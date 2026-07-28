FREE PODCAST 7/27 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Weigle discuss whether WWE Creative should be overhauled after this flat Summerslam build (123 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Paul Weigle to discuss Raw with live chat and live caller interaction throughout. They begin by analyzing a decent-enough just fine final segment with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns, but how the hit-or-miss build and awkward face-face structure doomed this from being what it could have been. Also, why did Oba Femi beat up a bunch of cops (and why did Michael Cole say, “You can’t blame him”?!?) Is the answer to WWE’s problems staring them in the face with the crowd reactions to their mid-card matches? Did it show on the faces of top wrestlers that this Summerslam build has been a bust? Should TKO consider replacing Paul Levesque (or should they get out of his way if he’s actually lost his power)?

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