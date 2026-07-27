REVPRO WOMEN’S GRAND PRIX 2026 SHOW 2 RESULTS (7/25): Semi-Finals and Finals determine a challenger to the British Women’s Championship

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REVPRO WOMEN’S GRAND PRIX SHOW 2 2026 RESULTS

JULY 25, 2026

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND AT THE HANGAR

AIRED LIVE ON REVPROONDEMAND.COM

REPORT BY JEFF RUSH, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentary: Dan Quildan, Lucy Simons

(1) ZEUXIS vs. JUNGLE KYONA

It’s Japan vs. Puerto Rico in the semi-finals of a rare RevPro showcase of two borrowed talents. Zeuxis took control early, serving up boots to Kyona’s face through the ropes and delivering running uppercuts. She executed a grueling-looking surfboard. I cringed watching the massive Zeuxis begin the execution by standing squarely on the back of Kyona’s thighs.

Eventually, Kyona turned the tide with a suplex and followed up by stomping repeatedly on Zeuxis’ back. She held Zeuxis in a half-crab until a rope break was forced. Kyona then locked in a tight tilt-a-whirl leg scissors, sapping her larger opponent’s energy. Kyona was caught climbing the ropes, but turned it into a power bomb on Zeuxis. The two then exchanged a series of roll up attempts.

Kyona hit a hand-spring stunner for a near fall. The two then battered each other with clotheslines before Zeuxis hit a devastating package piledriver for the win.

WINNER: Zeuxis

(Rush’s Thoughts: For two women facing off for the first time, their chemistry was really solid. It was a better showing for Jungle than her earlier match, which could mean she had warmed up or that she just worked better with Zeuxis than Emersyn Jayne. It feels like the right wrestler one, as Zeuxis will match up nicely with whoever else advances.)

(2) JGU vs. ZOEY SERRANO

The confidence the company has in JGU is evident in that she received matches against both of the women promoted the most prior to the show and also in that she was trusted to get the most out of both of them. I’m excited to see Serrano get a second opportunity on the day as well.

After a couple of early exchanges, Serrano took a breather on the outside. She received no respite once back inside as JGU whipped her back and forth across the ring. Zoey finally took over, executing a series of mat holds that showed off a prowess rarely seen these past several years inside the confines of the formulaic match style of WWE.

At one point, Serrano had JGU down and against the ropes. As she approached, an exhausted JGU threw up her fists in a desperate attempt to protect her face. It was a cool-looking moment by JGU that helped advance the story.

JGU locked in a leg scissor sleeper that felt as though it might be the end, but Serrano powered out. A moment later, Zoey nailed a Z-360 knee drop, knocking JGU out in the corner. She pulled her leg away from the ropes and scored the three.

WINNER: Zoey Serrano

(Rush’s Thoughts: This was a case of the loser being the winner. The audience agreed by giving JGU an ovation as she left ringside. She did a hell of a job tonight with two high-profile wrestlers who moved a step slower than the RevPro style dictates. Serrano got some redemption as well. It’s says a lot about her conditioning to watch her suck wind one minute and execute a precision power move the next. Glad she could walk away with a win tonight while showing the world what she’s capable of.)

(3) SHAYNA BASZLER vs. KANJI

This one immediately went to the mat, with both wrestlers exchanging leg lock submission attempts. Once they returned to their feet, Baszler displayed a cocky sneer, but for just a second also looked intimidated. Both wrestlers returned to the mat.

In a lightning-fast sequence, Kanji moved back and forth through Baszlers legs, applying wrist locks and whipping all around her. The action seemed to daze Baszler while the commentators lauded the British style and speculated on Baszler’s unfamiliarity. At about the five minute mark, Baszler zeroed in on Kanji’s wrapped left arm, contorting it at the elbow. The arm injury became a focal point.

Kanji tied Baszler up by the arm and leg into a bridge submission hold. Once broken, Kanji hit a pair of splashes off the ropes before sinking in a deep ankle lock. Baszler broke free and attempted a running knee but was caught in a dragon screw. Baszler was covered in sweat and gasping for air but looked a thousand times better than in her previous match.

As Baszler attempted to break free from a Kanji sleeper, Kanji wrapped Baszler’s hair around her neck and strangled her with it. For every attack by Baszler, Kanji had a counter. She knocked Baszler out of the ring and took consecutive running dives out onto her. On the third attempt, though, Baszler hit Kanji with a chair, causing a disqualification.

