FREE PODCAST 7/25 – WKPWP Interview Classic (15 Yrs Ago): Ex-WWE Creative John Piermarini discusses how wrestlers are assigned intro music, importance of Divas’ wrestling ability, how promos are produced, CM Punk (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcast, we jump back to 15 years ago this week (7-7-2011) for PWTorch editor Wade Keller interview with Wade Keller and former WWE Creative Team member (2009-2010) John Piermarini. They took calls for an hour on a wide variety of subjects with tremendous backstage insight from Piermarini on the creative process. Topics included C.M. Punk, how promos are presented to wrestlers and practiced, does Vince McMahon care about TNA or ROH, importance of Divas’s wrestling ability, and more. In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, he presented his “Last Bullet in the Chamber” ideas for WWE with Keller’s analysis and alternative variations on the idea. Also, at the end, a discussion on the process for wrestlers being assigned intro music.

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