VIP PODCAST 7/27 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Final Roman-Seth face-to-face, Oba beats up cops, mid-card delivers the basics effectively, Danhausen and Joe Hendry in concert (27 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 27 edition of WWE Raw featuring the final Roman Reigns-Seth Rollins face-to-face, Oba Feni eats up cops just because, the mid-card delivers the basics effectively with actual desired crowd investment and responses, Danhausen and Joe Hendry in concert deliver a cringy segment that leads to added stip at Summerslam, Sol Ruca botchfest with Raquel Rodriguez for IC Title, and more.
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