WINNER: Kanji

The attack continued after the match as concern began to seep in that this might be the injury that called for a replacement. Suddenly, Zoey Serrano ran down and saved Kanji from a chair shot. She then smirked and hit Kanji with the chair. The two Americans proceeded to beat Kanji, wrapping her injured arm under a turnbuckle and smashing it with the chair. Baszler and Serrano then left together while referees attended to Kanji.

(Rush’s thoughts: That was a terrific match while it lasted. Baszler hasn’t looked that good in years, which is no slight on her, as she hasn’t often found the opportunity to work at such a level. The big concern is whether we now find Zeuxis in the finals against Myla Grace or if the whole situation is a red herring that ultimately results in a heroic return by Kanji. I’m hopeful for the latter and, realistically, can’t envision such a strange switcheroo taking place as part of the Grand Prix Finals. Time will tell.)

(4) VIOLET NYTE & SKYE SMITSON vs. CORY ZERO & AMIRA

We’re in a weird alternate universe here, where Nyte and Smitson are not recognized as Nyte Skye, their team name in EVE, but instead simply as partners. Quidlan also talked about Alexxis Falcon being unhappy with the pairing, as Smitson is her underling in the world of RevPro.

The pair jumped Zero prior to Amira’s arrival, who then evened the sides. Prior to the bell being rung, Zero locked Nyte and Smitson into a simultaneous leg lock. The ref forced a break in order to begin the match proper. Zero and Nyte squared off to get things going. Zero walked the top rope flipping a wrist lock on Nyte into an arm drag. Cool spot. The faces controlled the flow until Nyte threw Zero into Amira, who then tumbled to the floor.

Smitson and Nyte exchanged quick tags while double-teaming Zero while Amira continued to recover. She finally returned to the apron and reached for a hot tag on the prone Zero, who continued to take a beating. The crowd broke into a brief chant for Zero while the quick tags continued. Smitson and Nyte have excellent chemistry as a team, so it’s great to see them flex it a bit outside of EVE. Zero finally gained the upper hand, sending Nyte from the ring and dropping Smitson with a neck breaker in the corner. Nyte recovered just in time to prevent the hot tag.

The two continued to overpower Zero for several more minutes. Zero fired up occasionally, hitting a snap dragon suplex on Smitson, but getting pounded back into the corner via double team. Finally, Zero and Nyte hit a double running clothesline, taking out both women. This set up the classic hot tag scenario that brought in Amira, who cleaned house. Amira and Smitson have a lengthy ongoing feud in RevPro and as such, the two went at it for several minutes. They exchanged strikes with Smitson momentarily winning out. Amira tagged in Zero and both her and Amira hit spears. Nyte tagged in and her and Smitson nailed Zero with a double dropkick. Amira broke up the pin, hit a sling blade on Smitson and speared Nyte. Zero tagged back in and hit the same top rope moonsault as she did on Nyte at the start of Show 1, this time getting the pinfall.

WINNER: Cory Zero & Amira

(Rush’s Thoughts: It was fun to see Zero team with someone other than her French Art partner, JGU, and Nyte Skye have great chemistry. At times, the one-sided beating seemed to last a bit too long, but the chaotic sequences, including the finish were pulled off well.)

(5) EMERSYN JAYNE vs. JESSICA TROY

Talk about a consolation match! This one has the potential to steal the show. Troy appeared to lean into her “Granola Grappler” persona a bit more in the earlier match with the more colorful ring attire. This time, she entered with a horned head piece and all black gear. She did a shimmy for the crowd, that Jayne repeated back, concluding with double middle fingers.

The two began with rapid fire exchanges, backslides and strikes. It’s a shame to think one of them will be leaving today with two losses as they are both part of the upper echelon of talent on this card, and that’s saying a lot. At one point, Troy was slid into the corner and folded in half as she hit her head off the bottom buckle. She recovered for a moment before Jayne hit a backbreaker to solidify control. Jayne wrenched back on Troy’s arms while her torso was caught in the ropes. She then began working over Troy’s right leg. Jayne trapped her on the mat with a reverse cloverleaf leg lock.

Jayne then antagonized Troy, shoving her head and giving her a middle finger before Troy caught her in a jaw breaker. As Jayne attempted to recover, Troy caught her in the corner, delivering numerous running knees and a DDT. She then locked Jayne in an arm bar in the center of the ring. Jayne escaped with a roll up attempt. Jayne snapped Troy’s neck over the top rope and followed up with a running German suplex to the outside. She returned inside and scored a close two count.

