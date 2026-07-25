AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/25): Willow & Maya vs. Shida & Thekla, Young Bucks vs. Death Riders, Nick Wayne vs. AR Fox, Ciampa in action, and more

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

JULY 25, 2026 (recorded 7/22)

NASHVILLE, TENN. AT THE PINNACLE

AIRED ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness & Paul Wight

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,250 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 1,251. The arena has a capacity of 4,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned across fans standing in the small venue as Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show. Nigel returned to the booth, but we were still treated to the commentary stylings of Paul Wight.

(1) TOMMASO CIAMPA vs. ZACHARY WENTZ

Tommaso Ciampa’s music played as the lights went down and he made his entrance. The Rascalz’s music played and Zachary Wentz stepped out with Myron Reed and Dezmond Xavier but proceeded to the ring by himself. When Wentz attempted to enter the ring, Ciampa immediately attacked him and slammed him into the announce table. Ciampa stopped to yell at Paul, but backed down when he stood up. Ciampa grabbed a chair, but Wentz caught him with a kick and a moonsault to the outside. They rolled in the ring and the match officially started 4 minutes into the hour.

Wentz caught Ciampa with a tornillo from the middle rope and went for the pin, but Ciampa kicked out at two. Wentz hit a flipping dive onto Ciampa on the ramp. Wentz went for a swanton bomb, but Ciampa got his knees up. Ciampa snap suplexed Wentz into the corner and then used his shirt to choke him, but only for a four count.

Ciampa dropped Wentz with a back elbow and delivered a boot to Wentz’s face. The crowd chanted “psycho killer” as Ciampa hit a chop. Wentz ducked a clothesline and landed a handspring into a high knee that left both men down. Wentz kipped up and chopped Ciampa against the ropes. Wentz executed a German suplex followed by a running knee in the corner. Wentz hit a running penalty kick and then a blockbuster from the middle rope. Wentz made the cover, but Ciampa kicked out at two.

Ciampa came back with a hotshot across the top rope and a big forearm. Wentz dodged a running knee and hit a combination of strikes topped off with a double stomp on Ciampa’s back. Wentz jumped from the middle rope and Ciampa caught him in midair with a jumping knee. Ciampa made the cover, but Wentz kicked out at two. Ciampa drilled Wentz with a DDT in the ropes onto the apron. Wentz rolled out onto the ramp where Ciampa blasted him with a running knee. Wentz rolled into the ring and Ciampa hit him with another running knee. Ciampa made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Tommaso Ciampa in 7:00

Ciampa waved at Paul Wight after the match and grabbed a microphone as he stared into the camera. He said, “Tommaso Ciampa is better than Chris Jericho.” Ciampa pulled out a marker and started painting his face, mocking Jericho’s face paint. Ciampa added that the “psycho killer is better than the pain maker” before saying the match will be violent.

(White’s Take: A collection of hope spots before the inevitable win from Ciampa. Wentz didn’t look as crisp and smooth as he usually does, but he still performed well enough, particularly as the match wasn’t about him at all. The interactions with Paul Wight aren’t doing any favors to Ciampa, no matter how close of friends Paul says he and Jericho are.)

-“Speedball” Mike Bailey was backstage where he was pleased to say he is the ladder match for a chance at the International title. He noted he’d be in front of his hometown crowd and said he’d climb the ladder and go on to beat Bandido or Fletcher for the International title.

(2) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Nick Jackson & Matt Jackson) vs. THE DEATH RIDERS (Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia w/Jon Moxley)

The Young Bucks’ music played to bring Nick and Matt Jackson out to the ring. The Death Rider’s intro played followed by Daniel Garcia’s music. The camera cut backstage, panning across the face of each Death Rider before they made their way through the crowd and to the ring. Moxley joined the commentary table as the bell rang to start the match 17 minutes into the show.

Nick hit Yuta with a spinning heel kick and then took Garcia down with an armdrag. Nick and Matt hit a double armdrag on Garcia and a double back elbow on Yuta. They hit the double bulldog on Yuta and Garcia with a high five in the middle. Nick and Matt set up for punches in the corner, but Garcia pushed Nick over the top rope and then hit Matt from behind.

