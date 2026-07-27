WWE RAW PREVIEW (7/27): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: MONDAY, JULY 27, 2026

Where: INGLEWOOD, CALIF. INTUIT DOME

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,561 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 13,041. The arena has a capacity of 18,300 spectators when configured for basketball.

How To Watch: Live on Netflix

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins face-to-face

Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Austin Theory)

Sol Ruca vs. Raquel Rodriguez – Women’s Intercontinental Championship match

Je’Von Evans vs. Rusev

Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar weigh-in (moderated by Paul “Triple H” Levesque)

Joe Hendry and Danhausen in concert

Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (7/20): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report endorsing Roman-Seth build with fans deciding who to cheer, Otis-Theory-Maxxine drama, Danhausen, Gable

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Club WWE launching on Friday