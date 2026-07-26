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FREE PODCAST 7/26 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell explain why Raw was excellent that week, Finn Balor Summerslam potential, Sasha beating Charlotte so quickly (132 min.)

July 26, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (7-26-2016), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell, they discuss in-depth last night’s excellent and newsworthy Raw from various angles including topics and questions from callers and emailers. Also, a look ahead to Smackdown and whether it can deliver a show that competes with Raw.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they answered email questions on a range of topics including the new-look Raw, Finn Balor’s potential of winning the Universal Title at Summerslam, what’s the deal with Sasha Banks beating Charlotte for the title so quickly, and more.

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