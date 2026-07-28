News Ticker

NXT PREVIEW (7/28): Announced matches, location, how to watch

July 28, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Where: Orlando, Fla. – WWE Performance Center

How To Watch: CW Network

Announced Matches & Appearances

  • Myles Borne vs. Kam Hendrix – NXT North American Championship match
  • OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs. BirthRight (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo & Uriah Connors) (with Arianna Grace & Charlie Dempsey & Lexis King)
  • Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels
  • Lizzy Rain vs. Izzi Dame (with Niko Vance)
  • Cruz Santana (f/k/a Mike Santana) to speak

LAST WEEK’S NXT RESULTS: NXT TV RESULTS (7/21): Miller’s alt-persective report on D’Angelo vs. Naraku, Mike Santana’s NXT debut, Shawn Spears vs. Niko Vance, DarkState vs. Moreno & Dar & Saquon Shugars, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Thoughts on Mike Santana’s arrival, two post-SummerSlam call-up candidates, Reina Volcan’s debut, the Kendal Grey and Lola Vice verbal exchange

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2026