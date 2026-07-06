TNA IMPACT FEUD TRACKER (7/1): Ryan Nemeth’s odd introduction of his brother Nic, TNA Knockouts TV Title tournament, The Hardys vs. The Great Hands, plus Mustafa Ali, Slater, Allie

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

IMPACT INTRO SEGMENT

TNA Impact opened this week with a recap video of highlights from Slammiversary, followed by an updated opening graphic featuring Nic Nemeth as TNA World Champion (Mike Santana was absent from the opening video). Ryan Nemeth entered the Impact Zone to lead the Championship celebration for his brother, Nic Nemeth. Nic Nemeth joined the segment, basking in his own glory. KC Navarro interrupted the Nemeths’ celebration; Nic Nemeth suggested that Navarro and Ryan Nemeth blow off in a match against each other.

Breakdown: Opening the episode of Impact with Ryan Nemeth was a choice; not a choice I would make, but that’s what TNA did. Ryan Nemeth made some very over-the-top facial expressions on his way to the ring, and while introducing his brother, Nic Nemeth. Ryan Nemeth is a strange fellow. It appears we are heading to a match between Nic Nemeth and KC Navarro; Navarro questioned Nemeth’s heel tactics, but Nic Nemeth continued his efforts at manipulating Navarro to end this segment. I thought Nic Nemeth delivered a good short promo at the end of the segment.

Grade: B

BACKSTAGE WITH LEON SLATER

FEUD: LEON SLATER vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER & THE SYSTEM

Leon Slater cut a very effective promo declaring his continued intent to regain the X-Division Championship away from Cedric Alexander, but that he looked forward to his Impact main event match against The System’s Eddie Edwards.

Breakdown: Leon Slater was fantastic in this short backstage promo. I love when he gets the chance to look into a camera and go after an opponent like that. I wish TNA would just get behind Slater even if he is destined to leave. What good will it do to try to cool him off?

Grade: A+

TNA KNOCKOUTS TV CHAMPIONSHIP TOURNAMENT

Following the announcement of the Knockouts Championship Tournament at Slammiversary, the full brackets were announced a few days ago. Kicking off the tournament, Order 4’s Tasha Steelz squared off against young star Mara Sade. During their ring entrances, TNA aired short picture-in-picture promos from both wrestlers making their case for why they will win the tournament. Following a nice match. Mara Sade, a favorite of mine to win the tournament, secured the win over Tasha Steelz after hitting a moonsault. After the match, Mustafa Ali appeared on the ramp, taking notes and seeming displeased with the effort of Steelz.

Breakdown: Sade-Steelz had a decent short match and the right person went over. Sade is among my top two or three favorites to win the Knockouts TV Title tournament, and this was a fine start down that path. I am in favor of Mustafa Ali cutting out the Order 4 stablemates, but I hope TNA does not make it a trend to use the TV Title Tournament matches as backdrops to other storylines.

Grade: B-

BACKSTAGE WITH BDE & RICH SWANN

Swann and BDE seemed to be building camaraderie as a fledgling tag team would, but were scheduled to compete in the Six Way Scramble Match.

Breakdown: Rich Swann and BDE would make a good tag team. I’m not sure if it is a team that could reach the top of the Tag Team Division, but it is a division that needs some help, and Swann and BDE would be a good athletic team to add to the mix.

Grade: B

SIX WAY SCRAMBLE MATCH TO DETERMINE #1 CONTENDER FOR X-DIVISION CHAMPIONSHIP

MR. ELEGANCE vs. BDE vs. HOMETOWN MAN vs. JASON HOTCH vs. RICH SWANN vs. FABIAN AICHNER

Cedric Alexander retained the X-Division Title in Ultimate-X at Slammiversary. On Impact this week, TNA booked a “Six-Way Scramble” to determine Alexander’s next challenger. The match was high energy, but not very long. Fabian Aichner gained the pinfall victory over BDE to gain a shot at the X-Division Title.

Breakdown: I was hoping that this match would go longer, but it delivered while it lasted. TNA could certainly highlight the hunt for the X-Division Title more, as there are a number of talented, and very athletic wrestlers all chasing it. Ultimately, Aichner was my choice to go over in Ultimate-X, and is the natural next challenger for Alexander.

