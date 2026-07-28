WWE RAW RESULTS (7/27): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report on final Summerslam hype, Theory & Breaker defend against Otis & Tozawa, Oba-Brock weigh-in, Roman-Seth face-to-face, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

JULY 27, 2026

INGLEWOOD, CALIF. AT THE INTUIT DOME

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX AT 8 P.M. ET/5 P.M. PT

REPORT BY ROBERT TOMACHICK, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

[HOUR ONE]

-Stunning aerial shots overlooking downtown Los Angeles opened Raw tonight.

-Triple H and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce were already in the ring as the Hell in a Cell cage lowered for the weigh‑in between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar. Oba began walking to the ring as police escorted him through backstage. The screen split in two, showing Brock Lesnar on the left and Oba on the right.

-Oba reached the ring first. The crowd chanted and strutted as he made his way down the ramp. Pearce grabbed a microphone and asked Oba to step on the scale, announcing his weight at 302 pounds. Pearce then introduced Brock Lesnar. His music hit, and out came The Beast with Paul Heyman by his side. More police officers arrived to reinforce security. Instead of entering the cell, Brock shut the door and locked it. Lesnar flashed the key before Heyman announced a change of plans, explaining that letting Brock inside the Hell in a Cell tonight wasn’t a good idea. Heyman called Oba Femi the underdog, though microphone issues made parts of his promo hard to hear.

Heyman revealed Brock had already been weighed backstage at 303 pounds. Lesnar placed the key just out of Femi’s reach and told him he’d see him at SummerSlam. As Brock walked up the ramp, Femi grabbed the microphone and called him a coward. Lesnar stormed back down and got face‑to‑face with Oba. Oba told Brock he’d be the one trapped in the cage with him. They flipped each other off before Lesnar finally left with Heyman. Frustrated, Oba Femi began attacking the police officers.

-The next chapter in the Roman and Seth saga aired, highlighting their match at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

-Two SUVs pulled up, and The Bloodline stepped out.

-The Vision made their way to the ring for their match against Alpha Academy. [c]

(1) AUSTIN THEORY & BRON BREAKKER (w/Maxxine Dupri, Logan Paul) vs. OTIS & AKIRA TOZAWA – WWE Tag team Title match

-The Alpha Academy came to the ring as Theory and Dupri taunted Otis. Bron and Otis started the match with a test of strength. Otis won by landing a shoulder tackle on Bron and tagging Tozawa in. Breakker moved Tozawa into the corner and tagged in Theory. Akira chased Theory out of the ring, but as he tried getting back in, Maxxine grabbed his leg to distract him. Bron landed a clothesline, and Theory threw Tozawa out of the ring. [c]

-Tozawa was stomped in the corner by Bron, followed by a military press into double knees for a two count. Akira fought back and dodged Bron’s spear, sending Breakker crashing shoulder‑first into the post. Tozawa tagged Otis as Theory re‑entered the match. Otis took full control, laying out Bron and Theory. He ripped off his shirt and hit the Caterpillar splash on Bron while Akira took out Theory. Tozawa climbed to the top rope, but Logan Paul distracted him. That gave Bron enough time to recover and counter Akira’s Senton. Theory tagged Bron back in, who ran the ropes and hit the Double Vision for the win. After the match, Bron and Theory beat down Akira. Otis stepped in, taking out both men. He started climbing to the top rope but was distracted by Maxxine. Theory threw him off, and The Vision hit the Double Vision again. Theory grabbed a chair and smashed Otis’s head against the post with it.

WINNER: Breakker & Theory in 8:00 to retain the WWE Tag Team Titles.

(Robert’s Recap: The limited interference from Paul and Maxxine helped the match flow. When they did get involved, it was brief and didn’t feel forced. We don’t see Otis and Tozawa wrestle much anymore, so it was great to see them back in the ring. The match exceeded my expectations, I thought it would be a quick five‑minute bout dominated by The Vision, but Alpha Academy got some strong offense in. My only issue was that Dupri should’ve been highlighted more. Leaning further into her heel persona could strengthen the storyline and get the audience to dislike her more.)

-Jackie Redmond interviewed LA Knight backstage. Knight said he might be paranoid, but everything he said about The Bloodline was right. Instead of paranoia, he called it justified knowledge. Knight said he was going to put The Bloodline in a hole six feet deep.

-A vignette for Sol Ruca versus Raquel Rodriguez played to hype their match tonight for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. After the vignette, they were shown getting ready. [c]

-The camera panned the crowd, showing all of the celebrities in attendance.

-A vignette for Chad Gable aired, highlighting his journey over the past few years and how far he has come.

