about being invited by the government to entertain their citizens, they showed Michaels being attacked by Bulldog on the beach. Bulldog held Michaels underwater before fleeing the scene…

(4) Shawn Michaels pinned Hunter Hearst Helmsley at 19:21. When Michaels had a second early in the match, he kneeled at ringside and smiled at the woman who accompanied Hunter to the ring. Michaels then took over on Hunter in the ring with a headlock. Hunter sold a nose injury when Michaels dropped him face first to the mat. Lawler continued to refer to Michaels as a womanizer who will ask out anyone’s wife. Hunter slide-kicked Michaels under the ropes.

Mr. Perfect came to ringside at 7:10. Michaels charged Hunter at ringside, but Hunter dropped him over the railing. Late in the match, Michaels hit a top rope elbow for a near fall. At 18:15 Hunter caught Michaels in a backdrop attempt and went for a Pedigree, but Michaels reversed it into a huricanrana pin attempt, but Hunter rolled through for a near fall on Michaels. At 18:54 Michaels again backdropped out of a Pedigree attempt and nailed the chin music for the three count. Michaels celebrated as Mr. Perfect returned to the back…