Grade: B+

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Destination Impact” with Zac Clarke and Jerud Buhagiar, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

IMPACT INJURY REPORT

The Injury Report stated that teams from the TNA Tag Team Title ladder match at Slammiversary would be held out as a precaution. The report touched on Trey Miguel briefly; I’m curious about Miguel’s status. Moose and Eddie Edwards both cleared for competition after Slammiversary. The Injury Report ended with a self-submission by Nic Nemeth, stating he is in “peak condition”.

AJ FRANCIS APPROACHES RICKY SOSA BACKSTAGE

FEUD: RICKY SOSA vs. AJ FRANCIS?

In a quick backstage segment, AJ Francis along with his new associate, Expressions, offered Ricky Sosa a spot in Francis’ First Class faction. Sosa declined which appears to be setting up the next feud for both wrestlers.

Breakdown: Coming out of their Slammiversary matches, AJ Francis and Ricky Sosa are both looking for new feuds to get into and it looks like they have found that in each other. This program seems primed for Ricky Sosa to be elevated, though I would have liked to see TNA elevate AJ Francis as well, that may not be how TNA Creative sees Francis right now. Sosa showed good fire, though, and I’m excited to see him move up the card.

Grade: C+

BACKSTAGE WITH MUSTAFA ALI & ORDER 4

In this backstage segment, Mustafa Ali berated his Order 4 faction-mates for their recent losses, and demanded that the next opportunities they get, they better win.

Breakdown: Order 4 displayed more signs of dissension this week with Mustafa Ali’s continued displeasure at the losses of The Great Hands at Slammiversary, and Tasha Steelz TV Title Tournament loss earlier in the show. I am hoping this can lead to Mustafa Ali being on his own in the near future. Ali is one of the most interesting acts in TNA, but in my opinion, is dragged down by the association with the Order 4 faction.

Grade: C+

RICKY SOSA IN-RING PROMO

Ricky Sosa made his way to the ring to cut a promo declaring his belonging in TNA coming off of his first PPV victory, over Eric Young, at Slammiversary. Sosa was then interrupted by The Righteous’ Vincent & Dutch, seemingly attempting to recruit Sosa to The Righteous.The System entered the segment shortly after the Righteous. The System and The Righteous both made their case for why Ricky Sosa should join their respective factions. Sosa declined both offers causing a brawl to break out. Leon Slater entered the ring to assist Sosa, but The System gained the upperhand and ended the segment on top.

Breakdown: I enjoyed seeing these two factions, The System and The Righteous, battling for Ricky Sosa’s membership in their clubs. Sosa was good on the mic, and having these factions competing for him to join them makes Sosa feel like a hot commodity within the roster. I’d like to see Leon Slater & Ricky Sosa team together, but I am also ready to see Sosa elevated. Overall, this segment was a good way to continue getting Ricky Sosa over as a top future star.

Grade: B+

BACKSTAGE WITH ELIJAH

Elijah celebrated his victory over AJ Francis with a short song on his new guitar. There was not a ton to this and featured no tease of a next feud for Elijah.

TNA KNOCKOUTS TV TITLE TOURNAMENT CONTINUES

HEATHER BY ELEGANCE (w/M BY ELEGANCE) vs. ALLIE (w/ROSEMARY)

Allie & Rosemary won the Knockouts Tag Titles away from The Elegance Brand at Slammiversary. In this first round match of the TV Title tournament, Heather By Elegance faced off against Allie. In a bit of a surprise, to me at least, Heather By Elegance gained the pinfall victory over Allie, advancing in the tournament.

Breakdown: The match between Allie-Heather by Elegance was pretty good. I thought it was obvious that Allie would advance here, but they gave the victory to Heather by Elegance, who was impressive in the match.

Grade: C+

NEW KNOCKOUTS WORLD CHAMPION XIA BROOKSIDE IN RING PROMO

Xia Brookside defeated Lei Ying Lee at Slammiversary to become the new TNA Knockouts World Champion. On Impact this week, Brookside came to the ring to cut a promo on Lei Ying Lee, celebrating her Title victory. Lee interrupted the Brookside promo to declare that she was not finished with Brookside. Lee announced that her contractual rematch for the Knockouts World Championship will take place next week on Impact, and that the match will be contested under no disqualification rules.