-A video of Iyo Sky sending a message to Liv Morgan before SummerSlam played. The video was in Japanese with English subtitles.

-Je’Von Evans made his entrance for his match against Rusev. [c]

(3) ETHAN PAGE vs. REY MYSTERIO

The match started with Rusev working Evans over in the corner. Cole mentioned this was the third time they’ve faced each other. Evans showcased his speed and agility by landing quick kicks on Rusev and knocking him out of the ring. Evans went for a suicide dive but was caught with a right hand. Rusev used his power to hit a fallaway slam, sending Evans out of the ring. Evans pushed Rusev into the post and landed a massive kick that knocked Rusev over the barricade. Evans ran around the ring but jumped right into Rusev’s arms.

Rusev threw him over the barricade but took too much time. Evans leaped off the barricade and kicked Rusev. The match went into Picture‑in‑Picture as Rusev caught Evans again and slammed him down for a two count. Rusev continued using his power to dominate Je’Von. A missed splash gave Evans an opening, but Rusev quickly shut it down by launching him into the turnbuckle. Evans landed multiple right hands and a Red Dot to take control. Rusev rolled out of the ring as the referee checked on him.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

A Machka Kick from Rusev dropped Evans. Rusev desperately tried for The Accolade, but Evans escaped and hit a knee. Evans went for the OG Cutter, but Rusev caught him and locked in The Accolade. Je’Von powered his way to the ropes to break the hold. Evans landed a stunner and then the OG Cutter for the win.

WINNER: Evans in 10:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Excellent match, but we need something new. This cycle of Rusev, Page, and Dragon Lee has been going on for months. The matches are good, but the story hasn’t progressed. Hopefully we’ll get more variety after SummerSlam.)

-Cole plugged Survivor Series happening November 28th in Houston, Texas.

-Another chapter of Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns aired. [c]

-Joe Hendry and Danhausen stood in the middle of the ring for their concert. Danhausen played the organ while Hendry manned the guitar. They poked fun at The Judgment Day. The Minihausens and Clippers dance team joined in. Boxer Ryan Garcia started playing the guitar before smashing it over Joe Hendry. Dominik and JD jumped into the ring and assaulted Danhausen. The Minihausens tried to help but were taken out. Ryan Garcia, Dominik, and JD stood tall and destroyed the rest of the equipment.

-A vignette featuring Penta aired. He brought up Gable’s disrespectful past toward Lucha Libre.

-Rey Mysterio came out to the ring for his match against Ethan Page. [c]

-A vignette for Big Cass aired, ending with the date 8/3 displayed.

(3) ETHAN PAGE vs. REY MYSTERIO

Ethan Page came to the ring. Cole mentioned that Page trained for the Canadian Olympic wrestling team. Page hit Rey with a shoulder tackle. Mysterio had Page in the ropes and attempted a 619 but was kicked before he reached them. Cole kept emphasizing Rey’s hurt ribs. Rey was sitting on Page’s shoulders as they both went over the top rope. Mysterio managed to stay on Page’s shoulders as Page’s feet hit the floor. Rey shifted his body and was powerbombed onto the side of the ring. [c]

-Page and Rey exchanged right hands. Mysterio landed a hurricanrana that sent Page into the corner. Ten punches and a tribute to Eddie Guerrero gave Rey control. A springboard from the second rope gave Ethan an opening. A powerslam from Page led to a two count. Rey jumped from the top turnbuckle onto Page on the floor and used the momentum from his legs to throw Page into the announcers’ table. Rey attempted another 619, but Page used the apron to stop him. Page smashed Rey’s face into the post and hit the Ego Plex for the win.

WINNER: Ethan in 12:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Rey Mysterio is just unbelievable. The way he moves at his age needs to be studied. Some wrestlers change their style as they get older, but Rey hasn’t changed a bit. The match was fun to watch but didn’t really do anything for either wrestler.)

-A video of Liv replying to Iyo played.

-Back in Danhausen’s lab, he and the Minihausens were recovering from being attacked by The Judgment Day. Pearce came in and told Danhausen to give Dom back the money. Danhausen requested Pearce put the money on a pole. Pearce said the match is official, and we now have a Human Monies on a Pole Match.

-The Usos made their entrance through the crowd. [c]

-An advertisement for SummerSlam featuring Minnesota Viking star Justin Jefferson aired, along with a promo code for tickets.

