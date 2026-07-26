NJPW G1 CLIMAX 36 – NIGHT 7 RESULTS: Sabre vs. Kidd, Moloney vs. Newman, Henare vs. Narita, Wolf vs. Oskar

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NJPW G1 CLIMAX 36: NIGHT 7 REPORT

JULY 26, 2026

TOKYO, JAPAN AT EBARA WAVE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentator: Walker Stewart

UNDERCARD TAGS

(1) BOLTIN OLEG & MASATORA YASUDA vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Jake Lee & Zane Jay)

Kushida was sitting in on Japanese commentary tonight. Lee got Yasuda to tap out to a front chancery.

WINNERS: United Empire at 5:53.

(2) TMDK (Ryohei Oiwa & Hartley Jackson) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Sanada & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

Jackson finished Kanemaru after the Jagged Edge.

WINNERS: TMDK at 6:27.

(3) KONOSUKE TAKESHITA & TORU YANO vs. UNITED EMPIRE (Great-O-Khan & Jakob Austin Young)

Takeshita finished Young after a blue thunder bomb. Entrances and pre-match were comfortably longer than the match. Khan attacked with a chair afterward but Takeshita intercepted it and sat on it afterward.

WINNERS: Takeshita & Yano at 4:34.

(4) HIROOKI GOTO & TATSUYA MATSUMOTO vs. UNBOUND COMPANY (Shingo Takagi & Taiji Ishimori)

Ishimori finished Matsumoto and his strange new hairstyle with the Bone Lock.

WINNERS: Unbound Company at 6:25

(5) UNBOUND COMPANY (Yota Tsuji & Daiki Nagai) vs. UNBOUND COMPANY (Yuto-Ice & Gedo)

Ice posed with Tsuji’s championship belt and Tsuji smiled before kicking it out of his hand. Gedo stayed down rather than eat a Gene Blaster from Tsuji. Afterward, Ice posed with the belt once more ahead of the stablemates’ battle at the next show. Both guys posed in separate corners afterward. Ice’s popularity continues to soar.

WINNERS: Tsuji & Nagai at 6:06.

BLOCK ACTION

(6) AARON WOLF (4 points) vs. OSKAR (2 points) – B Block match

Collar and elbow. Oskar broke at the ropes, missed a cheap shot and got tossed. Oskar missed in a corner and Wolf hit a lariat there. Big body slam by Oskar. Oskar stomped Wolf a few times and staggered him with a palm strike and some elbows. He dropped an elbow and covered for two. Oskar worked a camel clutch and Wolf crawled to a rope to break. Oskar kicked down at Wolf, who fought back with some rights and then a uranage. Both guys went for blocks to a stalemate until Wolf hit one, then covered for two. Oskar charged Wolf to a corner, dropped a leg to the back of the neck and covered for two. Oskar choked down at Wolf until there was a break. Oskar worked a headlock until Wolf broke it and strung together some lariats. Landslide by Wolf for two. Wolf worked a headscissor submission until Oskar kicked himself to a rope. Oskar fought off an Angle Slam and threw rights. Wolf hit a big body slam for two. Wolf fired up and went for the Angle Slam. Oskar raked the eyes, hit a big boot and a piledriver. Oskar trapped Wolf in a rear choke and the ref dropped Wolf’s arm and called the match.

WINNER: Oskar at 9:56. (**3/4)

(Wells’s Analysis: Nice enough action between two powerhouses. Wolf continues to make small improvements but Oskar outclasses him in terms of knowing how to look as big and imposing as possible)

(7) HENARE (4) vs. REN NARITA (4) – B Block match

Narita tried to bail early but Henare chased him down. Henare put up Narita in a fireman’s carry and he bailed again. Henare missed a knee in a corner and ate buckle where Narita had loosened a pad. Outside the ring, Henare sold the knee and Narita kicked him and tossed him back inside. Narita hit a sling blade and worked the knee until Henare reached the rope. Narita went to a corner and wrenched Henare’s knee around the post. Dick Togo, outside, smashed a chair against Henare’s knee to boos.

