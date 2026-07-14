AEW RISING AND FADING STARS: Kenny Omega momentum continues, Hangman Page frustrates in his return, Willow shouldn’t do mid-ring promos, Takeshita should choose one or the other

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Welcome everyone!

For all my 90’s WCW Nitro fans, how cool was the venue Dynamite was in last week? The only thing that could have made it better would have been a full blown rip off of the spring break Nitro’s and it the ring have been over a pool. The venue made me so glad Daily’s Place got taken out of of the equation. On top of if, the entrance set was a throwback to the ’90s and early ’00s, you know, before every set was just a stage and big screens.

All of that was amazing and then the show had some amazing highs, but then some lows. Looking at you Brawling Birds and, sadly, Darby Allin.

Then on Collision, question mark, one of the tops stars of AEW made his return. You didn’t watch Collision? Well, they were in my neighbor state of Virginia and more importantly the home state of “Hangman” Adam Page. Page came back and cut a crazy amazing promo about… plants.

What am I talking about? Read on to find out.

RISING STAR OF THE WEEK

KENNY OMEGA

I have not had a back-to-back Rising Star winner since I started writing this column, so there is a first time for everything. How could I not give this one to Omega? He was as good once as he’s ever been.

Let’s talk about the match between Omega and MJF. I loved the match. In my opinion, the pace was of the match is something AEW could learn from going forward. They wrestled a pace that was good, but different than a typical big AEW match because of the venue being outside and in Florida heat. This helped everything in the last few minutes resonate so much more. The reaction from the crowd and ratings tell you that it’s okay to telegraph things from time to time. Or that many people bought in to Omega never challenging for the title again. Just a great story told over the last few weeks building to this match.

Omega’s title reign does feel like it is there just for the Will Ospreay match in London and that’s okay. AEW has done a good job building to World Title matches over the course of their history and I doubt this one is any different.

In the meantime, we are still 7ish weeks out from All In. What will Kenny do before the big show? Who will he face at Redemption? Hopefully we get some of that groundwork this week on AEW television.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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FADING STAR OF THE WEEK

KONOSUKE TAKESHITA

Well, here we are again. The Alpha is going to be leaving AEW television for a little while. Takeshita constantly leaving is one huge reason why WWE does not work with competing companies. Can you imagine them letting a top 5 babyface leave for two months to go wrestle in a tournament in Japan?? Is that not why Brian Danielson left there?

Look, I love AEW and the freedom Tony Khan gives his wrestlers, but sometimes he gives too much. AEW is building towards their biggest show of the year and one of their most popular babyfaces will be gone until after the show. Just bad decision-making, in my opinion.

Takeshita also needs to make a decision on what company he wants to be a top guy in. If it’s New Japan, so be it; let him go and be a star there for a year or two. Then when he comes back, hopefully after a successful run as IWGP World Champion, you have a guy reason to step into a top spot in AEW. As it stands, Takeshita is kind of stuck in the middle, winning the titles that do not matter as much.

RUNNERS UP

“HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE

WILLOW NIGHITINGALE

Did anyone watch their promos from Collision? I was not sold on either one, unfortunately.

Let’s start with the fact that Hangman made his return, after four months away – on Collision. I get that it was in his home state, but come on. This is a top 3 babyface in your company and he makes his return on the obvious B show?

He then came out and pretty much said he can challenge for the World Title because “it’s not in writing.” What?! Was it not the stipulation of a match between him and MJF? Meaning, in kayfabe, MJF would of had that put in writing. There is no way the MJF character would not have it in writing.

Then he moved on to talking about planting seeds and having Cervical Radiculopothy, which is the technical term for a pinch nerve in his neck. It felt like Hangman was talking down to the audience in this part of the promo.

Then we did get Hangman’s mission going toward. Which, unfortunately, is to just win all the meaningless titles within AEW. I am not sure what I thought would happen upon Hangman’s return, but this is not it. I hope they have a good idea for one of their most popular men’s wrestlers on the roster.

Now, let’s talk about Willow. I do not care that the crowd was chanting her name at the end of her promo because everything leading up to that was terrible. Letting Willow just cut a promo in the middle of the ring is not putting her in the best position.

Add to it that I feel like she is going to best Thekla and then we get a Mercedes Mone vs. Willow match at All In. Haven’t I seen this before? It’s a rhetorical question because we all know we’ve seen this match. Willow is the one who beat Mercedes for the TBS Title after Mercedes 584 day reign on New Year’s Eve. Then she relinquished the title, meaning no one got to beat Willow. It’s just frustrating because I don’t want to see another rematch between Willow and Merceds.

On top of that, I think Thekla has done the best overall work within the Women’s Division this year, so her losing the title, and missing the biggest match she could have at the biggest show, does not feel right.