The crowd began clapping in unison to motivate Troy as Jayne began to stomp away at her midsection. Jayne then climbed to the top rope but was pulled off into an arm drag by Troy. Both women lay on the mat, slowly returning to their feet and exchanging strikes. The engaged crowd chanted along with each blow. The two then exchanged suplexes before Troy caught Jayne with a knee. Both women were once again laid out.

As they recovered, Jayne attempted a GTS but was caught in the process. The two exchanged roll ups before Troy ultimately caught Jayne in a deep arm bar that the crowd bought as a finish. Back on their feet, they worked their way to the outside apron. Troy punt kicked Jayne and delivered a meteora knee strike to the back of Jaynes head. Back in the ring, she got a close two count but was caught in a power bomb for another close fall. Jayne dragged Troy to the corner and missed a moonsault before getting caught in an arm bar submission. Jayne quickly tapped.

WINNER: Jessica Troy

(Rush’s thoughts: Yep, that stole the show (thus far). What a treat to watch these two go at it for 15+ minutes. Emersyn Jayne doesn’t suffer a beat for the loss.)

The announcer, Francesca, announced to the audience that Kanji was not medically cleared to compete in the Finals and that she would, in fact, be replaced by Myla Grace. This still doesn’t feel quite right.

(6) ZEUXIS vs. KANJI — Grand Prix 2026 Finals

The crowd reacted nicely to Zeuxis but seemed rather flat for Myla Grace’s entrance. This is clearly not the Finals that anyone wanted. Once both competitors were in the ring, the ref called for the bell. As she did, Kanji’s music suddenly hit. The crowd cheered as Kanji made her way to the ring. Referees attempted to hold her back, but were unsuccessful. Grace was disappointed, but reluctantly departed.

Kanji attacked Zeuxis, but was quickly caught in a power bomb. Zeuxis then began working over Kanji’s injured arm. Kanji gained control and hit a series of running strikes in the corner while protecting one arm. She draped Zeuxis through the ropes and delivered more leg strikes. While positioned through the ropes, Zeuxis delivered a snap power slam onto the ring apron to a running Kanji, sending her to the floor.

Once back inside, Kanji was caught in a snap power bomb. Zeuxis then stomped away on the injured arm. With Kanji face down, Zeuxis wrapped up her legs and flipped Kanji into a surfboard. Kanji escaped and delivered multiple elbow strikes to the back of Zeuxis head. She then applied a calf crusher and synched it in for several seconds. Kanji rallied the crowd and hit a running senton on Zeuxis. Once recovered, Zeuxis attacked Kanji with a series of running knee strikes in the corner. She attempted a Styles Clash, but Kanji escaped and hit a Kanji Sabre Jr. standing neck twist. A moment later, Kanji caught Zeuxis in the corner with a dragon sleeper, bending her in half while she tapped out to end the Grand Prix.

WINNER: Kanji

Kanji was given a trophy and a medal. She walked around ringside, high-fiving the audience and wagging a finger at the medical staff. As she reached the top of the ramp, Kanji dropped to her knees and raised the trophy while she was officially declared the winner.

(Rush’s thoughts: Kanji vs. Alexxis Falcon is the title match we deserve at the biggest RevPro show of the year. The red herring replacement attempt served to add drama to the finals, which faced an uphill battle to stand out amongst Kanji’s previous two matches, as well as the one between Emersyn Jayne and Jessica Troy that took place right before it. Ultimately, the final was a good match, but the drama probably helped, as it never felt like Zeuxis would be taking home the trophy.

The fake out does serve to make Myla Grace look a bit foolish, but not through her own doing. It was announced that many of the women on today’s shows would also be competing at Coventry tomorrow, so perhaps Grace will get a chance to save face then, In the end, the odds-on favorite won, but it was absolutely the right call. Alexxis Falcon began antagonizing Kanji all the way back in January and it led the protagonist on a path that saw her take aggressive measures against her friends and called into question at times Kanji’s integrity. It’s been a long journey, but ultimately, all roads led to a shot at redemption at the company’s showcase event.)

Thanks so much for reading and, of course, for supporting women’s wrestling. Feel free to leave a comment or drop a line via email at jeffp.rush@gmail.com or on Twitter/X @nottherightjeff