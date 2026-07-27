AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (7/25): Thekla and Shida stand tall, Young Bucks raise the stakes, Nick Wayne-Jack Perry rivalry takes shape

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

To help add context, my “Hits” are ordered from best to worst. With that said, let’s move into the high points of this week’s episode, starting with the most significant moments.

HITS

THE MAIN EVENT MADE EVERYONE FEEL IMPORTANT

One of AEW’s biggest strengths is that a main event advances multiple stories instead of existing in its own bubble. That’s exactly what happened here.

The tension between Maya World and Hikaru Shida immediately carried over from Dynamite, giving the match added urgency before the opening bell. Willow Nightingale wasn’t simply Maya’s partner, and Thekla wasn’t just there to stand beside Shida. Every tag, save, and momentum shift served a purpose.

I especially appreciated how the finish came together. Thekla’s attempt to use her belt, the referee catching her, and Shida taking advantage of the distraction with the kendo stick all fit the personalities AEW has established over the past several weeks. Nothing about the ending felt forced.

The biggest accomplishment was that all four women left the match feeling important. Thekla earned another significant victory, Shida continued embracing her more ruthless side, Willow remained a major factor throughout, and Maya once again showed the resilience that continues to make fans invest in her journey.

This wasn’t simply a strong television main event; it was another example of AEW successfully moving multiple stories forward in a single match.

THE YOUNG BUCKS AND DEATH RIDERS RAISED THE STAKES

Effective wrestling television leaves viewers wanting more, and AEW accomplished that here.

The Young Bucks and Death Riders delivered an entertaining tag team match, but the bigger story unfolded after the bell. Rather than ending with a straightforward victory, AEW expanded the rivalry through the appearances of Christian Cage, Adam Copeland, Jon Moxley, and Will Ospreay.

Ospreay’s arrival generated one of the night’s loudest reactions and immediately elevated the atmosphere inside the building. More importantly, every interaction had a purpose. Nothing felt like a cameo to get another star on television.

By the time the segment ended, the rivalry felt bigger than a single tag team match. That’s exactly what strong wrestling television should accomplish heading into a major event.

NICK WAYNE CONTINUES TO CAPITALIZE ON HIS OPPORTUNITIES

Every time AEW gives Nick Wayne a meaningful opportunity, he seems to make the most of it.

AR Fox has quietly become one of AEW’s most dependable opponents for showcasing rising talent, and he once again helped bring out the best in Wayne. The match had a good pace, plenty of athleticism, and never felt like a routine qualifier.

Wayne wrestled with the confidence of someone who knows exactly where he belongs on the card. Every meaningful opportunity continues to reinforce that belief.

Not every young wrestler takes advantage when the spotlight gets brighter. Wayne continues proving he’s the exception.

JACK PERRY AND NICK WAYNE DON’T NEED A CHAMPIONSHIP

Some of wrestling’s best rivalries aren’t built around championships—they’re built around pride, ambition, and proving who’s truly better. AEW may have the foundation for one of those stories with Jack Perry and Nick Wayne.

Their backstage confrontation wasn’t about chasing gold. It was about two wrestlers who each believed they were destined to define AEW’s future. Perry spoke confidently about becoming a world champion, while Wayne pushed back, making it clear he’s spent his career earning opportunities rather than waiting for them to arrive.

That exchange immediately made the rivalry feel more personal. Neither man needed a title around his waist for the issue to resonate because both are fighting for something equally valuable—the right to be viewed as one of AEW’s next cornerstone performers.

If AEW stays patient, this feels like a feud that can stand on its own without championship stakes.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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MISSES

THE SIX-MAN TAG NEVER FOUND ITS AUDIENCE

Not every match on a wrestling show needs championship implications, but it should give viewers a reason to become emotionally invested. This six-man tag never quite reached that point.

It’s obvious AEW is continuing the issues involving The Lethal Twist and The Demand, and that story may eventually lead somewhere worthwhile. Right now, however, it hasn’t developed enough for the audience to buy in fully.

The crowd never seemed to invest fully. Despite six talented performers sharing the ring, the atmosphere never consistently matched the action.

I was happy to see Matt Sydal back competing in an AEW ring, and he looked comfortable throughout the match. Unfortunately, his return wasn’t enough to elevate a bout that lacked meaningful stakes.

Collision has consistently done a good job making viewers care about emerging stories. This was one instance where the booking outpaced the audience’s investment.

FINAL SCORE

Hits: 4

Misses: 1

FINAL THOUGHTS

The women’s main event advanced multiple rivalries; The Young Bucks and Death Riders escalated one of AEW’s biggest conflicts; and Nick Wayne continued to strengthen both his standing and his rivalry with Jack Perry.

Not everything landed, but the show’s strongest moments consistently gave viewers a reason to tune in next week. That’s exactly what episodic wrestling television should accomplish.

WRESTLING HISTORY

2011 – WWE Raw from Hampton, Va., featured one of the most memorable nights in the company’s modern history. After CM Punk left with the WWE Championship following Money in the Bank, Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz to win the vacant title, only to lose it later that night to John Cena.

PODCAST PLUG

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