Back inside, Henare got charged spine-first into the bad corner again, but exploded out of it with a lariat. Both guys sold. Samoan Drop by Henare for two. Henare hit a couple of short-arm lariats, but Narita kicked the bad knee and went right into a kneebar. Narita used referee Marty Asami to get out of trouble, then stole his focus as Togo hit Henare with a chair. Narita smashed a chair over Henare’s head and he no-sold it and smashed Narita into a corner. Henare hit a hard lariat for two. Henare hit a full nelson and Narita kicked back at the bad knee, then hit a Russian leg sweep and worked another kneebar. Henare fought back but got hit with a fisherman’s suplex for two. Narita missed from the top and Henare slammed him for two. Powerbomb and a Henare Bomb (a bigger powerbomb) finished.

WINNER: Henare at 11:01. (**1/2)

(Wells’s Analysis: Narita cheated a lot, as a House of Torture guy should, and I think it was a proper amount that didn’t detract from the match. However, if he cheats that much and loses, what’s the point? That’s the House of Torture formula, though)

(8) DRILLA MOLONEY (4) vs. CALLUM NEWMAN (4) – B Block

Newman mocked the War Dog bark, which was a little odd as the War Dogs don’t exist anymore. Action went outside immediately and they spilled into the stands up to a long landing, where Moloney beat Newman with lariats. Newman threatened to suplex Moloney down the bleachers, which thankfully was too dangerous even for New Japan and didn’t come to fruition. Newman set up Moloney on a chair and cleared out all the fans, then charged at Moloney. Moloney hit a high-angle belly-to-belly and Newman crashed onto the chairs. Good. God. Newman then suplexed Moloney into the chairs, and both guys sold out on the floor. Asami finally started the count, and Moloney sold it like death until he got up and reentered at the count of 18.

Action finally went back inside six minutes into the match. Newman hit a headlock, then did a double stomp on the eyes. Moloney rolled outside for a quick breather. He rolled in and Newman stomped him again as he mocked him. Newman begged for some shots and absorbed some chops. After a series of misses, Newman hit a poison rana. Moloney turned a planned OsCutter into a cutter of his own. Both guys sold on the mat. Moloney went up and Newman met him there. Newman kicked up to stagger Moloney, then rejoined him again. Moloney fought off a superplex attempt and tripped Newman, then hit a flying elbow.

Moloney charged into a front chancery. Asami got bumped and Zane Jay interfered, but Daiki Nagai neutralized. Moloney covered but Jay pulled out Asami. Moloney hit a gore for two. Newman blocked Asami and hit a low blow on Moloney. Prince’s Curse got two. Newman hit a running knee and set up his finisher. Out of relative nowhere, Moloney fought out of it and hit Drilla Killa for the victory.

WINNER: Moloney at 14:22. (***1/2)

(Wells’s Analysis: Outside shenanigans aren’t my bag, but it gave this match its own identity on the show. This one was way up in the air as both guys have the potential to get to the semifinals)

(9) ZACK SABRE JR. (2) vs. GABE KIDD (4) – B Block match

Kidd entered through the crowd and took his time, then dismissively tossed away his own IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship in the ongoing story where he spat on New Japan in favor of AEW. The started slow with some grappling to a rope, where Sabre had to pry Kidd away. They reset. They grappled to a rope again and Kidd shoved Sabre away. Kidd took a moment against a rope before deciding what to do. Kidd took Sabre to a rope and leaned on him, then bitch-slapped him. Sabre slapped back. Rope run and a block by Kidd. Sabre took a moment and then threw a palm strike. Kidd hit a harder one that staggered Sabre. They went to an exchange of strikes. Kidd leveled Sabre with a chop, then charged him into a corner and leaned on him. Kidd hit a series of strikes, then flexed after Sabre went down.

