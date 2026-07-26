VIP PODCAST 7/26 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A look back at the history of Osaka Pro Wrestling with Joe Gagne (107 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the great Joe Gagne for a look back on the history of Osaka Pro Wrestling. From its inception as a breakaway from Michinoku Pro in 1999 through spinoffs, closures, and rebirths, Osaka Pro has always provided a charming alternative form of wrestling molded by the vision of founder Super Delfin. Staying true to its local roots all the way, the promotion spawned a flavor of wrestling which was uniquely its own but would inspire companies and wrestlers worldwide, most notably Chikara Pro. Alan and Joe discuss the many staple Osaka Pro characters from mascots Ebessan and Kuishinbo Kamen to heel linchpins Dick Togo and Big Boss Magma, and all the colorful characters along the way. There aren’t many promotions where you could have seen a diminutive kickboxer have a four-star match with a baseball playing buffalo, but if that’s what you needed in your wrestling diet, Osaka was the place to go. And if you want to hear all the stories and get match recommendations aplenty, then “Joesaka Holiday Paradise” is the episode of this podcast for you!

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