Garcia punched Matt in the corner, teased his dance, and then climbed down. Nick slid in and they hit a double superkick on Yuta followed by a slingshot into a boot into a backbreaker/double stomp. Nick hit a dive onto Yuta on the outside. They set up for a BTE Trigger, but Garcia ducked it. Yuta came in with a flying knee that took out Matt, but Nick hit him with a spinning roundhouse. Garcia hit Nick with a shining wizard and then Matt hit a Northern Lights suplex on Garcia and added a double Northern Lights when Yuta tried to intervene.

Yuta grabbed Matt from the apron, and then Garcia told the ref to go be distracted by Nick, which he did, allowing Yuta and Garcia to double-team Matt. Yuta and Garcia stomped Matt into the mat and then posed as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Matt fought off Yuta and Garcia until Yuta hit an assisted German suplex bridged into a pin, but Matt kicked out at two. Matt came back with a sliced bread on Yuta and then a feint kick into a DDT on Garcia that left all three men down in the ring. Nick ggot the hot tag and hit Yuta and Garcia with a crossbody from the top rope and a double jumping clothesline.

Nick hit a running knee on Yuta in the corner and set him up in the ropes. Nixck hit a double stomp on Garcia’s back in one corner and then a backstabber on Yuta in the other corner. Nick and Matt hit a flying elbow drop and swanton bomb on Garcia and Yuta. They both made the cover, but Garcia and Yuta both kicked out at two.

Matt and Nick hit a few superkicks and an assisted German suplex on Yuta. Nick and Matt hit a double superkick on Garcia followed by a BTE Trigger. Nick made the cover, but Yuta broke up the pin at two. The Young Bucks set up for the Meltzer Driver, but Pac and Claudio ran down to the ring to distract them.

They ref held Pac back while Garcia and Yuta tossed Matt to Claudio who hit a Very European uppercut. Garcia made the cover when the ref finally turned around, but Matt kicked out at two. Garcia locked Matt in the dragon tamer, but Nick entered and broke it up with a thrust kick to Garcia’s face.

So, Claudio distracted the ref on the other side of the ring so Pac could deliver a boot to Nick. Christian Cage emerged from the crowd to drag Claudio down and hit him with a kick that landed low (he also stomped on Yuta on his way over, ‘cause, you know, Yuta). Meanwhile, Adam Copeland hit Pac with a spear on the ramp. Pac and Copeland brawled into the back.

In the ring, Nick hit a facebuster on Garcia and then wiped Yuta out with a moonsault from the apron to the floor. Matt lifted Garcia into tombstone position, and Nick came in with a springboard 450 to complete the Meltzer Driver. Matt made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 12:00

(White’s Take: This was somehow your typical Bucks match while also being your typical Death Riders match. Fast-paced athleticism and innovative offense along with a blatant disregard of tag team rules or structure contrasted with rampant cheating by the allegedly babyface group that made the referee look like a clown in a striped shirt. The after match stuff with Ospreay and Moxley was the most interesting part of the whole segment.)

-After the match, The Young Bucks got in Moxley’s face at commentary. Ospreay came out of nowhere and blindsided Nick with a Hidden Blade, which garnered some noticeable boos. Moxley used the distraction to hit Matt with a Paradigm Shift DDT on the floor. Afterwards, Ospreay looked conflicted, and the crowd chanted his name before The Death Riders’ music played and they left through the crowd. [c]

-They showed a video of Brody King and Kyle Fletcher exchanging words at San Diego Comic Con including a brawl between Fletcher and Bandido.

(3) PERSEPHONE vs. ANGÉLICA RISK

Persephone’s music played and she stepped out wearing the CMLL women’s title. Angélica Risk was waiting in the ring and the bell rang to start the match 36 minutes into the hour.

Persephone shoved and slapped Risk before taking her to the mat and pummeling her. Persephone argued with the ref, allowing Risk to roll her up from behind, but Persephone rolled through and hit Risk with a shotgun dropkick. Persephone choked Risk in the corner, incredulously yelling at her for going for a pin.

