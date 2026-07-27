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VIP PODCAST 7/26 – AEW Redemption PPV Audio Roundtable: Keller & Fann & Martin review Omega vs. Knight, Thekla vs. Willow, Omega-Ospreay-Mox angle (73 min.)

July 27, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-Event Audio Roundtable covering the AEW Redemption PPV event, PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP analysts Todd Martin and Rich Fann. They review the event start to finish including Kenny Omega vs. Kevin Knight for the AEW World Title, Thekla vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s Title, Kyle Fletcher vs. Bandido, Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Pac for the AEW Tag Team Titles, and more including a show-closing angle with Ospreay, Omega, and Moxley.

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