-Jey Uso started the promo by sending a warning shot to LA Knight, Solo, and Royce. Solo interrupted Jey, saying the real Bloodline wasn’t there. He said the real Bloodline has Solo Sikoa in it. Jimmy told Solo to listen to Roman and run the play, saying The Bloodline was the best thing to happen to him. Solo replied that he loves where he is now and doesn’t want to go back to The Bloodline. Solo continued by telling The Usos that Roman can kiss his ass. As Solo introduced his tag team partners, LA Knight’s music hit. Knight said both he and Solo want to kick The Bloodline’s ass. Knight brought up the times The Bloodline interfered in his matches.

Knight started walking to the back but stopped and turned around. He said he and Solo could beat The Usos up right now and proceeded to enter the ring. They took out The Usos, but Jacob Fatu came out. Fatu and The Usos beat down Solo and LA until Royce Keys came out for the rescue. Keys took out The Usos and stared down Fatu. Keys and Fatu exchanged rights, but Fatu locked in the Tongan Death Grip. Solo hit Fatu with a Samoan Spike, breaking the hold. Keys hit a spinebuster, and Knight hit Jacob with a BFT. The Bloodline retreated to the back.

-A video highlighting the history and brutality of Hell in a Cell played.

-Sol Ruca came out to the ring to defend her Intercontinental Championship against Raquel Rodriguez.

[HOUR THREE]

(4) SOL RUCA vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ – Intercontinental Title match

Raquel tried using her power to take early control of the match, but Ruca’s speed made it ineffective. Lyra Valkyria was shown watching the match from the back. Raquel eventually gained control and started working over Sol before a kick from Ruca knocked her out of the ring. A moonsault from Ruca led to a two count, and Rodriguez was busted open from the impact. Raquel caught Sol as she flew from the top rope and pulled off a nice-looking inverted vertical suplex. She went for a pin, but it was only a two count. It looked like Raquel might have broken her nose from the moonsault. With blood gushing from her nose, she continued pounding on Sol.

Raquel put Sol into a submission hold so referee Jessica Carr could wipe some of the blood from her face. Rodriguez threw Sol into the corner but ran into a knee. A backbreaker from Ruca gave the referee another chance to wipe Raquel’s face. A running knee from Ruca led to another two count. Sol cartwheeled on the rope and landed a DDT on Raquel. Roxanne Perez ran down to the ring to distract Sol. Ruca hit the ropes, but Liv Morgan grabbed her foot, allowing Rodriguez to land a big boot and score a close two count. Iyo Sky came to the ring and took out Morgan. A Bullet Train Attack from Iyo knocked Liv out. Ruca went for the Sol Train, but Perez interfered. Raquel hit the Tejana Bomb to win the Intercontinental Championship.

WINNER: Rodriguez in 11:00 to capture the Intercontinental Title.

(Robert’s Recap: Honestly, the wiping of the blood took me out of this match. Wrestling is supposed to be physical like any other sport. WWE usually does a good job of only using blood for their bigger matches, typically on PLEs. It was obvious the blood wasn’t supposed to be part of the match, but slowing things down so the referee could wipe it away looked awful. It would’ve been an awesome visual seeing Raquel pin Sol with a bloody nose. I understand WWE markets toward kids, so they need to protect their product, but we just saw a guy get his head bashed into the post with a chair earlier. Anyway, Raquel deserved to be rewarded for the work she has been putting in.)

-Highlights from Cody and CM Punk’s face-to-face aired.

-The last chapter of history between Roman and Seth played.

-Roman made his entrance to the ring as the crowd chanted and raised their ones up. [c]

-Roman grabbed a microphone, but before the crowd could acknowledge him, Seth Rollins came out. He immediately walked up to the Tribal Chief and put his one in the sky. Seth said he was fine being the bad guy. Rollins said he had to grind, hustle, and survive to get his. Rollins put Roman over, saying he was the better superstar. Seth continued by saying Roman is not the better professional wrestler, though.

Rollins said Roman can call him an asshole, but Seth owns Roman. Roman responded by saying he was the only real superstar and that he needed to beat Seth. He wants his family to watch him beat Seth. Roman said he needs the industry to watch him beat Rollins. Rollins responded by saying he hopes Roman’s family is there to watch him lose. He called Roman a fraud, a loser, and Rollins’s bitch. Roman socked Seth and hit him with the Superman Punch and a Spear. Reigns grabbed a steel chair but took too long. As he ran back into the ring, Seth stomped Roman’s face into the chair.

FINAL THOUGHTS: For a go-home show to one of the biggest PLEs of the year, this was kind of a letdown. Maybe we expect too much from go-home shows. It felt like a normal Monday Night Raw. The show itself wasn’t bad, but I was expecting more. The booking in the past few weeks has seemed a bit lazy and predictable. Maybe WWE is too focused on the numerous other projects they have going on. The SummerSlam card isn’t bad by any means, but they still need to put on good shows leading up to and after the PLEs.