Persephone charged into a boot from Risk. Risk went for a jackknife cover, but Persephone rolled over, hoisted Risk up over her head and nailed her with a Razor’s Edge. Persephone made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Persephone in 2:00

(White’s Take: I like Persephone. She’s strong, has a good look, is good in the ring and has some personality in there. While she was playing heel, the crowd still cheered when she arrogantly posed mid-match.)

-Schiavone said “MIT” are standing by with their leader Athena. Apparently this is an ROH stable that includes Billie Starkz and Diamante. Lexy asked about their run-in with The Brawling Birds. Athena said they’ve been dodging MIT and Diamante said she has a bullet for two birds. Billie confusedly interrupted saying she thought the saying was “two birds, one stone.” Athena shook her head and said they are here to make a point, and that point is that “when you two dumb daffy ducks are done playing chickens, MIT is ready to whoop that ass.”

(4) THE LETHAL TWIST (Jay Lethal & Lee Johnson & Blake Christian) vs. Team SkyFlight (Matt Sydal & Scorpio Sky & Dante Martin w/Christopher Daniels)

Some music played and out came Jay Lethal, Lee Johnson, and Blake Christian. Ricochet was sitting next to the commentary desk with Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun. Meanwhile, Jeff Jarrett had joined the commentary team because a three-man booth with a guest commentator just wasn’t enough. The SkyFlight theme played to bring out Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, Matt Sydal, and Christopher Daniels. The bell rang to start the match 41 minutes into the hour.

Lethal hit Sydal with a shoulder block, strutted, and then Sydal took him down with a hurricanrana. Blake ran into and Sydal hit him with a hurricanrana. Scorpio brought Johnson down with a deep arm drag. Dante hit a standing senton on Johnson and made the cover, but Blake and Lethal broke it up. Dante, Scorpio and Sydal hit Blake, Johnson & Lethal with three simultaneous dropkicks and then delivered three simultaneous dives to the outside, triggering three simultaneous commercial breaks. [c]

They returned from commercial as Johnson and Blake hit Scorpio in the corner with running attacks and Blake added a moonsault onto Dante at ringside. Johnson stomped on Scorpio in the corner. Lethal hit a back elbow on Scorpio and strutted before hitting a running low dropkick. Lethal made the cover, but Scorpio kicked out at two.

Scorpio escaped a figure four attempt from Lethal and then escaped a figure four attempt from Blake and then countered a Johnson figure four attempt with a roll-up for a two count. Dante got the hot tag and hit Johnson and Lethal with high knees. Dante hit a dropkick on Johnsonson and a springboard flip into Johnson. Dante made the cover, but Lethal broke it up.

Blake hit a standing Spanish fly on Sydal and Scorpio hit him with a sky-high spinebuster. Johnson hit Scorpio with a half-and-half suplex and Dante hit Johnson with a DDT. Ricochet distracted Dante as he climbed the rope, allowing Johnson and Blake to hit a double-team Death Valley Driver and flying double stomp combination. Johnson made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: The Lethal Twist in 9:00

(White’s Take: It was hard to figure out who would win this match, or if they’d somehow figure out a way for both teams to lose, as that’s what they do. This was Sydal’s first match in over two years and he was a nonfactor. It was still an action-packed match. Blake Christian, and too a lesser extent, Lee Johnson are a pair of talented young wrestlers, so it was ultimately nice to see them get a win.)

-They showed a preview for the Countdown to Redemption show.

(5) NICK WAYNE vs. AR FOX – Qualifying match for Redemption

Nick Wayne’s music played and he made his way to the ring. Fox’s music played and he came to the ring fully hyped and posed on the ropes, allowing Wayne to attack him from behind. And, of course, the ref immediately started the match 53 minutes into the first hour.

Fox came back with a step-thru headscissor and a rolling neckbreaker. The crowd chanted for AR Fox before Wayne countered a suplex into a suplex of his own. Fox rolled to the outside and Wayne rammed him into the barricade. Wayne set Fox in a chair and delivered a roundhouse to the chest. Wayne broke the ref’s count and then charged Fox, but Fox hopped up off the chair and hit a jumping kick.

