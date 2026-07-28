FREE PODCAST 7/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Destination Impact: Zac & JB discuss Nic Nemeth-K.C. Navarro TNA World Title match, Righteous Deletion, Elayna Black turning babyface, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On Destination Impact this week, Zac Clarke and Jerud Buhagiar discuss the fallout from happenings on the latest episode of Impact including the Nic Nemeth-K.C. Navarro TNA World Title match, Righteous Deletion and the state of the TNA Tag Title Division, the decision to turn Elayna Black babyface, and using the Knockouts TV Title tournament as a backdrop for other storylines, as well as highlighting the recent Young Bucks interview regarding their time and legacy in TNA, and also weighing if Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo could be a good fit in TNA. The guys also deliver a VIP-Exclusive Aftershow covering various pro wrestling topics including highlights from the AEW Redemption PPV and their thoughts about the current Lio Rush “Blackheart” gimmick.

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