Breakdown: Another sub-par Xia Brookside promo led into the announcement of a rematch between Brookside-Lei Ying Lee in a No-DQ match next week. Brookside leaned on tired fan insult tropes with awkward delivery. I can see what she is going for, but she needs to work on the cadence and spacing between points being made in the Promo before jumping to insults on fans. Lee was pretty good in her role as fired-up challenger, and I am sure the two wrestlers will have another stellar match. I expect Brookside to retain, but I could see the Knockouts World Title changing hands multiple times through the duration of this feud. I don’t expect next week to be the blow-off of the feud between Brookside-Lee.

Grade: B-

BACKSTAGE WITH MUSTAFA ALI & DARIA RAE

Mustafa Ali made the case for The Great Hands to get a match against the new TNA Tag Champions, The Hardys, next week on Impact. Daria Rae agreed to the request and booked the match.

Breakdown: The trend of Daria Rae (and Santino Marella) making title matches by way of backstage requests is getting old fast. I want to see wrestlers earn their title opportunities in matches. I hope that TNA will work harder on sensible booking strategies for making title matches.

Grade: D

KC NAVARRO vs. RYAN NEMETH

FEUD: KC NAVARRO vs. NIC NEMETH

KC Navarro played peacekeeper over the last few weeks heading into the Mike Santana-Nic Nemeth match for the TNA World Title. Nic Nemeth secured a spot in Ultimate-X for Navarro, in which he came up short, but was a highlight of the match. Ryan Nemeth and KC Navarro met in a match this week to settle some differences, at the request of Nic Nemeth. Navarro went over in the quick match with Ryan Nemeth. Nic Nemeth would then attempt to bring Navarro & Ryan Nemeth together after the match, only to blindside Navarro from behind.

Breakdown: In a predictable direction, Nic Nemeth attacked Navarro after his match against Ryan Nemeth. The match was fine, for a Ryan Nemeth match. Navarro looked great, and was popular with the fans. Navarro continues to be among the brightest stars rising in TNA right now, and a program against the TNA World Champion is in motion coming out of Impact this week. I like this pairing as a first feud for newly crowned Champion, Nic Nemeth. I imagine Navarro will come up short in their first meeting, but this could be the beginning of a longer story arc that ends with Navarro winning the TNA World Championship; I would be highly in favor of this, if so.

Grade: B

BACKSTAGE WITH THE HARDYS

FEUD: THE HARDYS vs. THE GREAT HANDS

The Hardys won the TNA Tag Titles at Slammiversary. They cut a backstage promo on Ali & The Great Hands, ahead of their first Title defense next week against Order 4’s Great Hands team.

Breakdown: Die-hardys. Nuts & Guts. The Hardys dropped a few new catch phrases, which were odd, but the meat of the promo was really good. I’ve had my fill of The Great Hands team already, and I am hoping that the Hardys retain here and quickly move on to something against a higher profile team, whether that is a debuting team, or a newly assembled team.

Grade: A

EDDIE EDWARDS (w/ ALISHA EDWARDS) vs. LEON SLATER

Leon Slater battled against The System alongside Fabian Aichner & Moose a few weeks ago. Slater entered the Impact Zone this week, to a good fan response, to face off against The System’s Eddie Edwards. The commentary team was glowing over Leon Slater, who had an extended entrance, effectively hyping up the TNA crowd, until Alisha Edwards grabbed a microphone to insult the fans. This was amusing heel mic work by Alisha here, demanding the fans cheer for her husband, Eddie, which only encouraged the fans to cheer for Leon Slater more ferociously. After a few minutes of pre-match shenanigans, the bell finally rang. After an abundance of interference by Alisha Edwards, followed by Cedric Alexander, Eddie Edwards gained the pinfall victory over Slater. Ricky Sosa came to the aid of Slater as the show closed.

Breakdown: As the credits rolled, Tom Hannifan proclaimed Ricky Sosa & Leon Slater as the future of the sport. I definitely agree with that. However, I do not agree with the decision to have Slater lose yet again. It feels like he hasn’t won a match in a month. Slater-Edwards had good chemistry and wrestled a good match, but it would not be a System match without significant interference by Alisha Edwards & company. I like the pairing of Sosa & Slater, but I am not sure if this is leading to a tag team, or if they are just allying against The System. I liked that the show was largely centered around some of the young talent, and as for over as Leon Slater is, I would be giving him more wins; TNA should worry about life after Leon Slater when he is gone, and make use of what they have in him for as long as they can.

Grade: B+