Fox attempted to bring Wayne up the stairs into the ring, but Wayne swept his legs out, sending Fox crashing onto the stairs as they went to commercial.

[HOUR TWO]

Back from break, Wayne posed on the apron while stepping on Fox’s head. Fox came back with a rolling, spinning suplex off of the apron onto the floor. Fox hit a powerbomb into a pin in the center of the ring for a two-count. Wayne countered a cutter attempt with a dragon suplex. Fox came back with a cutter and then hit a swanton bomb onto Wayne. Fox went for the cover and got two before Wayne countered the cover into a crucifix pin attempt for two of his own.

Fox set Wayne up on the top turnbuckle, but Wayne fought him off with an eyerake and hit Fox with a sliced bread from the top rope to the mat. Wayne delivered a big roundhouse followed by a fisherman-style Michinoku Driver (maybe a variation on his previous Prodigy Plex…actually Nigel said Wayne himself refers to it as “The Prodigy Plex 2”). Wayne held on for the pin and got the win.

WINNER: Nick Wayne in 9:00

(White’s Take: A good showing from Wayne, but not before Fox got in his menagerie of fancy, creative moves. The crowd was behind Fox, but Wayne played heel well, is developing nicely, and will make a fine addition to the ladder match on Sunday.)

-They showed a clip after Dynamite of Darby backstage, lamenting not “taking Kevin’s head off” when he had the chance. Darby said when he first met Knight, he asked him how far he was willing to go. Darby said he’s going to ask that question one more time before slamming his skateboard off of a steel door.

(6) THE CONGLOMERATION (Orange Cassidy & Roderick Strong & Kyle O’Reilly) vs. THE OUTRUNNERS (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) & DALTON CASTLE – AEW World Trios Championship match

The video feed cut to VHS as The Outrunners’ music played and they made their way to the stage. Dalton Castle made his entrance with the boys and the group made their way to the ring. The 90210 theme played to bring you The Conglomeration with their titles in backpacks. The bell rang to start the match eight minutes into the second hour.

Magnum shoved Cassidy to the mat and posed, while Cassidy seemed impressed. Cassidy put his hands into his pockets, and Magnum grabbed a headlock. Cassidy hit a shotgun dropkick and kipped up before posing weekly. Magnum and Cassidy had a pose-off mid-ring before Strong and Kyle lifted Cassidy onto their shoulders. Castle and Turbo entered to lift Magnum onto their shoulders to continue the pose-off.

They crowd chanted, “this is awesome” as all six men shook hands and then began to brawl. Magnum and Turbo hit a knee lift followed by a back suplex as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Cassidy hit a dive onto Castle at ringside. Truth and Magnum knocked Cassidy off the apron and set up for a dive, before pulling up short and delivering a pair of double axe handles from the apron onto Cassidy. Strong hit a dropkick through the ropes and Kyle added a knee from the apron to take out both Outrunners.

Strong held Castle as Cassidy climbed to the top rope, and then slowly walked down and dropped a lethargic elbow onto Castle. Strong rammed Cassidy into Turbo and Truth in the corner and tossed him down onto Castle. Strong made the cover, but Castle kicked out at two.

Turbo charged in and Kyle went for a knee to the gut, but Turbo was wearing his ROH title for some reason, so the knee didn’t affect him, but it took Kyle out. Strong hit a few chops, but Turbo lifted himself up in the corner so Strong chopped the title. Turbo dropped Kyle and Strong with a running double clothesline.

Cassidy sidestepped a double axe handle attempt and delivered his slow kicks. Magnum attempted to ram Cassidy into the belt Turbo was wearing, but Cassidy pulled up short. Cassidy and Turbo agreed that it was a close call before Turbo bodyslammed Cassidy. Magnum and Turbo hit their signature double elbow drop. Magnum made the cover, but Kyle broke it up.

Kyle knocked Magnum out of the ring with a forearm, then Castle hit Kyle with an exploder suplex, and strong hit a forearm on Castle and then hit a back suplex on Turbo. Castle hit another suplex on Strong. Castle ducked an Orange Punch, and then caught Cassidy on a jumping DDT attempt. Cassidy still countered it into a DDT.

