VIP PODCAST 7/28 – VIP Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (7-5-2008): Mitchell & Keller discuss Bret Hart’s awards banquet ultimatum incident, best tag team specialists over the decades, newsstand magazines real vs. fake ratio (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the July 5, 2008 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with guest host James Caldwell. They discussed these topics:
- Bret Hart’s ultimatum to a veteran pro wrestling historian and journalist last week in Iowa at an awards banquet.
MAILBAG
- An extended discussion on the best tag team specialists over the decades
- The level of reality in the articles in newsstand pro wrestling magazines in the 1970s and 1980s at their peak of influence and distribution
- More!
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.