Sabre tried to absorb some shots but eventually went down again. Kidd trapped Sabre in the ropes and chopped him down yet again. Kidd did a farmer’s sneeze on the mat to boos. Kidd threw a big forearm that leveled Kidd, then again soaked in some boos. Kidd worked a brief chancery over the top rope, but Sabre trapped him with his legs to finally get separation. Kidd booted Sabre to the floor and the audience booed for the total dominance of Kidd so far. Action went outside and Kidd charged Sabre into a post after a long run.

Kidd chopped Sabre against the apron, then threw some European uppercuts. Sabre kicked a barricade in frustration and threw some rights. Kidd rolled Sabre in and followed, then did some push-ups. Kidd put Sabre on the mat and then took a moment to jaw at a fan, calling him a “fat bitch.” Kidd put the knees to Sabre until Sabre trapped him and hit a dragon screw. He hit another and stomped Kidd to finally get some offense in, 11 minutes into the match. Sabre dropped his weight on the worked knee of Kidd, then wrenched his head between his feet. Kidd posed above Kidd, in Kidd’s manner. Kidd jawed up at Sabre, who wrenched his knee again.

Kidd threw some kicks at Kidd, begging for Kidd to stand. They exchanged some haymakers. Sabre hit a trio of European uppercuts and they went to pump kicks and Kidd finally hit a lariat. Both guys sold on the mat. Kidd crawled and hit a couple of headbutts. PK by Sabre. Side suplex by Kidd. Both guys sold again. Kidd hit a suplex, then a vertical drop brainbuster. Zack Driver by Sabre. Both guys sold again.

They met with lariats in the center of the ring. They went to a stalemate a couple of times, then Kidd hit a big one. He did the Tanahashi pose up in a corner and yelled “(f) you, Tanahashi” to huge heat. Kidd leapt down at Sabre, who caught and trapped him in a series of his brand of convoluted submissions. Kidd rolled out to the apron to break. Sabre met him there and they jockeyed for position until Kidd hit a Tombstone there. Action went back inside and Kidd hit a lariat for two.

Powerbomb by Kidd for two. Kidd slapped himself in the face to fire up and went for another Tombstone, but Sabre hit a trap pin for a long two. Sabre caught Kidd’s bad knee when he charged, then hit a Zack Driver for a long two. Sabre worked another submission until Kidd kicked his way to the bottom rope.

They hit their feet and slowed down, going to an exchange of palm strikes. Kidd got the better of it, then hit the Zack Driver, another suplex, and finally one more Tombstone to finish.

WINNER: Gabe Kidd at 25:47. (****1/2)

Kidd pretended to get emotional about the win afterward, then showed it was a ruse as he told Zack to f off. He then said after he got this out of the way, he’d get to be in a real tournament – the AEW Continental Classic. He said f the G-1, f the Championship he holds, and f this company.

(Wells’s Analysis: Beautiful violent work here as Zack hat to fight from well underneath all the way through and Kidd continued his mean, hateful character work. This is probably match of the tournament to this point, which has had a couple of real contenders. Sabre has now been in three straight main events and has lost all three, but I suspect he’ll rattle off nothing but wins from here on out to head to the semifinals)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another greatly enjoyable B Block night, this time buoyed heavily by the main event while the others were all worth checking out. Sabre’s losses are the story of B Block right now but I suspect he’s turning around either in the next show or the one after, and will head to the playoffs. Yuto-Ice’s popularity is also worth watching, as he certainly doesn’t look like the centerpiece of a company usually does, but his reactions are going to get tougher and tougher to ignore. I believe this is it for me and B Block, as I’ve got two A Block shows on the 6th and 12th as well as the finals on the 16th. Thanks as always for reading Torch coverage of the G-1.

B BLOCK STANDINGS

6 points – Drilla Moloney, Henare, Gabe Kidd

4 points – Oskar, Ren Narita, Callum Newman, Aaron Wolf, Yuya Uemura

2 points – Zack Sabre Jr.

0 points – Shota Umino (out with injury)

Moloney, Henare, Kidd, Oskar and Newman also have two free points coming via forfeit from Umino.