FREE PODCAST 7/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – Analysis of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan signing with AEW, Nick Gage vs. Jericho in wild main event, more with Mike & Andrew (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to the July 21, 2021 episode of the All Elite Aftershow with PWTorch’s Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek talking about the potential of both CM Punk and Daniel Bryan signing soon with AEW. What could the plans be for them once they debut? Who is the bigger signing? There’s so much to discuss. Then they talk about that week’s jammed edition of Dynamite.

Then in the July 28, 2021 episode, Mike and Andrew review the wild main event between Nick Gage and Chris Jericho, attacking the match from all angles. Then, they hit the Twitch chat and mailbag to break down more topics including CM Punk and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com