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VIP PODCAST 7/28 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-5-2008): Mitchell & Keller discuss Bret Hart’s awards banquet ultimatum incident, best tag team specialists over the decades, newsstand magazines real vs. fake ratio (72 min.)

July 28, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 5, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with guest host James Caldwell. They discussed these topics:

  • Bret Hart’s ultimatum to a veteran pro wrestling historian and journalist last week in Iowa at an awards banquet.

MAILBAG

  • An extended discussion on the best tag team specialists over the decades
  • The level of reality in the articles in newsstand pro wrestling magazines in the 1970s and 1980s at their peak of influence and distribution
  • More!

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