Turbo rolled Cassidy up for a quick two count. Turbo countered a tilt-a-whirl DDT attempt with an inside cradle for another two count. Turbo finally went for a sunset flip, but Cassidy blocked it and sat down into the pin with his hands and the pocket for the three-count.

WINNERS: The Conglomeration in 11:00

(White’s Take: Lighthearted, schticky match that overstayed its welcome a bit, even though I enjoy all the involved wrestlers in one way or another. Setting up a match for the trios titles on the preshow must’ve been priority, but those titles bring only sadness and confusion to the TV show.)

-They announced The Lethal Twist would challenge The Conglomeration for the trios title, which explains their earlier win. The Outrunners and Castle shook hands with The Conglomeration before The Lethal Twist and The Demand charged to the ring causing a 12-man brawl. Jeff Jarrett tried to intervene, but Ricochet knocked him off the apron with a forearm. Cassidy hit Ricochet with an Orange Punch and Jeff Jarrett rolled back into the ring with a guitar, which he broke across Ricochet’s head. [c]

-Jack Perry was backstage where he said his mission is to be world champion, but, when an opportunity falls out of the sky, you take it. Nick Wayne walked into the scene and said opportunities are always falling out of the sky and landing in Perry’s lap. Wayne said he’s always had to chase opportunities. Wayne said he’s going to climb the ladder and hurt Perry in the process, to show him what a young pillar is supposed to look like. Perry said he was proud of Wayne doing it himself, since he no longer has his “sugar daddy.”

(7) EL CLON vs. LIO RUSH – Qualifying match for Redemption

El Clon’s music played and he made his way to the ring as Schiavone noted he’s been representing the Callis Family in Mexico since April. Lio Rush’s music played, and he slowly and awkwardly crawled his way to the ring. The bell rang to start the match 29 minutes into the hour.

Clon removed the eye-covers from his mask to reveal two different colored eyes. Lio blocked a chop and bit as Clon’s hand. Lio escaped a suplex attempt and knocked Clon off the apron with a handstand kick. Lio followed Clon to the floor and rammed his face into the commentary table.

Lio was bleeding from his eye as he took Clon down with a clothesline in the ring. Lio went for the pin but Clon kicked out at two. Clon used the tag rope to tie Lio’s hand up in the corner. Clon then delivered a pair of running boots in the corner as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Lio landed a pop-up powerbomb followed by a splash. Lio made the cover, but Clon kicked out at two. Lio climbed to the top rope. Lio went for a frog splash, but Clon dodged it and drilled Lio with a pele kick followed by a tilt-a-whirl double knee backbreaker. Clon went for the pin, but Lio kicked out at two.

Lio came back with a jawbreaker and a series of strikes capped off with a spinning kick. Clon rolled out of the ring and the crowd came to life as Lio did his cat run around the ring before hitting Clon with a dive to the outside. Rush hit a springboard stunner from the bottom rope and went for the pin, but Clon kicked out at two.

Clon spun into a powerbomb and dropped Lio into a knee lift. Lio went for another springboard stunner, but Clon blocked it and hit a scorpion kick. Lio escaped a leg-trapped suplex attempt with a roll-up for two. Clon reversed the roll-up and grabbed the rope to steal the win.

WINNER: El Clon in 9:00

(White’s Take: Fun match, and under ten minutes! Surprised they didn’t put Lio in the ladder match, as he is getting decent reaction from the crowd. I, however, continue to be impressed by Clon’s in-ring work and think he’ll make a good addition to the show on Sunday.)

-Clon attacked Lio out after the match before “Speedball” hit the ring to make the save, kicking Clon out of the ring. Komander charged into the ring and added a springboard moonsault onto Clon.

-They threw to a video package on the world title match at Redemption between Kevin Knight and Kenny Omega. [c]

-They showed a video of Jay White noting that Finlay has been following him everywhere, but he’s the best at beating Finlay. Juice said they’ll know the taste of steel. Connors and Finlay added something along the lines of “guns down, dogs up.”

