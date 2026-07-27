VIP AUDIO 7/27 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-4-2008): Mitchell & Keller talk about WWE making CM Punk the World Champion on Raw, was he ready, would he likely succeed as top act in WWE (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 4, 2008 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show. They discussed these topics:



The decision to make C.M. Punk the World Champion on Raw. The discussion spans many angles, including a comparison of the career paths and decisions of Punk and his good friend Samoa Joe, the World Champion of TNA. Is Punk ready? Will the reign last? Why is now a better time than ever for Punk? Does he have the overall charisma, size, and skills to be a perennial top-tier player?



A discussion about other aspects of Raw including Jim Ross’s farewell, Kofi Kingston’s title defense, and more.

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