(White’s Take: Just glad they went with a straight-forward promo selling the stipulation and the history of the men instead of overly-produced-yet-cheap comedy skits.)

(8) MAYA WORLD & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. HIKARU SHIDA & THEKLA

Maya World’s music played and she stepped out onto the stage holding a kendo stick as they showed a replay of Maya making the save for Queen Aminata from Shida on Wednesday. Willow’s music and she danced down to the ring with Maya. Shida’s music played and she stepped out onto the stage, without her kendo stick. She yelled that Maya stole her kendo stick and ran to the ring. Thekla’s music played and she made her entrance. The bell rang to start the main event 48 minutes into the hour.

Shida immediately attacked Maya and hit a suplex into a pin for a one-count. Willow checked on Maya at ringside and Thekla attacked her from behind. Shida joined in and all four women brawled at ringside. Thekla and Shida hit simultaneous suplexes on the outside on Maya and Willow, respectively.

Back in the ring, Willow and Maya hit a flurry of clotheslines on Thekla and Shida in the corner and then rammed them into each other before Willow took them both down with a double clothesline. Maya scoop slammed Shida and set up for a move of the ropes as they abruptly went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial Maya struggled out of a double armlock from Thekla. Shida tagged in, and Thekla knocked Willow off the apron. Maya slipped out of a double suplex attempt from Shida and Thekla. Maya hit a flurry of strikes on Thekla and Shida, then landed an enziguri on Shida allowing her to roll and make the hot tag to Willow.

Willow took Shida down with repeated clotheslines and then hit a big running boot. Willow planted Shida with a spinebuster and went for the pin, but Thekla dove in at the last second to break it up. Shida came back with a forearm, an eyepoke, and an inside cradle for two. Willow blocked a suplex from Shida and hit the ropes, but Thekla grabbed her and held Willow so Shida could hit her with a running knee.

Shida hit Willow with a falcon arrow, holding on for the pin, but Maya broke up the pin. Maya hit Shida with a flurry of forearms and took Shida down with a cazadora into a double stomp. Maya turned around into a big forearm from Thekla but Willow dropped Thekla with a lariat right before Shida hit Willow with a running knee, and everyone was down.

Maya and Thekla tagged in at the same time and Maya landed a kick to the gut. Thekla blocked a suplex and landed a spinning sole kick. Thekla hit the ropes, but Maya just shoved her down, sending her rolling out of the ring. Shida hit Maya from behind, but Willow grabbed Shida and tossed her through the ropes to the floor.

Willow stepped out of the apron and went for a flipping canon ball onto Thekla, but Shida pulled Thekla out of the way, leaving Willow to crash to the floor. However, Maya dove through the ropes and took out both Shida and Thekla. Maya rolled Thekla into the ring, but Shida grabbed her leg as she tried to climb in. Thekla took off her belt, but the ref caught her and took the belt from her, allowing Maya to hit Thekla with a gamengiri from the apron.

Maya climbed to the top rope, but Shida cracked her across the back with the kendo stick while the ref was disposing of Thekla’s belt. Maya tumbled into the ring and Thekla performed her spider pose before drilling Maya with a spear. Thekla made the cover and got the win.

WINNERS: Hikaru Shida and Thekla in 11:00

(White’s Take: This was a good main event that highlighted the stories leading into the two major women’s matches on Sunday’s PPV. Though she ended up taking the pin, they did a good job featuring Maya World mixing it up with three more established women.)

Thekla and Shida posed in the ring with their titles as Willow consoled Maya on the outside and Schiavone made a last sell for Redemption before signing off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: A fine pre-PPV Collision. They only added one match, and it was to the pre-show, so that’s a small victory in and of itself. Nothing on here would convince anyone to buy Redemption, but it did add some additional context to the show, but not to the extent that anyone skipping this show will think they’ve missed much of anything. The show delivered it’s typical cornucopia of solid in-ring action of very little consequence. As an aside, the “Road to Redemption” thing that aired after Collision was full of great video packages, and included great promo work from Willow and Kevin Knight; far better than anything that’s otherwise aired on AEW TV. Kenny and Thekla were also good in hyping up their upcoming title matches.